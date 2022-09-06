Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Bill King: The Olympics Games finally came to Alabama
For about as long as I can remember, I have loved watching the Olympic Games. I have dreamed of competing in them, but to my knowledge, shooting marbles was never one of the events. I was never good enough to compete in any of the other events. I probably wasn’t...
Opelika-Auburn News
Because 7th and 8th graders need their own space: Lee-Scott breaks ground on middle school building
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn celebrated the groundbreaking of a new middle school building on Thursday, which will provide seventh and eighth graders with their own space. The new facility will be located on the school’s campus between the activity building and the upper school. With enrollment numbers increasing, the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Run trails, yell 'War Eagle,' feed the goats this weekend
O Grows Garden is kicking off fall with Saturdays at the Garden from 9 a.m. to noon across the street from the Opelika Public Library. Saturdays in the Garden is a family-friendly event where people of all ages can do arts and crafts, learn more about planting and harvesting, and buy homemade treats.
Opelika-Auburn News
Local pastors talk importance of chaplaincy ahead of Friday's Blessing on the Corner in downtown Auburn
On Friday morning, the City of Auburn will hold a Blessing on the Corner prayer event at Toomer’s Corner. It's open to the public and will begin at 8 a.m. Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, and Wren Arron, pastor of Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, are both scheduled to speak.
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka shines through weather delay, Satterwhite goes off against Central-Hayneville
For Loachapoka to hit the field Thursday night, it first had to sit and wait out the literal storm. Six minutes ahead of a regularly scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff, a downpour and thunderstorms hit Loachapoka Stadium, forcing the start to be delayed about an hour and 10 minutes. But the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn men's basketball announces SEC schedule
Auburn men's basketball's 2022 schedule is finally finished, as the program announced its SEC slate Wednesday, with early home contests against Florida and Arkansas, and a three-game stretch against Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee to close out the regular season. Auburn men's basketball 2022-23 SEC Schedule. Dec. 28: vs. Florida. Jan....
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn men's golf coach Nick Clinard signs extension
Auburn men’s golf head coach Nick Clinard has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Tiger golf program through the 2027 season. “I am extremely humbled and blessed to be given the opportunity to lead the program that I love for five more seasons,” Clinard said. “Thank you to our administration for believing in us and recognizing all of the hard work that goes into building a successful, uplifting culture. Everything we have accomplished thus far is a credit to each player that has entered our program and exited as a mature, well-rounded man, leaving it better than he found it. I am excited to continue to elevate the Auburn name to the highest of stages and hope to continue to make the entire Auburn family proud.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard tops Tallassee with second-half turnaround
Qydes Calloway single-handedly saved Beauregard’s perfect record. That’s how it seemed on a momentum-swinging third down on the first drive of the third quarter, when the senior defensive back swatted down a Tallassee pass in the end zone. Tiger quarterback Tyler Ellis was aiming for Mason Stewart for would have been a touchdown to keep the Tigers in contention.
Opelika-Auburn News
U.S. Army turns to Auburn to help manage land and natural resources at 8 posts, including Fort Benning
Auburn University and the U.S. Army have established a 10-year agreement for the university to provide natural resource management services to eight Army posts across the Southeast. Those include Redstone Arsenal and Fort Rucker in Alabama; Fort Benning, Fort Gordon and Fort Stewart in Georgia; Fort Polk in Louisiana; Fort...
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika City Council chooses mayor's redistricting map over NAACP's proposal
The Opelika City Council voted Tuesday to accept the city’s original proposal, which was presented by the mayor six months ago, over amendments to the map proposed by the Lee County branch of the NAACP. The Council first voted 3-2 against the NAACP’s amendments, which would have revised the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Top 10 teams: Auburn High, Opelika, Central all in state rankings
A top-10 showdown heads to Bulldog Stadium this Friday, and seven area teams in total are ranked in the latest ASWA polls released Wednesday morning. In the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings, Central-Phenix City is No. 1 while Auburn High is No. 2. Opelika is No. 7 and hosts Central...
Opelika-Auburn News
San Jose State full of familiarity for Bryan Harsin
When San Jose State takes the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, it’ll be a brand-new foe for every player on Auburn’s current squad. It’ll be the third matchup all-time between the Tigers and Spartans, with the first two, both of which were Auburn wins, coming in the mid-2010s on the Plains. During the latest installment, a 35-21 win for the Tigers in 2015, most of this year’s Auburn players were still in high school.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn soccer ranked No. 14 in latest poll
After one win and one tie, the Auburn soccer team slipped to No. 14 in the newest United Soccer Coaches rankings released Tuesday. Auburn fell three places from No. 11 to No. 14. Auburn battled West Virginia to a scoreless draw last Thursday before beating Army 1-0 on Sunday to break a string of three ties in a row. ME Craven headed in the game-winner for Auburn against Army.
Opelika-Auburn News
Chicken Salad Chick founder opens new farm-to-table concept in Opelika
Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster asked. “Buc-ee’s or Botanic?”. Stacy Brown, the owner of Botanic, has given a definitive answer. Her new business opened its doors to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare
Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika. When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but...
Opelika-Auburn News
Susan Anderson: Being vulnerable
Aren’t we all vulnerable, in one way or another, or in multiple ways? This truth became very real to me recently. Through life I cannot remember any situation where I didn’t voluntarily commit to hospitalization. Tonsils, spine surgeries, plantar fasciotomies, there is a long list – all to improve quality of life (even when it didn’t work out quite that way!).
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: Intake Diversion: Possible solutions for keeping your pet
Intake diversion is a program that assists people, helping them keep their pets or foster until a forever home is found. We all know and deal with the road construction that begins every fall, and we have to find new ways around town. Intake diversion can be a detour, a different road to take while a potential forever road is built or fixed, or in our case, forever home.
