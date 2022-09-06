ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

Richard Terry
2d ago

This is not a good idea. there is already heavy traffic on CR 462 during rush hour from homes that are being built west of CR 209 and T&D Construction vehicles trying to get to and from their facility headed to and from US 301. The 2 intersections for CR 462 and US 301 are dangerous choke points for traffic. Turning left onto 301 is already a problem from the northern 462 intersection and traffic backs up on the southern 462 intersection in the morning. CR 209 is being used more often as a bypass going to CR 466 to get around 301 evening traffic backed up at Oxford. Something will have to be done to add a traffic light at the north intersection or a road will have to be built to connect the north 462 leg to the south intersection which has a light. Also Wildwood has approved development of the property south of 462 and west of 301. All this is going to cause a major problem with traffic. Adding 1200 new units in this area doesn't make good sense.

Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments

More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
Plans to restore the Hotel Marion pass their first hurdle

When local philanthropists and real estate developers David and Lisa Midgett announced their intention to restore the tallest building in downtown Ocala back into a boutique hotel called The Hotel Marion, there was one big challenge: they needed to own all of the units in the historic structure. David Midgett...
During snowbird season the backup gets very lengthy

I was wondering if there are plans in the works to extend the existing and add a second left turn lane from going east on County Road 466A to north on Buena Vista Boulevard Something similar to the recent project at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard. Currently traffic backs...
Lake Sumter Landing restrooms will be closed for floor maintenance

The Bailey Cotton restroom behind the Red Sauce restaurant, will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 10 or floor maintenance. The floor will be cleaned and a non-skid top coat will be added to help preserve the color and to maintain the non-skid standard. If you have any...
Lady Lake mayor issues proclamation in honor of Constitution Week

Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz this week presented John Bartram Chapter DAR member Nancy Parris with a proclamation recognizing Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week. Members of John Bartram Chapter, NSDAR will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 for a luncheon meeting where they will see members of Maxwell Deutsch’s Civics class students attired in Colonial uniforms work with David Reeve and local Historian, Jack Scioti to produce “History of the Flags of America.”
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix

On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has received a $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 2 Critical Home Repair projects in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
Resident shares thoughts on dog owners, leash law

I am amazed to see people still letting their dogs off the leash to defecate on other people’s properties. I live on the northeast side of Ocala and my neighborhood is nice without an HOA. One of my neighbors takes his two large dogs everyday to the abandoned bank across the street from my home and lets his dogs of the leash to defecate. He has a yard of his own at his house. I cannot imagine what he is thinking.
Residents concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts

Residents of the Village of St. Catherine are concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts. Laurence Smith who lives on Roudell Way took his concerns Thursday morning before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors. He said the golf cart lane “disappears” when the road reaches the St....
Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool

A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
Carline Irene Craycraft

Carline “Corky” Irene Craycraft, 81, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday September 5, 2022. She was born March 17, 1941 in Springfield, OH to Virgil and Dottie (nee Lewis) Walls. Corky was a life member of Sumter 44 Lions Club and will be missed by all that knew...
Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
Publix store count in Florida grows as new market opens in Clermont

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix opened its newest store on Thursday at Clermont Town Center in Clermont, Florida, just west of Orlando. The 29,486-square-foot store, located at 1720 East Highway 50 in Clermont, is the grocery retailer’s latest in a string of store openings in Florida, Publix said. “We are pleased...
