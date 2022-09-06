This is not a good idea. there is already heavy traffic on CR 462 during rush hour from homes that are being built west of CR 209 and T&D Construction vehicles trying to get to and from their facility headed to and from US 301. The 2 intersections for CR 462 and US 301 are dangerous choke points for traffic. Turning left onto 301 is already a problem from the northern 462 intersection and traffic backs up on the southern 462 intersection in the morning. CR 209 is being used more often as a bypass going to CR 466 to get around 301 evening traffic backed up at Oxford. Something will have to be done to add a traffic light at the north intersection or a road will have to be built to connect the north 462 leg to the south intersection which has a light. Also Wildwood has approved development of the property south of 462 and west of 301. All this is going to cause a major problem with traffic. Adding 1200 new units in this area doesn't make good sense.
