Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
13-day-old baby boy dead after found unresponsive inside Bowmanville home, Chicago police say
A 13-day-old baby boy is dead after he was found unresponsive inside a Chicago home, police said.
Police investigating death of 13-day-old baby in Lincoln Square
CHICAGO — A 13-day-old baby boy has died after being found unresponsive inside a home Sunday afternoon. According to police, the baby was discovered inside a residence on the 2100 block of West Foster Avenue around 4:29 p.m. and was transported to Swedish Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are conducting a death investigation. […]
Chicago shootings injure several teens this weekend in Gresham, Marquette Park: CPD
According to recent Chicago police reports, there have been at least 10 minors shot in the city this month.
Father, Young Son Found Dead of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Suburban Home
A father and his 10-year-old son in the northwestern Chicago suburb of Inverness died Sunday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside their home, police said Monday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation from the Inverness Police Department, at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of an "unknown problem"...
14-year-old boy among 2 shot overnight in Englewood
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot and hospitalized early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 14 and 18, were walking on a sidewalk around 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone in black SUV started shooting, according to Chicago Police.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
Chicago man charged in attempted kidnapping on Northwest Side
Gerardo Posadas, 25, is facing two felony charges in connection with an attempted kidnapping last Thursday in Cragin on Chicago's Northwest Side.
14-year-old girl critically wounded on South Side after shot in the face, Chicago police say
She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago marks its 500th homicide for the year — a father of two gunned down as he left his mom's home
CHICAGO - Chicago marked its 500th homicide of the year early Sunday afternoon on a block of well-kept homes in West Pullman, where Perry Anderson was gunned down as he stepped from his mother’s house. Anderson’s father believes two gunmen were waiting for his 28-year-old son when he left...
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
Police: 13-year-old boy shot by CCL holder while breaking into a car
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot after breaking into a Kia Sunday afternoon, according to the police. Police said a 13-year-old boy was breaking into a Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue around 2:35 p.m. when the owner — who owns a valid concealed carry license — caught him breaking into […]
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot dead near backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead near a backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on Sunday. The man, 28, was found near a home on South Harvard near 124th Street around 1 p.m. He had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. No one is...
Police: Suburban father poisons kids; son dies, daughter critical
INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children via carbon monoxide before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and his son, 10-year-old […]
Man found fatally shot in head in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a car on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Sunday. Chicago police found an unidentified man in the passenger side of a car in the 7000 block of South Ada Street around 12:20 a.m. after reports of someone slumped over the wheel.
'Unstable' man walks into Chicago church claiming to have gun
There were concerns at a Northwest Side church when a man showed up during Sunday services and said he had a gun. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog
"Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
CBS News
Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
fox32chicago.com
Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
