ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police investigating death of 13-day-old baby in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO —  A 13-day-old baby boy has died after being found unresponsive inside a home Sunday afternoon. According to police, the baby was discovered inside a residence on the 2100 block of West Foster Avenue around 4:29 p.m. and was transported to Swedish Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are conducting a death investigation. […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Auburn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

14-year-old boy among 2 shot overnight in Englewood

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot and hospitalized early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 14 and 18, were walking on a sidewalk around 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone in black SUV started shooting, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Auburn Gresham#911
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Police: Suburban father poisons kids; son dies, daughter critical

INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children via carbon monoxide before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and his son, 10-year-old […]
INVERNESS, IL
CBS News

Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy