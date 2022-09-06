Heat wave pushes St. George past 110 degrees, sets sizzling new temperature record

The heat wave that's baked much of the western U.S. over the past week hit a new high in St. George on Tuesday, reaching 111 degrees and setting a new all-time record for the date in Utah's southwestern corner.

The temperature beat the previous record of 108 degrees set on Sept. 6 of 2020, according to AccuWeather, and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a warning to residents about the potentially dangerous temperatures.

The temperatures hit triple-digits before noon and continued to climb afterward, hitting the 111 mark after 3 p.m.

The heat was severe across the state of Utah, with Salt Lake City marking its 33rd day this year above 100 degrees, also an all-time record.

The weather service said the dangerous heat wave would continue through most of the week. Forecasts had St. George hitting 107 on Wednesday, 106 on Thursday and 100 on Friday before cooling off over the weekend. The forecasted high for Saturday was 90 degrees.

Authorities warned people who work outside to take precautions and to never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Police in neighboring Idaho were investigating the weekend death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region soared.

In California, state officials warned that the chances of power outages will grow in the coming days as the heat intensifies.

