Khamzat Chimaev is having himself some fun ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. This Saturday, two of the UFC’s biggest names will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a five-round main event. However, if Nate Diaz “pulls up” to the city’s Harry Reid International Airport while Chimaev lurks, the “Borz” might not wait for the feeding bell to try collecting scraps.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO