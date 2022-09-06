ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder not sure what Robert Helenius will bring

By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder isn’t sure what to expect from his old sparring partner Robert Helenius on October 15th in their 12-round headliner fight on FOX Sports PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) points out, he didn’t show his real...
BROOKLYN, NY
mmanews.com

Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Waits For Nate Diaz At The Airport

Khamzat Chimaev is having himself some fun ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. This Saturday, two of the UFC’s biggest names will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a five-round main event. However, if Nate Diaz “pulls up” to the city’s Harry Reid International Airport while Chimaev lurks, the “Borz” might not wait for the feeding bell to try collecting scraps.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Oleksandr Usyk
Deontay Wilder
Lennox Lewis
Anthony Joshua
Bermane Stiverne
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney agreeable to fighting Vasyl Lomachenko says Bob Arum

By Brian Webber: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he’s already spoken to Devin Haney and his father Bill Haney about fighting Vasyl Lomachenko next. The Haney’s are agreeable to taking on Lomachenko as long as they get past their next opponents. Initially, Haney seemed cool with the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown

Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
COMBAT SPORTS
IBTimes

Adrien Broner May Encounter Tough Road Back To Boxing

Adrien Broner was supposed to return to the boxing ring in August but inadvertently pulled out due to alleged mental health issues that he has to deal with. He was originally set to face Omar Figueroa Jr., who ended up facing Sergey Lipinets instead. The Kazakh won via eighth-round technical...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez: Dmitry Bivol “has everything I want’

By Jim Calfa: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is super motivated for his title challenge against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ramirez, 31, has slowly been ramping up for this title challenge since moving up to the...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Teddy Atlas talks Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr

By Jim Calfa: Teddy Atlas believes a potential fight between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. for the final WBC heavyweight title eliminator is one that could go either way between these two powerful fighters. If Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) defeats Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Adelaida Ruiz Soundly Outpoints Sonia Osorio on Valle-Nguyen Undercard In Costa Rica

Adelaida Ruiz was able to finish what she started this time around. The 33-year-old single mother of three claimed the interim WBC junior bantamweight title following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sonia Osorio. Judges Julio Cesar Alvarado (100-90), Nicolas Valenzuela (98-92) and Sixto Rincon (99-91) all scored in favor of Ruiz in their interim title fight rematch Thursday evening at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

First Southpaw Champion in Boxing’s History!

By Ken Hissner: This is all about those southpaws that no one wanted to fight. It was difficult getting southpaw sparring partners to prepare against opponents. Heavyweight champion Michael “Double M” Moorer, 52-4-1 with 40 stoppages out of Monessen, Pennsylvania, won the title in April of 1994. He won a majority decision over Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, 30-1, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas.
COMBAT SPORTS

