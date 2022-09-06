Read full article on original website
Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury fight simulated after Gypsy King sends contract to AJ for ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown
A BOXING simulation video game showed how a dream match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would go down in real life. And it seems like Joshua's misery would be extended if he agreed to step inside the ring against Fury for a highly-anticipated matchup. The Gypsy King was looking...
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Anthony Joshua: “If He Goes Back In The Ring Now With Fury It Is Going To Be A Massacre”
There has been much talk these past few days about WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury getting in the ring with former WBA, IBF and WBO titlist Anthony Joshua before the end of the year. Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, however, doesn’t see a Fury-Joshua bout happening so soon.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder not sure what Robert Helenius will bring
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder isn’t sure what to expect from his old sparring partner Robert Helenius on October 15th in their 12-round headliner fight on FOX Sports PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) points out, he didn’t show his real...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury predicts Deontay Wilder to be last man standing in WBC’s eliminator bouts
By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury expects Deontay Wilder to emerge as his WBC mandatory when the smoke clears from the title eliminator bouts. Wilder will fight Robert Helenius in a WBC semi-final heavyweight eliminator on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view. If Wilder wins that fight, he’ll face Andy Ruiz Jr for the final WBC eliminator.
SkySports
Claressa Shields: Savannah Marshall amateur loss ‘wasn’t a fair fight’
Savannah Marshall is the only boxer, amateur or pro, to have beaten Claressa Shields. Yet Shields, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of her undisputed championship clash with Marshall on Saturday, claimed she didn't even deserve to lose their amateur contest. "I had a lot against me. I feel like I...
BoxingNews24.com
Shields and Marshall Board BOXXER Battleship For Staredown On London’s River Thames
A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields – plus a host of British media – down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. Joining...
mmanews.com
Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Waits For Nate Diaz At The Airport
Khamzat Chimaev is having himself some fun ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. This Saturday, two of the UFC’s biggest names will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a five-round main event. However, if Nate Diaz “pulls up” to the city’s Harry Reid International Airport while Chimaev lurks, the “Borz” might not wait for the feeding bell to try collecting scraps.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury can’t fight Anthony Joshua on Dec.17th because Usyk fight in February or March
By Sam Volz: Promoter Frank Warren says Tyson Fury can’t take the December 17th fight requested by Anthony Joshua because he has the Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash he needs to prepare for in February or March. For that reason, Fury wants a quick answer from Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs),...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney agreeable to fighting Vasyl Lomachenko says Bob Arum
By Brian Webber: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he’s already spoken to Devin Haney and his father Bill Haney about fighting Vasyl Lomachenko next. The Haney’s are agreeable to taking on Lomachenko as long as they get past their next opponents. Initially, Haney seemed cool with the...
Boxing Scene
Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
IBTimes
Adrien Broner May Encounter Tough Road Back To Boxing
Adrien Broner was supposed to return to the boxing ring in August but inadvertently pulled out due to alleged mental health issues that he has to deal with. He was originally set to face Omar Figueroa Jr., who ended up facing Sergey Lipinets instead. The Kazakh won via eighth-round technical...
BoxingNews24.com
Gilberto Ramirez: Dmitry Bivol “has everything I want’
By Jim Calfa: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is super motivated for his title challenge against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ramirez, 31, has slowly been ramping up for this title challenge since moving up to the...
BoxingNews24.com
Teddy Atlas talks Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr
By Jim Calfa: Teddy Atlas believes a potential fight between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. for the final WBC heavyweight title eliminator is one that could go either way between these two powerful fighters. If Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) defeats Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th in...
Yardbarker
Report: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight building momentum, bout date could be stumbling block
A fight pitting the United Kingdom’s two biggest boxing stars, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, is actually building legitimate traction towards happening later this year. However, in a total “that’s boxing” moment, there remains a key stumbling block in the early negotiations. A few weeks ago,...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Is Going to Break a Bunch of Hearts
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will box on October 29th.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Adelaida Ruiz Soundly Outpoints Sonia Osorio on Valle-Nguyen Undercard In Costa Rica
Adelaida Ruiz was able to finish what she started this time around. The 33-year-old single mother of three claimed the interim WBC junior bantamweight title following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sonia Osorio. Judges Julio Cesar Alvarado (100-90), Nicolas Valenzuela (98-92) and Sixto Rincon (99-91) all scored in favor of Ruiz in their interim title fight rematch Thursday evening at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
BoxingNews24.com
First Southpaw Champion in Boxing’s History!
By Ken Hissner: This is all about those southpaws that no one wanted to fight. It was difficult getting southpaw sparring partners to prepare against opponents. Heavyweight champion Michael “Double M” Moorer, 52-4-1 with 40 stoppages out of Monessen, Pennsylvania, won the title in April of 1994. He won a majority decision over Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, 30-1, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas.
