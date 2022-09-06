ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

MCSD Whiteboard: School counselors work to support students

Between the stresses and expectations of childhood — and yes, parents, try to remember back before bills and health insurance and whatever else bogs you down these days to a time when you had to face young people’s problems — and the challenge of taking them all on with a brain under construction, it’s just not as easy to be young as it sometimes seems.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

History in Focus: Petroleum, and the first “Boom”

After World War I, America’s growing love affair with the automobile demanded new sources of petroleum. Discoveries near Hamilton and Axial Basin helped put America on wheels and created Craig’s first industrial economic “boom.” Yet, its eventual closing was not a doomsday scenario for Craig, a sign of hope for our town’s near future.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Big Pivots: Craig’s shift from coal

If the changes still seem dwarfed by the size of the challenge before Craig, Colorado’s most coal-dependent town has begun to prepare for the day when the mines and the power plants shut down. News of two modifications of the local economy have been reported, both about water. The...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Steamboat gym does ‘hero workout’ to honor fallen firefighter

The workout on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Steamboat Strength and Conditioning was “pretty every day” physicality-wise, according to member Dallas Elmore. However, it meant a lot more than most training sessions. The workout was called “The Hagan,” honoring Collin Hagan, a Craig Interagency Hotshot who died last month...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Tickets available for Sept. 24 wine tasting fundraiser in Craig

Local liquor stores are joining forces with the Senior Social Center of Craig for the center’s annual wine tasting fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24. According to organizers, the stores are donating the wine, and senior center is doing the appetizers. Also, there will be an art auction with the Northwest Colorado Arts Council donating pieces and proceeds being split between the senior center and the arts council.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Colorado Parks and Wildlife to hold meeting in Craig Sept. 8-9

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will have several topics up for discussion at a hybrid meeting in Craig, held both in-person and virtually. From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, CPW officials will gather for a Ranching for Wildlife site visit and then reconvene from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, for regular meeting discussions.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede coming this weekend

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to reflect corrections in some event details. If anyone needs a reason to venture into the western reaches of Moffat County, Dinosaur is hosting its first Stone Age Stampede this weekend. Marshelle Gray, who served on the subcommittee to help organize the...
DINOSAUR, CO
Craig Daily Press

County directs EMS task force to address service to Dinosaur

After eight month of looking for a countywide solution for emergency medical services, a local task force has been directed by Moffat County commissioners to turn its focus to Dinosaur. The Moffat County EMS task force presented its recommendation to commissioners and community stakeholders on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “We think...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Lola’s food truck sets up in Craig

There is a new breakfast place that rolled into town over the weekend. Craig local Amanda Wooten launched a new food truck called Lola’s Wheel’s over the weekend, and the community can look forward to seeing it regularly for weekends to come. Wooten and her fiance, Alex Sullins,...
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Crews contain wildfire in northeastern Moffat to less than an acre

Underscoring rising fire danger, Moffat County experienced two wildfires in less than 24 hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6, into Wednesday, Sept. 7, each on different ends of the county. Following a successful firefighting effort for the Pop’s Place Fire outside Dinosaur in western Moffat County on Tuesday, a second blaze...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Task force discovers meth, fentanyl during search in Craig

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Moffat County authorities reported seizing a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl during the search of a Craig home late last month. On Aug. 31, detectives from the All Crimes Enforcement Team, along with officers from the Craig Police Department and deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 815 Colorado St., according to information posted on CrimeWatch.net.
CRAIG, CO

