MCSD Whiteboard: School counselors work to support students
Between the stresses and expectations of childhood — and yes, parents, try to remember back before bills and health insurance and whatever else bogs you down these days to a time when you had to face young people’s problems — and the challenge of taking them all on with a brain under construction, it’s just not as easy to be young as it sometimes seems.
History in Focus: Petroleum, and the first “Boom”
After World War I, America’s growing love affair with the automobile demanded new sources of petroleum. Discoveries near Hamilton and Axial Basin helped put America on wheels and created Craig’s first industrial economic “boom.” Yet, its eventual closing was not a doomsday scenario for Craig, a sign of hope for our town’s near future.
Big Pivots: Craig’s shift from coal
If the changes still seem dwarfed by the size of the challenge before Craig, Colorado’s most coal-dependent town has begun to prepare for the day when the mines and the power plants shut down. News of two modifications of the local economy have been reported, both about water. The...
Steamboat gym does ‘hero workout’ to honor fallen firefighter
The workout on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Steamboat Strength and Conditioning was “pretty every day” physicality-wise, according to member Dallas Elmore. However, it meant a lot more than most training sessions. The workout was called “The Hagan,” honoring Collin Hagan, a Craig Interagency Hotshot who died last month...
Tickets available for Sept. 24 wine tasting fundraiser in Craig
Local liquor stores are joining forces with the Senior Social Center of Craig for the center’s annual wine tasting fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24. According to organizers, the stores are donating the wine, and senior center is doing the appetizers. Also, there will be an art auction with the Northwest Colorado Arts Council donating pieces and proceeds being split between the senior center and the arts council.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife to hold meeting in Craig Sept. 8-9
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will have several topics up for discussion at a hybrid meeting in Craig, held both in-person and virtually. From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, CPW officials will gather for a Ranching for Wildlife site visit and then reconvene from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, for regular meeting discussions.
Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede coming this weekend
Editor’s note: this story has been updated to reflect corrections in some event details. If anyone needs a reason to venture into the western reaches of Moffat County, Dinosaur is hosting its first Stone Age Stampede this weekend. Marshelle Gray, who served on the subcommittee to help organize the...
County directs EMS task force to address service to Dinosaur
After eight month of looking for a countywide solution for emergency medical services, a local task force has been directed by Moffat County commissioners to turn its focus to Dinosaur. The Moffat County EMS task force presented its recommendation to commissioners and community stakeholders on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “We think...
Lola’s food truck sets up in Craig
There is a new breakfast place that rolled into town over the weekend. Craig local Amanda Wooten launched a new food truck called Lola’s Wheel’s over the weekend, and the community can look forward to seeing it regularly for weekends to come. Wooten and her fiance, Alex Sullins,...
Firefighters snuff out blaze east of Dinosaur before it can burn historic cabin
A grass fire that flared up Tuesday, Sept. 7, along U.S. Highway 40 east of Dinosaur in Moffat County, could have been worse if not for local firefighters and emergency responders. The fire began Tuesday afternoon and quickly grew to about two acres while threatening a nearby historic cabin. However,...
Crews contain wildfire in northeastern Moffat to less than an acre
Underscoring rising fire danger, Moffat County experienced two wildfires in less than 24 hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6, into Wednesday, Sept. 7, each on different ends of the county. Following a successful firefighting effort for the Pop’s Place Fire outside Dinosaur in western Moffat County on Tuesday, a second blaze...
Task force discovers meth, fentanyl during search in Craig
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Moffat County authorities reported seizing a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl during the search of a Craig home late last month. On Aug. 31, detectives from the All Crimes Enforcement Team, along with officers from the Craig Police Department and deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 815 Colorado St., according to information posted on CrimeWatch.net.
