Pekin, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Crews responding to Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County works to increase accessibility at polling places

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Newly awarded grant money to Tazewell County is earmarked for increasing accessibility at polling places, the county clerk announced Thursday. The Tazewell County Clerk & Recorder of Deeds Office has received over $135,000 in Polling Place Accessibility Grant Funding from the Illinois State Board of Elections. This money will be used to replace the front door of the Tazewell County McKenzie Building and to complete the process of replacing the majority of Tazewell County Voting Booths, said the clerk’s office in a press release.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Update: Drowning victim identified as Spring Bay resident

SPRING BAY, Ill. — The man whose body was found in the Illinois River near Spring Bay Wednesday has now been identified. Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman says Fondulac Park District Police recovered the body of 28-year-old Keith Kohtz around 6:13 p.m. just Northwest of Sankoty Lakes. Kohtz’ body...
SPRING BAY, IL
1470 WMBD

Body pulled from IL River near Sankoty Lakes

SPRING BAY, Ill. — A body has been pulled from the Illinois River near Spring Bay. Fondulac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson told 25 News that his agency recovered the body of a deceased man at around 6:13 p.m Wednesday just west of Sankoty Lakes, south of Spring Bay.
SPRING BAY, IL
1027superhits.com

East Peoria gives update on Bob Michel Bridge project

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The massive rehabilitation of the Bob Michel Bridge won’t cost local taxpayers a massive amount, but we have a better idea following action at the East Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday. Council members reportedly approved a funding agreement with IDOT to complete traffic signal...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

One arrested after large fight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Tazewell County law enforcement warns of uptick in car burglaries

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Tazewell County are investigating a recent uptick in car burglaries. As summer begins to wind down, Pekin Police said thieves stealing items inside cars have not. Public information officer Billie Jo Ingles said Pekin has recently experienced a significant increase in that crime. “It’s different places. Most recently […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing man found dead in Spring Bay

SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Spring Bay man was found dead Wednesday night after an apparent drowning. The body of 29-year-old Keith R Kohtz was discovered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kohtz had been reported missing by his family earlier that day. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mike...
SPRING BAY, IL
wcbu.org

Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria

Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Man charged in holiday weekend stabbing in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is out on bond after a stabbing over the weekend at Laramie Liquors. 44-year-old Deondra Franklin faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with Sunday’s incident. The Peoria County Sheriff says Franklin and the victim were in a vehicle parked at...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire destroys home in Edwards

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
EDWARDS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on drug charges Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is in jail Thursday after police found a large amount of weed inside his home, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 38-year-old Derrick L. Ratliff on possession/delivery of cannabis during an executed search warrant. Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday,...
PEORIA, IL

