Central Illinois Proud
Crews responding to Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
hoiabc.com
Tazewell County receives grant to replace voting booths, front door of McKenzie Building
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A $135,000 grant is going to the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office to complete the process of replacing a majority of county voting booths as well as the front door of the McKenzie Building. County clerk John Ackerman says the county also received Polling...
Central Illinois Proud
Tazewell County works to increase accessibility at polling places
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Newly awarded grant money to Tazewell County is earmarked for increasing accessibility at polling places, the county clerk announced Thursday. The Tazewell County Clerk & Recorder of Deeds Office has received over $135,000 in Polling Place Accessibility Grant Funding from the Illinois State Board of Elections. This money will be used to replace the front door of the Tazewell County McKenzie Building and to complete the process of replacing the majority of Tazewell County Voting Booths, said the clerk’s office in a press release.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
1470 WMBD
Update: Drowning victim identified as Spring Bay resident
SPRING BAY, Ill. — The man whose body was found in the Illinois River near Spring Bay Wednesday has now been identified. Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman says Fondulac Park District Police recovered the body of 28-year-old Keith Kohtz around 6:13 p.m. just Northwest of Sankoty Lakes. Kohtz’ body...
1470 WMBD
Body pulled from IL River near Sankoty Lakes
SPRING BAY, Ill. — A body has been pulled from the Illinois River near Spring Bay. Fondulac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson told 25 News that his agency recovered the body of a deceased man at around 6:13 p.m Wednesday just west of Sankoty Lakes, south of Spring Bay.
1027superhits.com
East Peoria gives update on Bob Michel Bridge project
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The massive rehabilitation of the Bob Michel Bridge won’t cost local taxpayers a massive amount, but we have a better idea following action at the East Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday. Council members reportedly approved a funding agreement with IDOT to complete traffic signal...
KWQC
Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Route 78 is shut down from Interstate 80 and Country Road 22 north due to multiple crashes in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said...
Central Illinois Proud
120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
newschannel20.com
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
Tazewell County law enforcement warns of uptick in car burglaries
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Tazewell County are investigating a recent uptick in car burglaries. As summer begins to wind down, Pekin Police said thieves stealing items inside cars have not. Public information officer Billie Jo Ingles said Pekin has recently experienced a significant increase in that crime. “It’s different places. Most recently […]
wcbu.org
A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties
Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing man found dead in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Spring Bay man was found dead Wednesday night after an apparent drowning. The body of 29-year-old Keith R Kohtz was discovered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kohtz had been reported missing by his family earlier that day. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mike...
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
KWQC
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound...
hoiabc.com
Man charged in holiday weekend stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is out on bond after a stabbing over the weekend at Laramie Liquors. 44-year-old Deondra Franklin faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with Sunday’s incident. The Peoria County Sheriff says Franklin and the victim were in a vehicle parked at...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple agencies investigating string of business burglaries in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating a series of early morning business break-ins in Peoria County. Officers confirm at least four businesses were targets for burglary Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage shows four masked and hooded vandals smashing the windows of TequilaRia Wine and Spirits on North Prospect...
hoiabc.com
Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to...
hoiabc.com
Fire destroys home in Edwards
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on drug charges Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is in jail Thursday after police found a large amount of weed inside his home, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 38-year-old Derrick L. Ratliff on possession/delivery of cannabis during an executed search warrant. Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday,...
