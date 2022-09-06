ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Death in New Year’s Eve house fire in Tacoma ruled a homicide

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MflmP_0hkcArid00

TACOMA, Wash. — A man found dead at a home that caught fire on New Year’s Eve in 2021 in Tacoma is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 83-year-old Jame Elliott. His cause of death was ruled as asphyxia due to inhalation of products of combustion.

However, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire to be the result of arson.

At 5:27 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Rosemount Way.

When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters took a defensive strategy on the fire.

Two additional engines were called to the scene, as the fire had spread to the second floor.

After firefighters got the fire under control, they managed to enter and found Elliott’s body inside.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Residents urged to leave danger zone around Bolt Creek Fire

Right now, 16 active wildfires are burning across Washington state. That’s according to data from federal fire officials. That includes the Bolt Creek Fire, north of Skykomish. It has burned more than 7,600 acres since Saturday. Firefighters say they are gaining ground and a shift in the weather is...
INDEX, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
Key News Network

Vacant Home Burns in Renton

Renton, WA: A home, possibly in the midst of remodeling, burned early Sunday morning, Sept. 11, in the city of Renton. Puget Sound Fire Crews were called to a fully involved fire at approximately 2:21 a.m. at a residence on the 1600 block Edmonds Avenue Northeast. Upon arrival, crews decided...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Burien officers shoot, kill suspect in domestic disturbance

BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien police officer shot and killed a suspect early Friday morning that was believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. Officers from the Burien Police Department were called Friday just before 5:45 a.m. to an apartment at 12438 Roseburg Avenue South in Burien. The initial call was from a domestic disturbance with gunshots heard, but deputies did not find anyone in the area.
BURIEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Alcohol#Police#Firearms#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
SEATAC, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
129K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy