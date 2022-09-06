Death in New Year’s Eve house fire in Tacoma ruled a homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — A man found dead at a home that caught fire on New Year’s Eve in 2021 in Tacoma is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 83-year-old Jame Elliott. His cause of death was ruled as asphyxia due to inhalation of products of combustion.

However, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire to be the result of arson.

At 5:27 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Rosemount Way.

When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters took a defensive strategy on the fire.

Two additional engines were called to the scene, as the fire had spread to the second floor.

After firefighters got the fire under control, they managed to enter and found Elliott’s body inside.

