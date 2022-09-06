ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville deputy police chief paid cash and White Claws for ‘prostitute,’ officials say

 2 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida deputies who took a Cartersville deputy police chief into custody are releasing more details on his arrest.

Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested on Thursday in Polk County, Florida.

Polk County deputies say DiPrima was in Orlando for the American Polygraph Association Seminar/Workshop last week when he responded to an online escort advertisment.

DiPrima reportedly asked an undercover detective, who he thought was a prostitute, “Are you available tonight?” and told her “I’d like to come see you. What is your rate?”

While talking to the detective, deputies say DiPrima agreed to have sex with her, but later told her that he had gotten “spooked” and asked to see her the following night.

The next day, DiPrima began talking with the detective again and agreed to meet her and pay $120 for a half hour of “full-service” sex. When he got there, he paid the detective $180 and a pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

He was then arrested and charged with soliciting a prostitute. He was taken to the Polk County Jail where he was later released on a $500 bond.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest was part of a human trafficking sting.

The Cartersville Police Department confirmed in a news release that DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave while they conduct an internal investigation.

