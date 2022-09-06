The fallout from the backstage melee that occurred following Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view continues. The full details of the incident, which pitted CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson, can be found by clicking here. The AEW World Title, which Punk won from Jon Moxley at All Out, and the AEW World Trios Titles, which The Elite won at All Out by defeating Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver, were vacated by AEW President Tony Khan at this week’s Dynamite. A tournament is underway to determine a new World Champion, and Death Triangle defeated Best Friends on Dynamite to become the new Trios Champions. According to reports, a third-party investigation is underway to determine exactly what occurred on Sunday night at the NOW Arena. Punk and Steel were rumored to be fired or suspended, and it was also reported that “everyone involved,” including Omega, Nick, Matt, AEW Producer Pat Buck, Talent Relations Head Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler, were suspended. According to one of the earlier reports, Cutler, Buck, and Daniels were among those attempting to calm the situation, and it’s unclear why they were reportedly suspended.

