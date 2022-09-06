Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
videtteonline.com
Horticulture Center to hold Autumnal Festival, connect community to nature
The Illinois State University Horticulture Center will hold its annual Autumnal Festival 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme for this year’s Autumnal Festival is “Plant Curiosities: Uncovering the Hidden Wonders of the Botanical World.”. Director of the Horticulture Center...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Public Schools responds to concerns about the future of music programs
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - You may have read on social media about a plan to dissolve the band and orchestra programs at Manual and Peoria High Schools. Now, the students are speaking out, telling the administration that those conversations need to stop. Allegations state that the two schools...
videtteonline.com
Bloomington residents celebrate hard work with annual Labor Day parade
Bloomington had its annual Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, marching from Front Street to Miller Park. The parade featured community organizations, marching bands, local unions and more to celebrate the national holiday. Parker Sweeney is a member of the Normal Marching Band, a combination of both Normal Community...
wglt.org
Let's get nuts! Beer Nuts anchors Bloomington’s newest street festival
I don’t need a reason for a street festival, but Bloomington’s swan song to summer has a good one: nuts!. The inaugural BN Nuts Festival is all about our hometown hero of salty snacks, with Beer Nuts serving as title sponsor for an all-day party on Front Street downtown.
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
Central Illinois Proud
Twins Cities honor workforce during Labor Day parade
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities celebrated the men and women of the workforce, during Bloomington’s Labor Day parade. Monday, the streets of downtown Bloomington were lined with community members for the annual event. “Samuel Gompers, the old labor leader always said that this was a day...
1027superhits.com
East Peoria gives update on Bob Michel Bridge project
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The massive rehabilitation of the Bob Michel Bridge won’t cost local taxpayers a massive amount, but we have a better idea following action at the East Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday. Council members reportedly approved a funding agreement with IDOT to complete traffic signal...
WAND TV
Decatur, Springfield receiving more than $20M in transit assistance
(WAND) - Decatur and Springfield transit systems are receiving more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of buses. is excited to see Decatur and Springfield transit systems receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of their buses.
hoiabc.com
Tazewell County receives grant to replace voting booths, front door of McKenzie Building
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A $135,000 grant is going to the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office to complete the process of replacing a majority of county voting booths as well as the front door of the McKenzie Building. County clerk John Ackerman says the county also received Polling...
wglt.org
People person: At 91, McLean County court clerk retires, but may pursue another job
Margaret Blakeman retired on Thursday from her part-time job as a McLean County court clerk. At 91, she plans to move closer to her son in Quincy where she may look for another job. “I don’t want to sit around and dry up like an old mushroom,” Blakeman said during...
hoiabc.com
Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
wglt.org
Normal OKs plan to build out, rename, section off Wintergreen subdivision
The Normal Town Council on Tuesday OK’d a slightly revised proposal to develop a north Normal subdivision. The council voted 5-1 to adopt the preliminary plan for Wintergreen’s third addition, and to rename that section Weldon Reserve. The council also rezoned a four-acre stretch where the area faces Interstate 55, for the construction of 28 duplexes.
wglt.org
McLean County will consider 2 more solar farms
Two more renewable energy companies have applied to put up solar farms in McLean County. EDP Renewables of New York wants to build a nearly five-megawatt solar farm east of Central Illinois Regional Airport near Bloomington. ASD McLean IL Solar III, based in Denver, has applied for a second time...
wcbu.org
A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties
Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'
These are the top 10 home sales for Livingston County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 27 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,900 in Livingston County. Top 10 home sales in Livingston County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 12:05. 12:05.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Illinois men’s basketball B1G schedule released
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten has released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Illinois is the reigning Big Ten champions, going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is also the winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a […]
videtteonline.com
Podcast: Early review of ISU fall sports
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of the Redbird Report, we discuss ISU football's season-opening loss to Wisconsin and what to expect from the team going forward. We move on to ISU volleyball's 3-0 weekend at the Redbird Classic before touching on Redbird soccer's continued struggles and Valentin Puegnet's strong weekend on the course.
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
