Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

Horticulture Center to hold Autumnal Festival, connect community to nature

The Illinois State University Horticulture Center will hold its annual Autumnal Festival 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme for this year’s Autumnal Festival is “Plant Curiosities: Uncovering the Hidden Wonders of the Botanical World.”. Director of the Horticulture Center...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Bloomington residents celebrate hard work with annual Labor Day parade

Bloomington had its annual Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, marching from Front Street to Miller Park. The parade featured community organizations, marching bands, local unions and more to celebrate the national holiday. Parker Sweeney is a member of the Normal Marching Band, a combination of both Normal Community...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
WCIA

Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Twins Cities honor workforce during Labor Day parade

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities celebrated the men and women of the workforce, during Bloomington’s Labor Day parade. Monday, the streets of downtown Bloomington were lined with community members for the annual event. “Samuel Gompers, the old labor leader always said that this was a day...
1027superhits.com

East Peoria gives update on Bob Michel Bridge project

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The massive rehabilitation of the Bob Michel Bridge won’t cost local taxpayers a massive amount, but we have a better idea following action at the East Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday. Council members reportedly approved a funding agreement with IDOT to complete traffic signal...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Decatur, Springfield receiving more than $20M in transit assistance

(WAND) - Decatur and Springfield transit systems are receiving more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of buses. is excited to see Decatur and Springfield transit systems receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of their buses.
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Normal OKs plan to build out, rename, section off Wintergreen subdivision

The Normal Town Council on Tuesday OK’d a slightly revised proposal to develop a north Normal subdivision. The council voted 5-1 to adopt the preliminary plan for Wintergreen’s third addition, and to rename that section Weldon Reserve. The council also rezoned a four-acre stretch where the area faces Interstate 55, for the construction of 28 duplexes.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

McLean County will consider 2 more solar farms

Two more renewable energy companies have applied to put up solar farms in McLean County. EDP Renewables of New York wants to build a nearly five-megawatt solar farm east of Central Illinois Regional Airport near Bloomington. ASD McLean IL Solar III, based in Denver, has applied for a second time...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois men’s basketball B1G schedule released

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten has released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Illinois is the reigning Big Ten champions, going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is also the winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

Podcast: Early review of ISU fall sports

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of the Redbird Report, we discuss ISU football's season-opening loss to Wisconsin and what to expect from the team going forward. We move on to ISU volleyball's 3-0 weekend at the Redbird Classic before touching on Redbird soccer's continued struggles and Valentin Puegnet's strong weekend on the course.
NORMAL, IL
wcbu.org

Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria

Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
PEORIA, IL

