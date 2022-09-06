Read full article on original website
Related
myhorrynews.com
Jarret Joseph Barnhill worked as a floor installer for many years
Jarret Barnhill, 44, died Sept. 7 in Conway. Born Jan. 24, 1978 in Horry County, he was a son of Marsha Skipper Jordan and the late Joseph Walter Barnhill. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Richard Jordan; maternal grandparents, Marvin and Josephine Skipper; and paternal grandparents, Will and Kate Barnhill.
myhorrynews.com
Robert Conway was a man of many different layers
Revolutionary War hero Robert Conway made a name for himself...literally. Around 1800, about 550 adult males, the qualified petitioners living in the area, asked the S.C. General Assembly to change the name of the village seat from Kingston to Hugerborough. When the petition reached the General Assembly, it was referred...
myhorrynews.com
5 events to look forward to in Conway this fall
Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week. As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Longs Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. One person was killed in a Saturday night shooting at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Legacy Way outside Conway. Myrtle Beach man charged in July jet ski accident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myhorrynews.com
One person killed in Longs-area crash: SCHP
One person died in a single-vehicle crash in the Longs area Wednesday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Secondary 808 near Collins Circle in the Longs-area, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP. Lee said a the driver of a...
myhorrynews.com
Conway movie theater to close for long-awaited renovations
Want to see a movie this weekend in Conway? Head over to B&B Theatres Conway 12 because after Sunday, Sept. 11, the entire theater will be closed for possibly up to ten weeks for remodeling. “Finally, things are happening,” said Paul Farnsworth, director of media relations for B&B Theatres. “There...
myhorrynews.com
Santee Cooper donates electric vehicle charging station to Loris
A spot to charge electric vehicles was unveiled Thursday in Loris thanks to Santee Cooper. Located on Meeting Street in downtown across from the Brick Warehouse, the station was installed as part of Santee Cooper’s initiative to donate charging stations to locations around the county. “We hope the charger...
myhorrynews.com
One killed in Conway-area shooting
One person was killed in a Saturday night shooting at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Legacy Way outside Conway. Kenyance Williamson, 31, was taken to Conway Medical Center and died of traumatic injuries, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Williamson lived at the apartment complex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
What's next for the River Oaks Golf Club? There's more than one plan
Neighbors will have an opportunity to learn more about the redevelopment plans for the River Oaks Golf Club at a Sept. 21 community meeting inside the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The owners of the 18-hole course want to convert more than 170 acres into a development of about 500 homes,...
myhorrynews.com
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Carolina Forest (1-2) at South Florence (3-0) Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina; WPDE 15.2 (HTC Channel 16; Spectrum Channel 4) Last meeting | Carolina Forest 40, South Florence 14 (2020) About the game | There’s no telling what type of quarterbacks Carolina Forest will see if it expectedly makes the Class 5A...
Comments / 0