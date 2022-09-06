ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Industry
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
New Bedford, MA
Business
ABC6.com

Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Offshore Wind Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Boem#Nbpa
capeandislands.org

How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?

A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
BARNSTABLE, MA
travelexperta.com

Hyatt Hotel Newport RI and Pineapples on the Bay Restaurant

Have you ever heard of Goat Island? This secret place is less than five minutes from Newport, Rhode Island and it houses one of the best outdoor restaurants to see the famous New England sunset while sipping fruity sangrias and breathing in the salty air. While searching for the best dining out time (i.e. sunset viewing) I stumbled upon Pineapples on the Bay, at the Hyatt Newport, Rhode Island. Being 100% outdoors, it felt as though we were attending a high-end shindig, with an à la carte menu.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
rimonthly.com

A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn

For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Letter: Fairhaven seems to have fallen victim

Blandford, Uxbrige, North Adams and Fairhaven. What do they all have in common? Angie Lopes Ellison!. Fairhaven is her fourth administrative position since 2016. In her previous employments she did not fulfill her contractual agreements. The statements, “Not a good fit,” or “left employment under mutual agreement” are not reasonable responses as to why she was terminated. Her unprofessional administrative leadership is unacceptable. Fairhaven is not the first municipality where she has fired employees, created a hostile and toxic work environment and had department heads resign. Google her name and you will be surprised.
FAIRHAVEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy