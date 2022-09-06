Read full article on original website
The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships
While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
GoLocalProv
GoLocal Endorsement for Democratic Candidate for General Treasurer: Not Close
As we have moved through this year’s political endorsement process at GoLocalProv, most of the candidates have impressed us, and so some of our decisions have included considerable debate. The endorsement for Rhode Island general treasurer was not one of them. The job is obviously critical, especially overseeing the...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
New Bedford City Council to Vote on Reclassification of City Salaries
The New Bedford City Council will vote tonight on an agenda item that will allow for salary reclassification of city employees – something Mayor Jon Mitchell said will allow New Bedford to attract the best candidates and fill some long-vacant positions. “The reclassification is essentially a rejiggering of the...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many
PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
capeandislands.org
How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?
A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
travelexperta.com
Hyatt Hotel Newport RI and Pineapples on the Bay Restaurant
Have you ever heard of Goat Island? This secret place is less than five minutes from Newport, Rhode Island and it houses one of the best outdoor restaurants to see the famous New England sunset while sipping fruity sangrias and breathing in the salty air. While searching for the best dining out time (i.e. sunset viewing) I stumbled upon Pineapples on the Bay, at the Hyatt Newport, Rhode Island. Being 100% outdoors, it felt as though we were attending a high-end shindig, with an à la carte menu.
rimonthly.com
A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn
For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Letter: Fairhaven seems to have fallen victim
Blandford, Uxbrige, North Adams and Fairhaven. What do they all have in common? Angie Lopes Ellison!. Fairhaven is her fourth administrative position since 2016. In her previous employments she did not fulfill her contractual agreements. The statements, “Not a good fit,” or “left employment under mutual agreement” are not reasonable responses as to why she was terminated. Her unprofessional administrative leadership is unacceptable. Fairhaven is not the first municipality where she has fired employees, created a hostile and toxic work environment and had department heads resign. Google her name and you will be surprised.
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, Sept. 3, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
