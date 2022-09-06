Read full article on original website
The Summit County Council met Wednesday and heard from a state official about the property tax process in Utah. Josh Nielsen is the director of property tax for the Utah State Tax Commission. He told the Summit County Council Wednesday that the county’s assessment passed its state audit, but more work has to be done.
The Summit County Council will offer information to the public this week about how the property tax process works and move a little closer to sending tax bills. According to Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young, there are some public misconceptions about how the county assesses properties. At Wednesday’s county council meeting, Utah Tax Commission Property Tax Division Assistant Director Joshua Nielsen will explain how it works.
The Heber City Council could choose on Tuesday to approve a $7,500 donation to the Wasatch County Arts Council to support the RAP Tax ballot measure this November. The funds would be used to hire Salt Lake City-based Election Hive, a campaign consulting firm that will aim to raise awareness about the ballot measure.
Many voters decide how to cast their ballots based on candidates’ political parties. But some elected offices aren’t partisan - like local school boards. This year, however, the race for the Park City School District 4 seat, representing Jeremy Ranch, has featured several partisan elements. Candidate Meredith Reed,...
Todd Hauber joined the Park City School District as the business administrator more than 10 years ago. His last day with Park City will be October 15, after which he’ll take on that role for the 67,000-student Granite School District. Hauber will oversee a $984 million budget in his...
Summit County’s explosive population growth is fueling a need for more and wider roads. Road improvements – including additional roundabouts - are at the core of a long-term plan for transportation in Eastern Summit County and Snyderville Basin. Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt said several public...
With Vail introducing paid parking and a required reservation system for people arriving at PCMR by car this winter, Park City officials said they’re going to ensure that surrounding areas downtown don’t become overrun with resort visitor parking. In a work session, the city council discussed charging for...
Real estate private equity firm Wolfgramm Capital announced on Tuesday it had acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City in Canyons Village off-market as part of an all-cash deal. The hotel, which opened in 2009, will continue to be managed by Hilton. Wolfgramm Capital, which has fewer than 10 people, was...
PARK CITY, Utah – In the last month, two different cleaning companies, whose names have not been released, were caught illegally dumping carpet cleaning waste into storm drains in Newpark […]
The Park Silly Sunday Market and the Kimball Arts Festival are currently in contract talks with Park City. The city is hosting an open house next week to hear the public’s thoughts on the two events. The Kimball Arts Festival dates back to 1969. The event, which is the...
A new type of COVID-19 vaccine booster specifically targets the most current variants of the virus, and people in the Wasatch Back can now schedule an appointment to get the shot. The updated booster is made to target two common subvariants of omicron called BA.4 and BA.5. “The original vaccines...
A Park City mom has moved into a new Habitat for Humanity home in Silver Creek Village. A mother and son are the newest Summit County Habitat for Humanity homeowners. They moved into their new home last month in time for the start of school. Summit and Wasatch County Habitat...
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kslnewsradio.com
SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
Service projects are taking place this weekend in Wasatch County to honor the memory of September 11. “We're just giving back to the valley and doing various service projects to just help and keep our beautiful valley beautiful,” says Josh Hook, Heber Valley 9/11 Day of Service organizer. Some...
There were many folks that took measures to help slow the flow of water this summer by making landscaping changes. Price City and USU Eastern both made some significant changes to some lawn areas and we were able to sit down with Water Conservation Section Manager, Shelby Ericksen to discuss the details.
Multiple buildings at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City were impacted by a "major" water leak and water outage that officials said they repaired Thursday afternoon.
HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department has also published its shift reports for September 4 and 5 as of Tuesday:. Case 2209-0264/A juvenile officer observed three juveniles at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City, after hours and turned them over to their parents. Case 2209-0266/A suspicious officer...
The council could pass a resolution that would set rules for the Open Space Advisory Committee, or OSAC. That committee is tasked with evaluating properties that the county could potentially purchase with the $50 million open space bond voters approved last year. The resolution was first introduced last week. It...
Due to low water levels, a popular state park in Wasatch County closed its boat ramps at its reservoir Thursday. Deer Creek State Park near Midway, the seventh most-visited state park in Utah last year, is no longer allowing most boats on the lake. The main boat ramp is barricaded, and the ramp at the Island Resort area is open for people to use at their own risk.
