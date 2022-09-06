ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Summit County Council to host ‘Property Tax 101’ presentation

The Summit County Council will offer information to the public this week about how the property tax process works and move a little closer to sending tax bills. According to Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young, there are some public misconceptions about how the county assesses properties. At Wednesday’s county council meeting, Utah Tax Commission Property Tax Division Assistant Director Joshua Nielsen will explain how it works.
Heber City Council to consider supporting RAP Tax ballot measure

The Heber City Council could choose on Tuesday to approve a $7,500 donation to the Wasatch County Arts Council to support the RAP Tax ballot measure this November. The funds would be used to hire Salt Lake City-based Election Hive, a campaign consulting firm that will aim to raise awareness about the ballot measure.
Park City School Board race takes partisan turn

Many voters decide how to cast their ballots based on candidates’ political parties. But some elected offices aren’t partisan - like local school boards. This year, however, the race for the Park City School District 4 seat, representing Jeremy Ranch, has featured several partisan elements. Candidate Meredith Reed,...
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Wasatch Back

A new type of COVID-19 vaccine booster specifically targets the most current variants of the virus, and people in the Wasatch Back can now schedule an appointment to get the shot. The updated booster is made to target two common subvariants of omicron called BA.4 and BA.5. “The original vaccines...
Utah Olympic Bid listening project will be on the road next week

Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Millcreek’s new homeless shelter brings concern for some

SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
9/11 Day of Service seeks volunteers this weekend

Service projects are taking place this weekend in Wasatch County to honor the memory of September 11. “We're just giving back to the valley and doing various service projects to just help and keep our beautiful valley beautiful,” says Josh Hook, Heber Valley 9/11 Day of Service organizer. Some...
Utah Division of Water Resources discusses water issues

There were many folks that took measures to help slow the flow of water this summer by making landscaping changes. Price City and USU Eastern both made some significant changes to some lawn areas and we were able to sit down with Water Conservation Section Manager, Shelby Ericksen to discuss the details.
Heber City Police Department Shift Reports: September 4 and 5

HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department has also published its shift reports for September 4 and 5 as of Tuesday:. Case 2209-0264/A juvenile officer observed three juveniles at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City, after hours and turned them over to their parents. Case 2209-0266/A suspicious officer...
Summit County Council to revisit open space spending rules

The council could pass a resolution that would set rules for the Open Space Advisory Committee, or OSAC. That committee is tasked with evaluating properties that the county could potentially purchase with the $50 million open space bond voters approved last year. The resolution was first introduced last week. It...
Deer Creek State Park shuts down boat ramps early

Due to low water levels, a popular state park in Wasatch County closed its boat ramps at its reservoir Thursday. Deer Creek State Park near Midway, the seventh most-visited state park in Utah last year, is no longer allowing most boats on the lake. The main boat ramp is barricaded, and the ramp at the Island Resort area is open for people to use at their own risk.
