Though a federal judge ruled against the CDC’s national mask mandate back in April — leaving public transit and transportation hubs in the U.S. mask-optional — in New York City masks were still technically required on the subway, buses & in for-hire vehicles as per a New York State Department of Health rule and the MTA’s enforcement. As of today (9/7), however, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the mask mandate will officially end for public transportation in New York, including on the NYC subway, buses, Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth trains. Beginning today, masks are encouraged but optional on @NYCTSubway, @NYCTBus, @LIRR and @MetroNorth. pic.twitter.com/BMOea8nE67 — MTA (@MTA) September 7, 2022

