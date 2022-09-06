ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City’s hangry rat problem has big stakes

The smoke billowing from his car was foul. “A very specific smell,” Joe Paternoster recalled as we walked toward his black SUV, parked on 11th Avenue in New York City, near a delivery company warehouse. Early in the pandemic he wasn’t driving as often, and his car would...
bronx.com

Rally For Affordable Housing In The East Bronx

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Adams administration officials today were joined by labor unions, advocacy groups, and Bronx community partners in support of a proposed affordable housing project, with homes for seniors and veterans, on Bruckner Boulevard in Throggs Neck. As New York City continues to face affordable housing and homelessness crises, this project would help realize Mayor Adams’ vision for getting New Yorkers into the safe, high-quality, affordable housing they deserve.
One Green Planet

Dangerous Arsenic Levels Found in Manhattan Public Housing Leaving Over 3,500 Residents Without Safe Drinking Water

Dangerous levels of arsenic were found in one of the largest public housing complexes in Manhattan, and residents have been without safe drinking water for over a week. The residents of the New York City Public Housing Authority (NYCHA) complex have been told to avoid the building’s tap water as officials continue to test the water. The complex is Manhattan’s largest public housing complex, and the water crisis has affected over 3,700 residents.
WCAX

New York drops mask requirement on public transportation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including...
Vice

New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter

On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
NY’s Mask Mandate Is Officially Lifted From Public Transit, Effective Immediately

Though a federal judge ruled against the CDC’s national mask mandate back in April — leaving public transit and transportation hubs in the U.S. mask-optional — in New York City masks were still technically required on the subway, buses & in for-hire vehicles as per a New York State Department of Health rule and the MTA’s enforcement. As of today (9/7), however, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the mask mandate will officially end for public transportation in New York, including on the NYC subway, buses, Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth trains. Beginning today, masks are encouraged but optional on @NYCTSubway, @NYCTBus, @LIRR and @MetroNorth. pic.twitter.com/BMOea8nE67 — MTA (@MTA) September 7, 2022
NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
Hochul signs bill to cap number of students in NYC classrooms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Thursday putting a cap on the number of students allowed in New York City classes. The bill would allow for no more than 20 students in classes form kindergarten through third grade, no more than 23 students in classes from fourth through eighth grade […]
Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

