Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
marketplace.org
New York City’s hangry rat problem has big stakes
The smoke billowing from his car was foul. “A very specific smell,” Joe Paternoster recalled as we walked toward his black SUV, parked on 11th Avenue in New York City, near a delivery company warehouse. Early in the pandemic he wasn’t driving as often, and his car would...
Water at Manhattan NYCHA complex tests positive for legionella less than a week after arsenic test
Drinking water at the Jacob Riis Houses tested positive for legionella, the deadly bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, less than a week after testing positive for arsenic, Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday.
bronx.com
Rally For Affordable Housing In The East Bronx
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Adams administration officials today were joined by labor unions, advocacy groups, and Bronx community partners in support of a proposed affordable housing project, with homes for seniors and veterans, on Bruckner Boulevard in Throggs Neck. As New York City continues to face affordable housing and homelessness crises, this project would help realize Mayor Adams’ vision for getting New Yorkers into the safe, high-quality, affordable housing they deserve.
A Year After Ida Floods, New York’s $27M Immigrant Relief Fund Doled Out Less Than $2M
The Ida relief fund for “excluded” New Yorkers was set up by the city and state for people who suffered damages from the historic flooding but didn’t qualify for aid administered by FEMA because of their immigration status. But a year later, just a fraction of the funding has been used, and only 330 out of 554 have received a cash payout.
Internet Grossed Out by View From Woman's 'Cheap' NYC Apartment
"I wouldn't be able to stand the smell or potential roaches and rodents," one commenter said of the video.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
One Green Planet
Dangerous Arsenic Levels Found in Manhattan Public Housing Leaving Over 3,500 Residents Without Safe Drinking Water
Dangerous levels of arsenic were found in one of the largest public housing complexes in Manhattan, and residents have been without safe drinking water for over a week. The residents of the New York City Public Housing Authority (NYCHA) complex have been told to avoid the building’s tap water as officials continue to test the water. The complex is Manhattan’s largest public housing complex, and the water crisis has affected over 3,700 residents.
Dangerous arsenic levels found in tap water at Manhattan NYCHA complex
People living at the Jacob Riis Houses have been told not to drink or cook with water from their taps after testing found dangerous levels of arsenic.
WCAX
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including...
New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter
On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York City
Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that mask mandates will be lifted, with a post on Twitter that read: "Starting today, masks will be optional in some places where they had previously been required, including on mass transit."
Opinion: MTA’s Congestion Pricing Plan Must Protect the Livelihood of For-Hire Drivers
“For-hire driving in New York City has historically provided good-paying work and a path to the middle class for a vast minority immigrant worker base. Over the last decade, that work has slowly been chipped away despite the need for rides remaining high.”. Thousands of immigrant New Yorkers will face...
NY’s Mask Mandate Is Officially Lifted From Public Transit, Effective Immediately
Though a federal judge ruled against the CDC’s national mask mandate back in April — leaving public transit and transportation hubs in the U.S. mask-optional — in New York City masks were still technically required on the subway, buses & in for-hire vehicles as per a New York State Department of Health rule and the MTA’s enforcement. As of today (9/7), however, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the mask mandate will officially end for public transportation in New York, including on the NYC subway, buses, Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth trains. Beginning today, masks are encouraged but optional on @NYCTSubway, @NYCTBus, @LIRR and @MetroNorth. pic.twitter.com/BMOea8nE67 — MTA (@MTA) September 7, 2022
fox5ny.com
NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
fox5ny.com
Rents continue to skyrocket in NYC, Here is the average rent now
NEW YORK - Big rent hikes across the United States are slowing down but that is not the case in New York City. While the median rent around the country went up about 14% last year, it rose 23% in New York City according to a survey by Redfin. The...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks From New York City: Homeowners To Get $150 Tax Rebate
Some monetary relief is coming soon for New York City residents to help them offset the rising cost of living. These stimulus checks from New York City are in the form of a one-time property tax rebate. Hundreds of thousands of low- and middle-income New York City homeowners will get a rebate of up to $150.
Hochul signs bill to cap number of students in NYC classrooms
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Thursday putting a cap on the number of students allowed in New York City classes. The bill would allow for no more than 20 students in classes form kindergarten through third grade, no more than 23 students in classes from fourth through eighth grade […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul, health officials say omicron-specific booster shot is vehicle to containing COVID-19 this winter
The coming of fall means that New York is heading toward its third winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, a season that has complicated the state’s progress on the virus each year, starkly contrasting the low-case levels and relaxed restrictions seen during the warmer months. The surge of the omicron...
City Limits
