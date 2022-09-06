ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Scott downplays spat with McConnell

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3GcM_0hkc9nrL00
Greg Nash Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) speaks to reporters following a Senate Republican leadership meeting in Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) office on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (Fla.) on Tuesday insisted he was not talking about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) when he lashed out at Republicans for “trash-talking” Senate GOP candidates.

Scott wrote a scathing op-ed in the Washington Examiner on Sept. 1 in which he slammed GOP critics for questioning the quality of Senate candidates. The op-ed was published less than two weeks after McConnell said “candidate quality” could be a reason Republicans won’t capture control of the Senate in November.

But on Tuesday, after meeting face to face with McConnell for the first time since the August recess, Scott said his op-ed was aimed at anonymous GOP sources quoted in media outlets and not at the Senate’s top Republican.

“I said people that do anonymous quotes to the liberal media. … People are doing anonymous quotes and trashing our Republican candidates,” he said. “It’s treasonous to the conservative cause.”

Asked if he was making any reference to McConnell, Scott insisted, “No.”

“My op-ed said these people that are doing anonymous quotes that trash our candidates, that’s not helping, that’s hurting our candidates,” he said.

Scott’s op-ed, however, appeared timed to respond to McConnell’s expressed concerns about the quality of Senate candidates.

The Senate Republican leader told an audience in Florence, Ky., last month that he thought Republicans are more likely to win back the House than the Senate and cited “candidate quality” as highly important in Senate races.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” McConnell said in mid-August.

Scott declined to say whether he and McConnell had talked about how to resolve their public spat before meeting with the rest of the GOP leadership team in the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t talk about any private conversations,” he told reporters.

But he said he and the GOP leader are unified in wanting to wrest control of the upper chamber away from Democrats.

“I think Leader McConnell and I are in the same position. We want to win the races,” he said.

Scott, however, told Politico in an interview published on Sept. 1 that he and McConnell “clearly have a strategic disagreement” over just how strong the Senate Republican candidates are heading into the fall.

“Sen. McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here. … We have great candidates,” he said last week. “He wants to do the same thing I want to do: I want to get a majority. And I think it’s important that we’re all cheerleaders for our candidates.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

Sore loser Laura Loomer tells her MAGA base not to vote Republican. Great idea.

Laura Loomer, the far-right extremist and proud bigot who failed to win the Republican nomination in a Florida congressional race Tuesday, is as vile as they come. But because Loomer is encouraging her supporters not to vote for the GOP nominee in the general election, she may just be the Democrats’ best weapon to win an otherwise safe GOP seat. Here’s hoping she inspires other MAGA losers to follow her lead.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rick Scott
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Senate Republican#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republicans#Gop
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

The Hill

686K+
Followers
81K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy