Thursday is bringing not only triple-digit temperatures to the area but also smoke from wildfires burning nearby, according to KCRA 3 meteorologist Tamara Berg. “The smoke we’re seeing for the morning is going to stick around about midday, then most of that smoke is going to shift over to the Tahoe Basin as we go toward the afternoon, and that’s when we could see some of the worst of the air quality,” Berg said.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO