KCRA.com
Friday finally concludes the heat wave, but smoke concerns will linger for NorCal
Thursday was yet another record-setting day for heat in Northern California. Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto all set new daily record high temperatures with many other valley spots climbing above 110°. Temperatures will stay in similar territory on Friday, but then a notable cool-down finally arrives for the weekend and...
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Thursday’s triple-digit heat, a closer look at the air quality forecast
Thursday is bringing not only triple-digit temperatures to the area but also smoke from wildfires burning nearby, according to KCRA 3 meteorologist Tamara Berg. “The smoke we’re seeing for the morning is going to stick around about midday, then most of that smoke is going to shift over to the Tahoe Basin as we go toward the afternoon, and that’s when we could see some of the worst of the air quality,” Berg said.
KCRA.com
Man dressed as Michael Myers seen walking along Florida beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Over the Labor Day holiday, a man dressed as horror legend Michael Myers wandered down a Florida beach. Todd Easter claims that the masked slasher was visible from a condo building while he was at Panama City Beach early on Sunday morning. Myers has...
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Wednesday set to be another triple-digit day following record-breaking heat
Wednesday is set to be another hot triple-digit day — although not nearly as hot as Tuesday when the Sacramento area shattered all-time records for heat. Downtown Sacramento reached 116 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded for the area. Stockton reached 115, matching its previous record, while Modesto hit 112, just under its record of 113.
KCRA.com
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
KCRA.com
'Avoid rotating outages': Californians asked to conserve energy for 8th day as strain on power grid continues
Californians are being asked to conserve power for the eighth day in a row as the state's grid operator expects continued strain on the energy grid on Wednesday. The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, said the alert will last from 4 to 9 p.m. The state is at...
KCRA.com
Remembering when Queen Elizabeth visited Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II of England, the monarch visited the city of Sacramento but once. Part of a West Coast tour in 1983, the queen spent 10 days on the western side of the U.S. as part of her visit. That trip required more than a fair share of preparation.
KCRA.com
'That's torture': Parents furious after Amador County students were forced to eat outside
JACKSON, Calif. — Parents in Amador County are upset after they say their kids were forced to sit outside in the heat on Tuesday when record-high temperatures were seen across Northern California. “There's no reason to have them out in the heat like that. As far as I’m concerned...
KCRA.com
PG&E report: Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties started near one of its poles
While the cause of a massive wildfire burning in El Dorado and Placer counties has not yet been determined, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reports one of its poles was near where the fire started. The U.S. Forest Service had placed “caution tape around the base of a PG&E transmission...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento breaks all-time heat record, Mosquito Fire evacuations, possible yearly COVID-19 shots
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
California heat wave: How to save energy to avoid rolling outages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have been asked to cut back on energy use for nine days straight while the state's power grid remains at risk of not having enough power to meet demand. That could lead to rolling outages. While many have been quick to answer the call to...
KCRA.com
California's grid operator says miscommunication led to some power shutoffs
Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. Confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon between several Northern California utilities and...
KCRA.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
Californians are being asked to conserve power for the eighth day in a row as the state's grid operator expects more strain on the energy grid and possibly rotating outages on Wednesday. Despite record demand on Tuesday, California was able to narrowly avoid rotating outages. The California Office of Emergency...
KCRA.com
California heat wave: All-time heat record in Sacramento broken at 115 degrees
The heat wave battering Northern California has broken the all-time temperature record in Sacramento. By 4:30 p.m., temperatures hit 115 degrees in downtown Sacramento. That beats the 114 record that was previously set on July 17, 1925, KCRA 3's weather team said. California is at a high risk of rolling...
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
KCRA.com
Recap: Thousands of Californians have power restored after heat-related issues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians very narrowly dodged rotating outages on Tuesday as the state's grid operator said outages "could be imminent." The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, said it ended at 8 p.m. its stage 3 energy alert, its highest alert issued before ordering blackouts. This is only issued when demand for energy is expected to outpace actual supply.
KCRA.com
Rotating outages 'could be imminent' as demand on California's energy grid remains high
California is at a high risk of rolling outages on Tuesday, the state's grid operator said, citing an extremely strained power grid from people increasing energy use. Tuesday is another day where record-high temperatures are expected across Northern California. The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, issued on Tuesday an Energy Emergency Alert 2, which is one step away from Cal ISO saying rolling blackouts are imminent.
KCRA.com
Experts: Electric vehicles could help, not hurt, California's energy grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week’s extreme heat and energy event has sparked some to suggest electric vehicles could further strain California’s energy grid as the state prepares to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars, claims energy experts across the state said are far from the truth.
KCRA.com
New generators activated in Northern California to help avoid rolling blackouts
New power generators operated by the California Department of Water Resources were activated for the first time Monday to assist in meeting the increased demand for power during the extended heat emergency. "This evening, the California Independent System Operator requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the...
KCRA.com
Rare photos featuring Babe Ruth now up for auction
An auction is underway for a set of rare photos that show baseball legend Babe Ruth touring New Hampshire. Officials with Lelands Auctions said the photos were taken in October 1916, just after the Red Sox beat the Cubs in the World Series. Team members, including Ruth, were invited to...
