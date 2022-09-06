ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

KCRA.com

California heat wave: Thursday's triple-digit heat, a closer look at the air quality forecast

Thursday is bringing not only triple-digit temperatures to the area but also smoke from wildfires burning nearby, according to KCRA 3 meteorologist Tamara Berg. “The smoke we’re seeing for the morning is going to stick around about midday, then most of that smoke is going to shift over to the Tahoe Basin as we go toward the afternoon, and that’s when we could see some of the worst of the air quality,” Berg said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Remembering when Queen Elizabeth visited Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II of England, the monarch visited the city of Sacramento but once. Part of a West Coast tour in 1983, the queen spent 10 days on the western side of the U.S. as part of her visit. That trip required more than a fair share of preparation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California's grid operator says miscommunication led to some power shutoffs

Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. Confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon between several Northern California utilities and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Recap: Thousands of Californians have power restored after heat-related issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians very narrowly dodged rotating outages on Tuesday as the state's grid operator said outages "could be imminent." The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, said it ended at 8 p.m. its stage 3 energy alert, its highest alert issued before ordering blackouts. This is only issued when demand for energy is expected to outpace actual supply.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Rotating outages 'could be imminent' as demand on California's energy grid remains high

California is at a high risk of rolling outages on Tuesday, the state's grid operator said, citing an extremely strained power grid from people increasing energy use. Tuesday is another day where record-high temperatures are expected across Northern California. The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, issued on Tuesday an Energy Emergency Alert 2, which is one step away from Cal ISO saying rolling blackouts are imminent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

New generators activated in Northern California to help avoid rolling blackouts

New power generators operated by the California Department of Water Resources were activated for the first time Monday to assist in meeting the increased demand for power during the extended heat emergency. "This evening, the California Independent System Operator requested the activation of temporary emergency power generators deployed by the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Rare photos featuring Babe Ruth now up for auction

An auction is underway for a set of rare photos that show baseball legend Babe Ruth touring New Hampshire. Officials with Lelands Auctions said the photos were taken in October 1916, just after the Red Sox beat the Cubs in the World Series. Team members, including Ruth, were invited to...
ENTERTAINMENT

