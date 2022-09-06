Read full article on original website
Major League Soccer has handed down a three-game suspension and undisclosed fine to New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood for kicking the ball into the stands near the end of his team’s home game against the Philadelphia Union on September 3. Yearwood blasted the ball into the stands in frustration near the end of his side’s 2-0 defeat, inadvertently striking a fan in the head. The midfielder was immediately apologetic and attempted to enter the stands to console the fan, but was turned away. Upon returning to the field, Yearwood was shown a red card. Now MLS has announced that in addition to the automatic one-game suspension for his red card, he will have to sit an additional three matches. The Red Bulls and Yearwood both apologized in the aftermath of the incident. Official Statement from New York Red Bulls and Dru Yearwood pic.twitter.com/tgBz4LQcw3 — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 4, 2022 RelatedCarli Lloyd was 'pushed past limits I never knew existed' on upcoming Fox reality showPremier League postpones matches following death of Queen Elizabeth IIOrlando City defeats Sacramento in Open Cup final amid spying controversy
NYCFC holds on for draw with FC Cincinnati
Gabriel Pereira headed in the tying goal late in the first half to help New York City FC notch a 1-1 tie with visiting FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night. The result stretched NYCFC's winless stretch to four straight games (0-3-1). The defending MLS Cup champions are just 1-6-2 since star Valentin "Taty" Castellanos was loaned to Girona FC in Spain in late July.
Philadelphia Union play Orlando City after shutout win
Orlando City SC (12-10-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (17-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -190, Orlando City SC +474, Draw +326; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 2-0, the Philadelphia Union play...
MLS suspends Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini 4 for games
NEW YORK (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their leading scorer for the rest of September after Major League Soccer’s disciplinary committee suspended Lucas Cavallini for four games Thursday. Cavallini received a red card for stepping on an opponent’s head in the 53rd minute of Vancouver’s...
TURNER SPORTS ANNOUNCES NHL ON TNT SCHEDULE
Turner sports announced on Wednesday the schedule for NHL on TNT. The beginning of the networks schedule will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins versus the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks versus the Colorado Avalanche. TNT will also be the home of the 2023 Winter Classic, where the...
