Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who died after falling from NYC high rise was subject of insider trading and fraud lawsuit just before death, documents show
The lawsuit claims that Gustavo Arnal and investor Ryan Cohen collaborated in a "pump and dump" scheme to artificially inflate the company's stock.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Bed Bath & Beyond’s Run Is Over
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond now faces the holiday season, which is a make-or-break period for most retailer profits. Can it survive?
Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
NYC Man Who Jumped From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Exec
The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond, the New York Post reported. The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet. Arnal had been accused in a federal class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders who claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit, according to the Daily Mail. However, it’s not clear if the chain’s problems or the legal accusations played any role in Arnal’s apparent suicide.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at New York Post
What we know about the insider trading lawsuit filed against Bed Bath & Beyond just before the death of its CFO
Bed Bath & Beyond's CFO, Gustavo Arnal, was named in an insider trading lawsuit less than 2 weeks before his death. The suit alleges that Arnal, along with GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, conspired to inflate Bed Bath & Beyond's stock for a profit. These types of suits are common when...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper
A Bed Bath & Beyond store in San Jose, California, on June 27. A Bed Bath & Beyond executive who plunged to his death on Friday stood accused in a lawsuit—along with activist investor Ryan Cohen—of participating in a “pump and dump” scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Who Fell To His Death Was Named In Trading Scheme Lawsuit
Gustavo Arnal, 52, was found dead at the bottom of a 57-floor high rise known as the "Jenga" tower in Manhattan.
Was Fraud Behind Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s ‘Shocking’ Death?
Gustavo Arnal was identified as the man who fell to his death from a 57-story Tribeca building Friday afternoon, the New York Police Department confirmed. He was named as a defendant in a class-action securities fraud lawsuit on Aug. 23. The Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer (CFO) was found unresponsive and unconscious in an apparent suicide outside the Manhattan neighborhood’s tallest skyscraper at 56 Leonard Street after telling investors Wednesday the troubled home goods retailer was downsizing stores and jobs to stabilize a business in turmoil and save $250 million this fiscal year. The 52-year-old was pronounced dead...
Bed Bath & Beyond stock in focus after CFO death ruled a suicide, shareholder lawsuit
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond slid following a tragic weekend for the home goods retailer amid even more questions about its future.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer’s fall from a Manhattan skyscraper is ruled a suicide; retailer is ‘profoundly saddened’
“The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss,” the company said in a statement, before the medical examiner’s ruling.
HP, Ambarella, Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Big Losers From Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 280 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Daktronics, Inc. DAKT dropped 22.1% to close at $3.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and reported a 6.3% year-over-year drop in orders.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alibaba, FedEx, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Tuesday:. Illumina — Shares of the biotech company rose 2.52% after Illumina said it plans to appeal a decision by the European Commission prohibiting the company's acquisition of Grail. That decision follows last week's ruling by a U.S. Federal Trade Commission judge in favor of the deal.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dies After Falling From 18th Floor
Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from the 18th floor of the tower on Leonard Street. Arnal was the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. His fall follows news that the company will close 150 stores and lay off 20% of its employees. (source)
Stocks Higher, Week Ahead, CVS, Bed, Bath & Beyond, California Power Crisis - Five Things to Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 6:. U.S. equity futures moved higher Tuesday, while the dollar traded near its highest levels in two decades on foreign exchange markets, as investors eased into risk markets amid concerns over Europe's escalating energy crisis and a hawkish Federal Reserve.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares decline after CFO's suicide
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond declined Tuesday after the struggling retailer's chief financial officer died over the weekend. Gustavo Arnal died after falling from a building in downtown Manhattan, police said. The city's medical examiner's office later ruled the death a suicide. The company recently eliminated some executive positions,...
