The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond, the New York Post reported. The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet. Arnal had been accused in a federal class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders who claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit, according to the Daily Mail. However, it’s not clear if the chain’s problems or the legal accusations played any role in Arnal’s apparent suicide.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO