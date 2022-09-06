ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Cheddar News

Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
TheDailyBeast

NYC Man Who Jumped From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Exec

The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond, the New York Post reported. The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet. Arnal had been accused in a federal class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders who claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit, according to the Daily Mail. However, it’s not clear if the chain’s problems or the legal accusations played any role in Arnal’s apparent suicide.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at New York Post
Sourcing Journal

Was Fraud Behind Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s ‘Shocking’ Death?

Gustavo Arnal was identified as the man who fell to his death from a 57-story Tribeca building Friday afternoon, the New York Police Department confirmed. He was named as a defendant in a class-action securities fraud lawsuit on Aug. 23. The Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer (CFO) was found unresponsive and unconscious in an apparent suicide outside the Manhattan neighborhood’s tallest skyscraper at 56 Leonard Street after telling investors Wednesday the troubled home goods retailer was downsizing stores and jobs to stabilize a business in turmoil and save $250 million this fiscal year. The 52-year-old was pronounced dead...
Benzinga

HP, Ambarella, Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 280 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Daktronics, Inc. DAKT dropped 22.1% to close at $3.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and reported a 6.3% year-over-year drop in orders.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alibaba, FedEx, Bed Bath & Beyond and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Tuesday:. Illumina — Shares of the biotech company rose 2.52% after Illumina said it plans to appeal a decision by the European Commission prohibiting the company's acquisition of Grail. That decision follows last week's ruling by a U.S. Federal Trade Commission judge in favor of the deal.
CNBC

Bed Bath & Beyond shares decline after CFO's suicide

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond declined Tuesday after the struggling retailer's chief financial officer died over the weekend. Gustavo Arnal died after falling from a building in downtown Manhattan, police said. The city's medical examiner's office later ruled the death a suicide. The company recently eliminated some executive positions,...
IBTimes

IBTimes

