MBN, FCSD make drug bust

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, in conjunction with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, confiscated a sizable amount of marijuana at a residential location off Oldenburg Road on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Sheriff Tom Tindle confirmed the joint enforcement effort netted 22 marijuana plants of various sizes, 220 grams of bagged weed along with a number of handguns and rifles from the rural location. “We have made at least one arrest in the case, but are not revealing the person’s identity that was taken into custody at this time as our investigation into the find continues,” he said. “Some of the processed items we took into custody were different varieties of marijuana that were labeled as “wedding cake,” “ice” and “ice cream.” “These were apparently strains of marijuana allegedly found at the location,” the sheriff continued. Tindle said MBN was working to calculate a street value for the illegal substance and he would not speculate as to its worth. “While Mississippi is addressing medical marijuana, law enforcement will continue to address illegal operations like this,” he added. “We will continue to partner with MBN and other agencies to enforce the laws of the state where all forms of illegal drugs are concerned.”