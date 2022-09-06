FCSD probes separate local murder, drug cases

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a death and a separate incident where an individual was arrested with narcotics at Friday’s football game in Meadville. Sheriff Tom Tindle said 44-year-old Richard Gibson of Meadville has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that was reported on Sims Lane off Gloster Road prior to midnight on Friday, Sept. 2. The victim, who was not immediately identified by authorities, died as a result of the gunshot wound he sustained during the altercation. Gibson’s bond has been set at $300,000 on the single charge he is facing. “We received the initial call about someone being shot around 11:42 p.m.,” the sheriff confirmed. Tindle said his agency’s probe into what might have led up to the shooting is still under way and he would not speculate as to what precipitated the incident, but acknowledged the people involved knew each other. Friday’s shooting was the first reported homicide in Franklin County during the current calendar year, according to the sheriff. Also on Friday evening in Meadville, authorities took 33-year-old Isaiah Alex Turner of Brookhaven into custody and charged him with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell in a school zone. “Because this happened on campus — even if it was after traditional school hours — the suspect is facing enhanced charges,” Tindle said. Turner was arrested at Franklin County High School during the FCHS-Wesson varsity football game being played at Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium. The arrest came around 9:14 p.m., following an undisclosed incident in a school parking lot. Turner’s bond was set in court at $150,000 in the case. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident on school grounds.