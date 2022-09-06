No increase planned for FC millage during FY23

Discussions and negotiations as well as months of tabulations taking place behind the scenes have helped Franklin County leaders draft a budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2023 that will not result in any increase in ad valorem taxes. “This is a workable plan for the county, but we know a lot of effort is going to have to be directed toward the budget for the following year,” District 5 Supervisor Jimmie “Bodi” Bass said at the conclusion of the panel’s final budget work session held on Wednesday, Aug. 31. “The two alternatives we have for the future is to build up our local tax base or increase taxes. We, as supervisors, want to do the things that will promote growth in our community like working to attract new or expand existing business and industry.” District 4 Supervisor Pat Larkin agreed with Bass’ sentiments saying Franklin County is at a crossroads when it comes to funds needed to support the effort of local government. “If that means doubling down on the recruitment of businesses that will contribute to our county, then that’s what we need to do,” Larkin said. “We’re seeing some growth, but we need to seek more and sell the value and benefits of doing business in Franklin County.” Under the budget proposal for the period Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, Franklin County’s 116 mills assessment will remain at its current level. Chancery Clerk Jill Jordan Gilbert noted the county — under its current revenue and spending plan — generates about 67 percent of its operational income from ad valorem taxes. “Of our total current revenue of $6,250,538, some $4,187,950 comes through ad valorem funding,” Gilbert added. “For the new fiscal year that will start in October, our budget proposal estimates revenues at $6,186,859 with about 66.19 percent —$4,095,335 — coming through ad valorem sources.” At the end of last week’s meeting, the panel voted unanimously to advertise for the county’s annual required public hearing on its budget plans. The hearing will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 in the main courtroom at the Franklin County Courthouse in Meadville. Gilbert said any citizens who wish to address the board can do so during the hearing and will be allotted a reasonable amount of time to speak about taxes or the budget. Officials said the costs associated with providing everything from law enforcement to road and bridge maintenance and from rural ambulance services to sanitation is putting a squeeze on available resources. “There were cuts — painful ones — that are being made in this new budget,” Bass said. “A great deal of time was spent by all of us looking at where we could trim some things while increasing funds for other necessities. The reality, at the end of the day, is that we have to work within our resources and be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.” Supervisors proposed increasing the county’s general fund to 38.40 of the entire 116 mills assessment. Presently, 37 mills are earmarked for the general fund, which is used to support a myriad of county services. To help make up for the increase in the general fund, the panel will likely shave millage from its road and bridge account and from school district incidental maintenance. In other business to come before the board during its meeting last week: • Gilbert discussed federal “Secure Rural Schools” funding made available to the county annually — noting that when she took office in 2008 Franklin County received roughly $1.2 million. “That has dwindled to around $644,921 (during FY 2021) with half of those funds going annually to local public schools and the other half to the county for uses including search and rescue support and Extension Service educational programs,” Gilbert said. “We’re seeing about a 9 to 12 percent decrease on average in support every year.” Gilbert also noted part of those funds are also distributed among the county’s five beats. Supervisors voted to set aside 5 percent of the county’s funds for the outreach and educational programs outlined by Gilbert.