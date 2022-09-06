Read full article on original website
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
kentreporter.com
Kent School District prepares for first day of school
Buses will be rolling and students will fill sidewalks and walking paths as teachers return to classrooms Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Kent School District. “We are happy to announce Kent Education Association (KEA) and Kent School District (KSD) reached a tentative agreement on a contract shortly before 3 a.m. this morning,” according to a Sept. 7 KSD statement. “KSD and KEA agreed to keep details of the tentative agreement confidential until KEA membership has ratified the contract (Wednesday evening vote). The contract will then go before the Kent School District Board of Directors for formal approval.”
KOMO News
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District
TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
kentreporter.com
Day 9 of Kent teachers’ strike: No school on Wednesday, Sept. 7
There will be no school Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the Kent School District due to the teachers’ strike over the lack of a new contract agreement. It will be the ninth day of the strike and no school. “Kent School District and the Kent Education Association (teachers’ union) continued...
kentreporter.com
Kent teachers, district reach tentative contract agreement
After bargaining throughout the Labor Day weekend and into the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. the Kent Education Association (KEA, teachers’ union) and Kent School District reached a tentative agreement on a new contract at 2:43 a.m., according to a KEA news release. No picket lines will...
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
ncwlife.com
Kent school teachers union declines six-figure average salary proposal
(The Center Square) – The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have seen average salaries surpass $100,000 in two years. KEA established that they are striking to ensure: smaller classroom sizes and caseloads, improvements to services such...
The Suburban Times
Urgent Action Needed On Tacoma Budget
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Now is the time to speak up about potential cuts to public safety. On October 4th, the City Manager will propose the budget for ‘23-’24. Because the City projects a $24 million deficit, it plans a “2.5% spending cut to the public safety departments and a 8.5% cut to all other departments.” That would amount to approximately an $8.7 million loss for public safety. That is unacceptable. Tacoma is in the midst of a devastating crime wave. Now is the time to increase spending – not cut it.
kentreporter.com
Funding secured for behavioral health crisis stabilization facility in King County
On Sept. 6, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced a $4.2 million grant to ConnectionsWA for a new 16-bed crisis stabilization facility in King County. The facility will leverage $5.3 million in non-state funding to complete the project. ConnectionsWA is affiliated with Arizona-based Connections Health Solutions, a national leader...
plu.edu
Lute Powered: Educational Service District 113
There are nine Educational Service Districts (ESDs) in Washington state. Created in 1969, the ESDs help local school districts by providing academic support, business services, educator training and more for local school districts. Capital Region ESD 113, based in Tumwater, WA, works with 44 public school districts, one tribal compact school and several private schools in five counties: Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific and Thurston.
kentreporter.com
School bus rules when red lights are flashing | Kent schools start Thursday
With school starting Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Kent School District, it’s a good time to review the rules for drivers and stopping for school buses. Drivers must stop if the bus has its red light flashing as it picks up or drops off children, depending on the driver’s direction of travel and the type of road.
kentreporter.com
King County Council wants to look at ways to support food banks amid rising inflation
A committee of the King County Council has passed legislation that would task the county with identifying resources to help local food banks that are struggling from the impacts of rising inflation, labor shortages, and historic interest rate spikes. The measure was passed unanimously out of the council’s Law, Justice, Health, and Human Services Committee yesterday.
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
KC prosecutor candidate: County ‘looks the other way’ with ‘unaccountable’ restorative justice
Jim Ferrell, mayor of Federal Way and candidate for King County Prosecutor, is crying foul over “a real crisis in our region,” as crime rates continue to climb. In a news conference Wednesday, he said the increase in crime was handled with “no discernable plan” equivalent to “a failure of justice.”
KOMO News
Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country
Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
KUOW
What WA families need to know now that federal universal free lunch is gone
Congress has opted not to continue a pandemic-era program to provide free school lunches to all students, regardless of their families' economic status. The program ensured children were fed during the last two school years, whether kids showed up in person to eat or had parents pick up meals while classes were remote.
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
kentreporter.com
Washington healthcare providers will begin offering COVID vaccine boosters
The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to recommendations...
kentreporter.com
Man killed by police at Federal Way Transit Center
Federal Way Police officers shot and killed a 54-year-old Soap Lake man Sept. 4 at the Federal Way Transit Center, 31621 23rd Ave. S., after he reportedly charged them with a knife, according to law enforcement agencies. Just before 9 p.m. Sept. 4, Federal Way police responded to a report...
Cash America to pay nearly $380K to Seattle employees over minimum wage, wage theft allegations
SEATTLE — Cash America, an international pawnbroker company, has agreed to pay nearly $380,000 to employees at its three Seattle locations after the Office of Labor Standards investigated claims including that the company paid employees less than the city’s minimum wage. 253 workers employed by Cash America West,...
