Tacoma Business Council announcement. Now is the time to speak up about potential cuts to public safety. On October 4th, the City Manager will propose the budget for ‘23-’24. Because the City projects a $24 million deficit, it plans a “2.5% spending cut to the public safety departments and a 8.5% cut to all other departments.” That would amount to approximately an $8.7 million loss for public safety. That is unacceptable. Tacoma is in the midst of a devastating crime wave. Now is the time to increase spending – not cut it.

TACOMA, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO