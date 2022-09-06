ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

kentreporter.com

Kent School District prepares for first day of school

Buses will be rolling and students will fill sidewalks and walking paths as teachers return to classrooms Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Kent School District. “We are happy to announce Kent Education Association (KEA) and Kent School District (KSD) reached a tentative agreement on a contract shortly before 3 a.m. this morning,” according to a Sept. 7 KSD statement. “KSD and KEA agreed to keep details of the tentative agreement confidential until KEA membership has ratified the contract (Wednesday evening vote). The contract will then go before the Kent School District Board of Directors for formal approval.”
KENT, WA
KOMO News

2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District

TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Day 9 of Kent teachers’ strike: No school on Wednesday, Sept. 7

There will be no school Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the Kent School District due to the teachers’ strike over the lack of a new contract agreement. It will be the ninth day of the strike and no school. “Kent School District and the Kent Education Association (teachers’ union) continued...
KENT, WA
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Education
kentreporter.com

Kent teachers, district reach tentative contract agreement

After bargaining throughout the Labor Day weekend and into the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. the Kent Education Association (KEA, teachers’ union) and Kent School District reached a tentative agreement on a new contract at 2:43 a.m., according to a KEA news release. No picket lines will...
KENT, WA
ncwlife.com

Kent school teachers union declines six-figure average salary proposal

(The Center Square) – The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have seen average salaries surpass $100,000 in two years. KEA established that they are striking to ensure: smaller classroom sizes and caseloads, improvements to services such...
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

Urgent Action Needed On Tacoma Budget

Tacoma Business Council announcement. Now is the time to speak up about potential cuts to public safety. On October 4th, the City Manager will propose the budget for ‘23-’24. Because the City projects a $24 million deficit, it plans a “2.5% spending cut to the public safety departments and a 8.5% cut to all other departments.” That would amount to approximately an $8.7 million loss for public safety. That is unacceptable. Tacoma is in the midst of a devastating crime wave. Now is the time to increase spending – not cut it.
TACOMA, WA
#Teachers Union#K12#The Kent School District#The Kent School Board#The School Board
kentreporter.com

Funding secured for behavioral health crisis stabilization facility in King County

On Sept. 6, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced a $4.2 million grant to ConnectionsWA for a new 16-bed crisis stabilization facility in King County. The facility will leverage $5.3 million in non-state funding to complete the project. ConnectionsWA is affiliated with Arizona-based Connections Health Solutions, a national leader...
KING COUNTY, WA
plu.edu

Lute Powered: Educational Service District 113

There are nine Educational Service Districts (ESDs) in Washington state. Created in 1969, the ESDs help local school districts by providing academic support, business services, educator training and more for local school districts. Capital Region ESD 113, based in Tumwater, WA, works with 44 public school districts, one tribal compact school and several private schools in five counties: Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific and Thurston.
WASHINGTON STATE
kentreporter.com

School bus rules when red lights are flashing | Kent schools start Thursday

With school starting Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Kent School District, it’s a good time to review the rules for drivers and stopping for school buses. Drivers must stop if the bus has its red light flashing as it picks up or drops off children, depending on the driver’s direction of travel and the type of road.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

King County Council wants to look at ways to support food banks amid rising inflation

A committee of the King County Council has passed legislation that would task the county with identifying resources to help local food banks that are struggling from the impacts of rising inflation, labor shortages, and historic interest rate spikes. The measure was passed unanimously out of the council’s Law, Justice, Health, and Human Services Committee yesterday.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country

Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Washington healthcare providers will begin offering COVID vaccine boosters

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to recommendations...
WASHINGTON STATE
kentreporter.com

Man killed by police at Federal Way Transit Center

Federal Way Police officers shot and killed a 54-year-old Soap Lake man Sept. 4 at the Federal Way Transit Center, 31621 23rd Ave. S., after he reportedly charged them with a knife, according to law enforcement agencies. Just before 9 p.m. Sept. 4, Federal Way police responded to a report...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

