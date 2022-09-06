Read full article on original website
PA Turnpike in more debt than entire state gov't, auditor general says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced Wednesday that an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission revealed that it has accumulated more debt than the entire Pennsylvania state government. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only...
One-on-one with PA Dept. of Ed Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty on challenges facing schools
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty sat down one-on-one with CBS 21 News’ Samantha York Tuesday to discuss how the department is preparing for the future of education by taking on the biggest challenges of the present. “We are excited to have...
Hundreds of striking nursing home workers rally at Capitol
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — It's day six of the nursing home workers strike and on Thursday, hundreds of workers from Priority-owned homes let their voices be heard at a rally at the State Capitol. The workers are now calling on all levels of Pennsylvania's government to take action...
Ammo imports have dropped 34%, shops are now facing a shortage across the county
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Supply chain issues have affected a lot of things over the last year plus - hunters even having trouble finding ammo. Ammunition is in high demand, and with hunting season starting, local retailers are doing the best they can. The shortage comes from challenges of...
Teachers union spied on parent groups seeking to reopen schools amid pandemic, emails show
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (TND) — A public records request from a parents' group which sought to keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic apparently shows the California Teachers Association (CTA) – one of the state's largest and most powerful teachers' unions – was spying on them and other similar groups seeking to reopen schools.
1-day-old newborn surrendered to hospital under SC's safe haven act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in South Carolina under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12.5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was safely surrendered at the...
Four injured in York County crash, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Members of the West Manchester Township Police Department are investigating a serious vehicle crash that occurred in the 500 block of Hanover Road on September 8, 2022 at about 6:45 pm. According to authorities, their investigation so far has revealed that a green Toyota...
Gov. Wolf announces expansions to PA voter registration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On September 7, Governor Wolf announced new initiatives across the Commonwealth to expand voter registration for Pennsylvanians. At the Farm Show Complex today, Wolf signed into law Executive Order 2022-03, which builds upon the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA). NVRA mandates that selected...
Pennsylvania woman killed in shark attack while at the Bahamas
On the island of New Providence in the Bahamas, police are investigating a shark attack. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday September 6, reports say police were alerted of a female visitor who was attacked by a shark while in the water. According to reports, the family which included five...
PA Lottery Match 6 Jackpot split between two winners
The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 sold two jackpot-winning tickets on September 6 where the winners will split $620,000, according to PA Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks Counties. The tickets matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40. The tickets were sold at Can Do Convenience in Hazelton,...
Five, including 1 juvenile charged after Ulta Beauty theft ends in car chase, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Five people are facing charges after police say a theft from Ulta Beauty on Jonestown Road ended in a police chase. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, it happened around 7:00 PM on September 7. That's when Ulta employees reported two females...
Oz agrees to a debate hosted by CBS 21, will Fetterman agree for his only debate?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For months CBS 21 has been pursuing a senate debate between democrat and Lt. Governor John Fetterman and republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Oz’s campaign has agreed to a debate hosted by CBS 21 and seen statewide towards the end of October. The Fetterman campaign released...
$9 million owed in unclaimed property to PA businesses this Grandparent's Day
In honor of Grandparents Day, which is celebrated Sunday, September 11, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that more than $9 million is owed to the 38,000 Pennsylvanians who have the words grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, pops, family, or September in their name or business name. “On Grandparents Day,...
Virginia man thought he won $600 in the lottery... turns out he won $1 million
ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — An Annandale man is $1 million richer — well nearly $760,000 richer — after a recent Virginia Lottery win. Jose Flores Velasquez went to the lottery customer service center in Woodbridge to redeem what he thought was $600 in winnings. But staffers quickly realized the ticket was worth more. MUCH more — $1 million.
Man facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is facing a slew of charges following an incident on August 29. According to authorities, officers with the Susquehanna Regional Police were attempting to stop a motorcycle that was traveling on Maytown Road near Ashley Drive in East Donegal Township around 11:20 PM.
Woman facing charges after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of child: Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — An Enola woman is facing charges after police say she took several inappropriate photographs of a juvenile female and later sent the photos to someone via cell phone. The East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Columbia...
'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto to visit F.M. Kirby Center
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — It was announced today that the well-known comedian, actor, and producer, best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” Joe Gatto will be live at the F.M. Kirby Center on December 26 at 7:00 PM.
