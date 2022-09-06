ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Turnpike in more debt than entire state gov't, auditor general says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced Wednesday that an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission revealed that it has accumulated more debt than the entire Pennsylvania state government. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only...
HARRISBURG, PA
Hundreds of striking nursing home workers rally at Capitol

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — It's day six of the nursing home workers strike and on Thursday, hundreds of workers from Priority-owned homes let their voices be heard at a rally at the State Capitol. The workers are now calling on all levels of Pennsylvania's government to take action...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Four injured in York County crash, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Members of the West Manchester Township Police Department are investigating a serious vehicle crash that occurred in the 500 block of Hanover Road on September 8, 2022 at about 6:45 pm. According to authorities, their investigation so far has revealed that a green Toyota...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gov. Wolf announces expansions to PA voter registration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On September 7, Governor Wolf announced new initiatives across the Commonwealth to expand voter registration for Pennsylvanians. At the Farm Show Complex today, Wolf signed into law Executive Order 2022-03, which builds upon the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA). NVRA mandates that selected...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania woman killed in shark attack while at the Bahamas

On the island of New Providence in the Bahamas, police are investigating a shark attack. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday September 6, reports say police were alerted of a female visitor who was attacked by a shark while in the water. According to reports, the family which included five...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PA Lottery Match 6 Jackpot split between two winners

The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 sold two jackpot-winning tickets on September 6 where the winners will split $620,000, according to PA Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks Counties. The tickets matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40. The tickets were sold at Can Do Convenience in Hazelton,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Virginia man thought he won $600 in the lottery... turns out he won $1 million

ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — An Annandale man is $1 million richer — well nearly $760,000 richer — after a recent Virginia Lottery win. Jose Flores Velasquez went to the lottery customer service center in Woodbridge to redeem what he thought was $600 in winnings. But staffers quickly realized the ticket was worth more. MUCH more — $1 million.
ANNANDALE, VA
'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto to visit F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — It was announced today that the well-known comedian, actor, and producer, best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” Joe Gatto will be live at the F.M. Kirby Center on December 26 at 7:00 PM.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

