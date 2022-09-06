Read full article on original website
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Briefs: September 7, 2022
The Mario Lanza Institute will present a one-hour lecture presentation on Frank Sinatra at the Mario Lanza Museum, 1214 Reed St., on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Entitled “Frank Sinatra ~ A Celebration,” MLI President Bill Ronayne will speak about the life and career of Frank Sinatra and present the legendary song stylist in clips from his films and television appearances. Admission for the Frank Sinatra ~ A Celebration lecture presentation is $20 per person and includes light refreshments. Seating is limited and on a first-come first-paid basis. Street parking is available. For more information, call 215-238-9691. Checks should be made out to Mario Lanza Institute and mailed to Mario Lanza Institute, 1214 Reed St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
PhillyBite
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location
Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.
Van Morrison is playing in Pa. this week: How to get tickets
Northern Irish singer Van Morrison is coming to Pennsylvania for a concert this week. The artist is known for songs including “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Crazy Love,” “Wild Night,” “Domino” and “Moondance,” and his career in blues, soul and rock has spanned over six decades.
Lost Buildings of 2021
Editor’s Note: “You can’t save everything” is a shallow catchphrase repeated often these days. The glib retort, parroted by pro-development personalities on social media, usually succeeds in derailing any meaningful civil discourse surrounding the preservation of our existing built environment and the city’s hunger, and need, for new construction. “NIMBY” (Not In My Backyard) is also thrown around aggressively and with excessive zealotry similar to MAGA supporters attacking anything that doesn’t align with their ideological convictions as “fake news.” Similar disruptive fervor can be found in the actions of some preservationists. If it wasn’t for a certain neighborhood group in Fishtown, that fought against a zoning variance (see: parking) and a solid adaptive reuse plan, St. Laurentius Church may have already been converted into a lively 23-unit apartment building instead of hanging in the early stages of demolition. Fanatical faith in the real estate market and community-based bully tactics will get us nowhere. The manufactured division between those in the development and preservation communities has created a dead zone for productive public discussion over our present urban needs and the future of Philadelphia. For the health and sanity of our beloved city, it really needs to stop.
Il Villaggio Announces Liquor License Acquisition and Bar Expansion
News of the liquor license and proposed bar begs the question – will Il Villaggio remain a BYOB establishment?
Hero Thrill Show on Saturday
Jimmy Binns has a way of making things happen. When a beloved show honoring local first responders had reached a critical crossroads 16 years ago, Binns made sure it continued to pay tribute to its heroes. He can be a little bit persuasive. “I asked (Sylvester) Stallone if he wanted...
New Store at King of Prussia Mall Introduces Stylish-Sustainable Clothing Brand to Phila. Area
Everlane's King of Prussia presence is the Phila. area's introduction to its couture. Everlane has opened its first store in the Greater Philadelphia area at the King of Prussia Mall; it is the brand’s tenth retail location nationally. Lisa Hay buttoned up the story for What Now Philly. The...
