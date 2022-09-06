ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Dining Out: Satisfy sweet and salty cravings at The Salt Box

Vince Marinelli grew up in Philadelphia eating soft pretzels and later selling them on street corners. He ate a lot of pretzels over the years, but never grew tired of them. Instead, he decided he wanted to learn to make them, said his daughter, Olivia. After apprenticing with a Philly...
PLUMSTEADVILLE, PA
CBS News

New haunted attraction coming to Main Street in Manayunk this fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia will have a new haunted house attraction this fall. Lincoln Mill Haunted House, formerly known as Mad River bar and grill, will open in Manayunk. The building was severely damaged in historic flooding from Hurricane Ida on Main Street last September. The new haunted house attraction...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Briefs: September 7, 2022

The Mario Lanza Institute will present a one-hour lecture presentation on Frank Sinatra at the Mario Lanza Museum, 1214 Reed St., on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Entitled “Frank Sinatra ~ A Celebration,” MLI President Bill Ronayne will speak about the life and career of Frank Sinatra and present the legendary song stylist in clips from his films and television appearances. Admission for the Frank Sinatra ~ A Celebration lecture presentation is $20 per person and includes light refreshments. Seating is limited and on a first-come first-paid basis. Street parking is available. For more information, call 215-238-9691. Checks should be made out to Mario Lanza Institute and mailed to Mario Lanza Institute, 1214 Reed St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location

Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Extrava-gant Townhouses Coming to Fitler Square

The four-unit Extrava at Fitler Square project is the most ambitious to date for the partnership between developer Zatos Investments and broker Jim Roche. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you follow Philadelphia real estate, you’ve probably noticed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022

The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Updated Extended Trinity in Fishtown

A new kitchen and bathroom and a large wraparound yard make this trinity a find in a neighborhood where one doesn’t find trinities on the market all that often. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Wood-faced trinities aren’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Eater

Philly’s Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings

Every year, before you can even say wooder ice, summer is basically over. While that never gets any less sad, at least in Philly, there are more than a few things to look forward to this fall — and almost all of them include great food and drinks. There’s a great deal of new restaurants, bars, and cafes opening in Philly over the next few months, so the following list includes only a small percentage of the ones we’re looking forward to (but you gotta start somewhere, right?). So go ahead and finish that last cup of lemon water ice from John’s, pack away your floaties, and start making fall plans. Don’t worry, summer will be back again next year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Lost Buildings of 2021

Editor’s Note: “You can’t save everything” is a shallow catchphrase repeated often these days. The glib retort, parroted by pro-development personalities on social media, usually succeeds in derailing any meaningful civil discourse surrounding the preservation of our existing built environment and the city’s hunger, and need, for new construction. “NIMBY” (Not In My Backyard) is also thrown around aggressively and with excessive zealotry similar to MAGA supporters attacking anything that doesn’t align with their ideological convictions as “fake news.” Similar disruptive fervor can be found in the actions of some preservationists. If it wasn’t for a certain neighborhood group in Fishtown, that fought against a zoning variance (see: parking) and a solid adaptive reuse plan, St. Laurentius Church may have already been converted into a lively 23-unit apartment building instead of hanging in the early stages of demolition. Fanatical faith in the real estate market and community-based bully tactics will get us nowhere. The manufactured division between those in the development and preservation communities has created a dead zone for productive public discussion over our present urban needs and the future of Philadelphia. For the health and sanity of our beloved city, it really needs to stop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foodgressing.com

Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order

On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Hero Thrill Show on Saturday

Jimmy Binns has a way of making things happen. When a beloved show honoring local first responders had reached a critical crossroads 16 years ago, Binns made sure it continued to pay tribute to its heroes. He can be a little bit persuasive. “I asked (Sylvester) Stallone if he wanted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
