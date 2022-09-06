ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Johnson slams satanic imagery in Disney FX series ‘Little Demon’

By Carolyn Roy, Marlo Lacen
 2 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson is taking Disney to task for its new FX series, ‘Little Demon,’ and warning parents to guard their children’s hearts and minds.

A trailer for the series caught the Louisiana congressman’s eye when it aired during a commercial break during the LSU Tigers played the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday evening.

“The shocking ending to the LSU opener was not the most disturbing part of the game last night,” Rep. Johnson said in a Facebook post on Monday Morning. “For me, that came during a commercial break in the second quarter when the television audience was presented with the trailer for a new FXX cartoon “sitcom” entitled ‘LITTLE DEMON.'”

FXX is a partner of cable channel FX and features a lineup of mostly adult animated series. Disney bought the channel in 2019.

The cartoon series depicts a teenage Antichrist, chronicling the adventures of Satan’s 13-year-old daughter as she and her mother try to live an ordinary life in Delaware even though her father is keen for her to join the family business. The series is rated TV-MA, for Mature Audiences only.

“I couldn’t get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other children were exposed to it—and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and marketed by DISNEY. The trailer included dark images of Hell, demons, satanic imagery, and an explanation that the main character is… the Antichrist(!).”

Johnson also excerpted interviews and reviews of the show that highlight the normalization of paganism and the glorification of gore and depravity. It was all enough to inspire Johnson to share a warning for parents.

“I could write volumes this morning, and unpack pages of Bible verses here, but instead I’m just going to state the obvious: Please be careful. Our job as parents is to guard the hearts and minds of our kids. This culture has become alarmingly dark and desensitized and this is not a game. Disney and FX have decided to embrace and market what is clearly evil. STAY FAR FROM IT.”

In a follow-up post, Johnson gave a shout-out to free speech as he highlighted that ratings for the primetime college football match drew 5.87 million viewers, compared to his post, which reached a little over 6 million social media users.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

WGNO

WGNO

