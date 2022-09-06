ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Ruidoso Downs awards $3 million at All American Futurity

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvDfs_0hkc84No00

RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (KRQE) – The All American Futurity raced at the Ruidoso Downs on Monday evening. Hes Judgeandjury, a two-year-old gelding, came across first in a photo finish to claim $3 million.

“I felt the key was getting my horse to relax in the warm-up before the race,” said jockey James Flores. “I got him away from the pony horse and just let him be himself so that when he was moving into the starting gate he was loose and ready to run a big race.”

Story continues below

Hes Judgeandjury finished with a time of 21.912 seconds for 440 yards. He is owned by Jeff Jones and Steve Holt and trained by Heath Taylor. This is the second win for Taylor, who also won with Stolis Winner in 2008.

“It’s not about the money, but it’s the history,” Taylor said. “The feeling that you have when you’re at the top of the game by winning the All-American is like no other that I can describe. I think about winning this race all the time and I’m very fortunate to have won it for a second time, but it’s a team effort—there are many people and their horses that help make us successful.”

Hes Judgeandjury is now expected to race in the Los Alamitos $2 million. That race is in Los Alamitos, California, and is scheduled for later in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Archeological site discovered in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A construction project was halted in Ruidoso on Monday when a human skull was found. The construction site is just off Sudderth Dr. near Park Ave. Police say the office of the medical investigator, as well as an anthropologist, was called in and determined the bones were from a primitive time.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico judge removes, bars Couy Griffin from public office

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prominent figure in New Mexico politics surrounding the events of the 2020 presidential election, Otero County Commission Couy Griffin has been removed from office based on a decision from a New Mexico district court judge. The decision also bars Griffin from holding public office again. “I was disappointed and shocked,” […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso Downs, NM
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
City
Los Chavez, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Ruidoso Downs, NM
Sports
Ruidoso, NM
Sports
KCBD

Primitive bones found at Ruidoso construction site

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - Ruidoso police responded to a construction site Monday morning where a crew found a human skull. Around 8:13 a.m., officers were called to the site near Sudderth Dr. and Park Ave. The crew was finishing excavation work when the skull was discovered. Investigators determined the bones were from a primitive time.
RUIDOSO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The All American Futurity#Krqe En Espa Ol
everythinglubbock.com

Missing New Mexico woman, 60 years old, found

Alamogordo, NM – UPDATE: The Alamagordo Police Department announced around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, that missing 60-year-old Stormy Sando was found. The Alamagordo Police Department was searching for Sando earlier Tuesday morning. She stands at five feet, four inches, weighs 86 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair, a...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy