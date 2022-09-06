ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
The Weather Channel

Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier

Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
The Independent

Warning for rain in place as wet weather set to continue

Britons can expect another wet morning on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for many parts of the UK.The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 4am to 10am in an area of Scotland stretching from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen.The Met Office warns the heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.Sunshine and showers for breakfast Thursday morning, some of these heavy and thundery with hail in the mix too. Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TyAT9s9Rcm— Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2022Heavy rain with a chance of hail and thunder is also forecast for London and the east of England, moving northwards throughout the day.The rainfall is likely to persist throughout the evening, before clearing up across most of the nation on Friday and into the weekend. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
The Independent

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes.Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.The orange warning is in place from 4am to 8am on Sunday, with a less severe yellow warning issued for much of the country overnight from Saturday.The national forecaster said that heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country on Saturday...
natureworldnews.com

Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]

Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
natureworldnews.com

Cold Front and Low Pressure System to Cause Thunderstorms in Eastern and Southern Australia

Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to transpire in eastern and southern Australia until Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10, where it will gradually ease. This is according to the country's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) which on Thursday, September 8, said the weather events will occur in parts of Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria.
