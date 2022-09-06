ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

14850.com

Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT

A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse, NY
Solvay, NY
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse mayor addresses safety concerns ahead of a busy weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As students return to college this fall, places in downtown Syracuse, like Armory Square have started to fill up more. With more people, more concerns start to rise about safety. Mayor Ben Walsh spoke Thursday saying the community is better when students from higher education are...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts begin classes still looking for teachers as long term shortage looms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — School districts are welcoming kids back to school without a fully filled teaching roster, combatting a national shortage impacting schools across the country. Districts are getting by with short-term solutions, hopeful that major changes to teacher training requirements at the state level will help ease the pressure in future years.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack

11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
CANASTOTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Child arrested for making threat to Camden High School, Oneida County Sheriff says

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — A child was arrested Tuesday for making a threat to Camden High School over the phone, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. The threat was received by the school around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Camden High School administrators notified the Special Patrol officer on the scene, initiating a response from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County DA points to bail reform failure in DWI case

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara is calling out what he says is a new failure with bail reform laws after a Utica man was arrested twice for driving while intoxicated. Kamsan Suon was first arrested and released after a crash in Utica on July 9. McNamara says his blood...
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Sheriff's Deputy fractures arm in car crash on Old Liverpool Road outside Byrne Dairy

Syracuse, NY — Two people are injured including a 28-year-old Sheriff's deputy after a crash on Old Liverpool Road Thursday evening. According to investigators, around 6:45 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy operating a marked SUV was traveling northbound on Old Liverpool Road in the left lane just south of Beechwood Avenue when a Chevrolet Impala left the parking lot of the Byrne Dairy and entered into the path of the Sheriff’s Office SUV. The two vehicles collided., with the sheriff's department saying the deputy could not safely avoid the crash.
SYRACUSE, NY

