cnycentral.com
Local law enforcement remind CNY neighbors to drive with caution as school year starts
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — As students across Central New York head back to school, local law enforcement officials are warning neighbors to be aware of reduced speed limits in school zones, and school buses stopping to pick up kids. Police will be out enforcing speed limits in school zones and...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse schools back in session with addition of 40 security guards to keep students safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Most students in the Syracuse City School District have started classes, with some new additions. The district added 40 new sentries throughout their elementary, middle, and high schools, keeping with their safety plan for the year. The district was hiring down to the wire to fill...
localsyr.com
Cortland Schools welcome students back for new year, with some new changes
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland City School District began a new school year on Wednesday. Nothing like a smile and a warm greeting to kick start the second day of school. He’s not only a school resource officer for Cortland City Schools but a mentor and friend to many.
14850.com
Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT
A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
cnycentral.com
Local school district says students may have "appropriate cell phone usage" in school
Syracuse, NY — After two years of remote learning, students in Central New York are heading back to school, and as they do, some high schools will be cracking down on cell phone use in the classroom, while others say it's an unrealistic expectation. East Syracuse Minoa School District...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse mayor addresses safety concerns ahead of a busy weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As students return to college this fall, places in downtown Syracuse, like Armory Square have started to fill up more. With more people, more concerns start to rise about safety. Mayor Ben Walsh spoke Thursday saying the community is better when students from higher education are...
cnycentral.com
School districts begin classes still looking for teachers as long term shortage looms
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — School districts are welcoming kids back to school without a fully filled teaching roster, combatting a national shortage impacting schools across the country. Districts are getting by with short-term solutions, hopeful that major changes to teacher training requirements at the state level will help ease the pressure in future years.
localsyr.com
Interim superintendent welcomes Syracuse City School students back to the classroom
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Students, teachers, and staff in Central New York’s largest district made their way back to the classroom on Wednesday. Syracuse City School students at Salem Hyde Elementary were greeted with a warm first-day welcome by Mayor Ben Walsh, board of education members, and the district’s interim superintendent.
Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack
11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
cnycentral.com
Child arrested for making threat to Camden High School, Oneida County Sheriff says
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — A child was arrested Tuesday for making a threat to Camden High School over the phone, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. The threat was received by the school around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Camden High School administrators notified the Special Patrol officer on the scene, initiating a response from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV
Oneida County DA points to bail reform failure in DWI case
Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara is calling out what he says is a new failure with bail reform laws after a Utica man was arrested twice for driving while intoxicated. Kamsan Suon was first arrested and released after a crash in Utica on July 9. McNamara says his blood...
An Onondaga County high school is cracking down on cell phones. Will it last?
Cam Aitchison, who will be a sophomore at Liverpool High School this fall, said he’s always kept his cell phone in his pants pocket while in class. Starting Thursday, new school rules mean that in the classroom he will have to store it in his backpack or place it in a numbered pocket on the wall. Aitchison, 14, said that’s OK with him.
CNY police officer hospitalized after being repeatedly punched by man acting erratically
Update: The village has identified the officer who was injured as William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and will be released from the hospital this afternoon, according to Village Administrator Jeremy Ryan said. Original report. Canastota, N.Y. -- A Madison County police officer is recovering in the hospital...
cnycentral.com
Inflation impacting school supply costs, districts work to offset parents' burden
Syracuse, N.Y. — Many districts and local organizations have increased efforts to ease the burden of school supply costs, with inflation causing the prices of many items to increase. The Syracuse City School District, the region's largest serving roughly 21,000 students, used nearly $1 million in COVID relief funding...
cnycentral.com
SCSD starts school year with vacant teaching positions, bringing back retired teachers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many schools around Central New York are starting the school year the same way they ended it as the nationwide teaching shortage continues to affect millions of school districts around the country. The Syracuse City School District happens to be one of those districts with lower...
Tests show Madison County prosecutor had fentanyl in his system, investigators say
Nelson, N.Y. — A Madison County prosecutor had fentanyl and other substances in his body in July when ambulance crews were called to treat him and another man for overdosing, investigators said today. A toxicology report shows Bradley Moses had fentanyl, marijuana and alcohol present in his system, the...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
cnycentral.com
Sheriff's Deputy fractures arm in car crash on Old Liverpool Road outside Byrne Dairy
Syracuse, NY — Two people are injured including a 28-year-old Sheriff's deputy after a crash on Old Liverpool Road Thursday evening. According to investigators, around 6:45 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy operating a marked SUV was traveling northbound on Old Liverpool Road in the left lane just south of Beechwood Avenue when a Chevrolet Impala left the parking lot of the Byrne Dairy and entered into the path of the Sheriff’s Office SUV. The two vehicles collided., with the sheriff's department saying the deputy could not safely avoid the crash.
cnycentral.com
Former Madison Co. Assistant DA tests positive for fentanyl after overdose in July
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they have received the toxicology report for a former Madison County Assistant District Attorney who was found unresponsive in his home in late July after overdosing on drugs. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the report indicated that Madison...
Ex-husband and son break Syracuse mom’s arms, brutalize her boyfriend, police say
Syracuse N.Y. — A son and father broke into a Syracuse home and brutally attacked the son’s mother and her boyfriend, breaking her arms and leaving the man in critical condition, police said in court documents. The two men beat them both with a 45-pound workout plate, police...
