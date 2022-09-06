ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rickie Fowler shakes things up with new caddie, coaching change and return to Butch Harmon

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sW6Ca_0hkc7ePk00

New season, new team for Rickie Fowler.

The five-time PGA Tour winner announced last month that he parted ways with Joe Skovron, his caddie of 13 years. On Tuesday, Fowler confirmed reports that he also ended a relationship of more than three years with swing instructor John Tillery.

“I couldn’t love the guy any more, and we gave it a good run but it was almost like speaking another language in a way and it never really clicked,” Fowler told Golfweek. “He’s had plenty of success with his guys and I wish I would have played significantly better. I’ll take a lot out of the time we spent together. It’s not like the last few years were for nothing. I gained a lot of knowledge and I feel like I’m in a very good spot.”

When Fowler shows up next week in Napa, California, at the Fortinet Championship, the season opener of the 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign, he will have veteran looper Ricky Romano on the bag.

“He’s about my size,” said the 5-foot-9-inch Fowler. “So, I won’t look too small out there, which is a good thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNbQ9_0hkc7ePk00
Scott Piercy and caddie Ricky Romano during the second round of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Romano, who played at the University of Houston and on the mini tours before turning to caddying and working for the likes of Nate Lashley and Scott Piercy, grew up in Fowler’s hometown of Murrieta, California, and is four years older than him.

“He’s a good fit for me just because he’s someone I know, someone I know is a good player and I can trust his insight from the get-go,” Fowler said. “There won’t be necessarily a big learning curve.”

And who will Fowler be relying on for swing advice? He’s decided to spend more time with his former coach Butch Harmon. Fowler always had remained in contact with Harmon, who he last spent time with ahead of the CJ Cup last October. Fowler held the 54-hole lead before finishing T-3, his best result of the season.

“That was like a stamp of approval from someone who has helped in some of my best years of my career,” Fowler said of Harmon’s contribution that week. “I’m planning to have more communication with him this fall, but not committing or going anywhere outside of that right now.”

Fowler said he plans to play in the Shriners Children’s Open in October and expects to visit with Harmon ahead of that week.

Fowler last won at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. He missed the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in 2021 and snuck into the first playoff at No. 125 in the standings this season.

“I’m just trying to get back to playing golf rather than worrying and playing golf swing,” Fowler said.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Rickie Fowler makes another change to team

There was a time when Rickie Fowler was on top of the golf world. However, his most recent years have been a struggle and the 2015 Players Championship winner has been making some major changes. In August, Fowler cut ties with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, whom he’d worked with since...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Daily Mail

Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week

The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Caddie#Caddying#Pga Tour#The University Of Houston
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Billy Horschel to some LIV golfers at BMW PGA Championship: 'You've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?'

DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal. American Talor Gooch and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are in the field...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reserved no more: Cameron Smith's parking spot, other acknowledgements of winning The Players have been removed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – One of the perks of being the winner of the Players Championship: primo parking for the defending champion. Cameron Smith, who won the Tour’s flagship event in March, had his reserved parking spot at the front of the TPC Sawgrass parking lot replaced with a more generic sign for “Tour players only” as soon as he announced his decision to join LIV Golf. Smith made it official on Friday, competing in a LIV event on the outskirts of Boston last weekend, and joins the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for an unspecified period of time for violating its rules and regulations.
GOLF
Narcity USA

A Nevada Woman Reveals Her Huge Tips As A Beverage Cart Girl Working On A Golf Course

One job that TikTok has popularized is the "Bev cart girl." This refers to the person who drives from group to group out on the green to make them drinks and sell them snacks. At the forefront of the occupation's online popularity is Cass Holland, who has gained 1.9 million followers on the app by making videos of her experience working at Nevada's Chimera Golf Course.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.

One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy