WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
Man shot by police officers inside Concord Mills dies days later, authorities say
CONCORD, N.C. — A man who was shot by police after firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall nearly a week ago has died, according to authorities. Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said Dominic Jeter, 23, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries a few days later.
fox46.com
Bodycam video released in fatal shooting of man at Concord Nissan dealership, ex-officer won’t be charged
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bodycam video has been released in connection to the fatal shooting of a suspect by a former Concord police officer at a Nissan dealership back in February. In late August, the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office announced former officer Timothy Larson would not...
fox46.com
Woman fights off attempted rape near McAlpine Creek Park in SE Charlotte, suspect on the run: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman fought off an attempted rape Wednesday morning near McAlpine Creek Park, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The crime happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the 2100 block of Margaret Wallace Road near McAlpine Creek Park. BE THE FIRST...
WBTV
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
Man killed in east Charlotte motorcycle collision: CMPD
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 5300 block of The Plaza near Milton Road.
fox46.com
Audio: Police release 911 calls in drive-by shooting that injured 4-year-old boy in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released several 911 calls in connection to a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4-year-old boy in southeast Charlotte. The shooting happened Monday evening, Aug. 29, in the 7100 block of Wallace Road. The multiple 911 calls shed light on the...
WBTV
Chase ends with crash in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit in the middle of the day in the middle of downtown Salisbury ended with a crash on Wednesday. Officials say it began around noon in the Long Street area of East Spencer. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit. Salisbury Police were called to deploy stop sticks as the driver continued on Long St. into Salisbury.
WBTV
‘My baby got shot’: 911 calls from east Charlotte shooting that hurt 4-year-old released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have released the 911 calls that followed a drive-by shooting last week in east Charlotte that seriously hurt a 4-year-old. The shooting happened on Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, on Aug. 29. The 911 call can be hard to listen to, as a family member pleads for help after the child was shot.
SWAT responds to barricaded person in south Charlotte apartment, police say
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg police and SWAT responded to a south Charlotte apartment complex investigating a suspect with active warrants who is barricaded inside, according to police at the scene. The incident took place at the Greenwood Village Townhomes, off of Nations Ford Road. CMPD sent out an alert...
Wanted: Person of interest in deadly shooting by north Charlotte gas station
Surveillance images of a 'person of interest' and a black vehicle leaving the scene of Monday's deadly shooting in north Charlotte have been released, CMPD said.
WBTV
Inlivian housing team meeting with neighbors concerned about violent crime in Charlotte apartment complexes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gun violence in Charlotte is prompting neighbors living in subsidized housing to ask for help. On Tuesday night, housing officials with Inlivian met with neighbors at the Wallace Woods apartments in east Charlotte after a 4-year-old was shot there last week. On Wednesday night, they met...
WBTV
Two charged after 6-year-old killed in street race crash face Gaston County judge
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Queen Elizabeth the second is Britain's longest serving monarch. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the...
Crime caught on camera: Charlotte bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
WBTV
Warrants: K9 finds 60+ pounds of controlled substances found in suitcases at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 60 pounds of controlled substances were seized from two men at Charlotte Douglas International Airport coming in from Los Angeles. According to search warrants, Los Angeles is a known drug location. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police K9 Cali was taken to sniff a suitcase lineup and hit on two pink suitcases.
Man charged with murder also connected to previous shootings, Rowan County deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man previously charged in two different shootings is now charged with allegedly killing a man in Salisbury nearly a year ago, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. John Pierre Jandrew, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with the killing of Timothy James Long.
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Man Among 3 Inmates Who Overdosed on Fentanyl in County Jail
A Fort Mill man was among three inmates who overdosed on Fentanyl overnight while being housed at the York County Detention Center, authorities said. Colton Lukas Haire, 25, of Fort Mill, and two other inmates were rushed to the hospital, where they were treated and released back to jail, according to sheriff’s Public Information Officer Trent Faris. (Haire has been in jail since March on charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault & battery, assaulting police officers while resisting and escape.)
Families say they were forced out of north Charlotte apartment complex on short notice
CHARLOTTE — Some families in north Charlotte have just days to find a new place to live. One resident, who lives in the 2000 block of Alma Court, said it will be very hard for them to find a new home. She said she pays $600 a month to live there, and even with a full-time job, it will be challenging to find a similar rent on such a short notice.
wccbcharlotte.com
Victim Identified in North Charlotte Deadly Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in north Charlotte. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek around...
WBTV
Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway
Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa. Veteran reporter Steve Crumps highlights Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first to attempt to integrate Harding High School. Roundtable discussion: No Place to Call Home. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. An in-depth look...
