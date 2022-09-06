ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
WBTV

One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Chase ends with crash in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit in the middle of the day in the middle of downtown Salisbury ended with a crash on Wednesday. Officials say it began around noon in the Long Street area of East Spencer. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit. Salisbury Police were called to deploy stop sticks as the driver continued on Long St. into Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Shooting#The Mall#Violent Crime#Concord Mills Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill Man Among 3 Inmates Who Overdosed on Fentanyl in County Jail

A Fort Mill man was among three inmates who overdosed on Fentanyl overnight while being housed at the York County Detention Center, authorities said. Colton Lukas Haire, 25, of Fort Mill, and two other inmates were rushed to the hospital, where they were treated and released back to jail, according to sheriff’s Public Information Officer Trent Faris. (Haire has been in jail since March on charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault & battery, assaulting police officers while resisting and escape.)
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in North Charlotte Deadly Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in north Charlotte. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa. Veteran reporter Steve Crumps highlights Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first to attempt to integrate Harding High School. Roundtable discussion: No Place to Call Home. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. An in-depth look...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy