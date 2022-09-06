Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Bring your earplugs’: Broncos coach sounds off on preparation for Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle
Russell Wilson will be seeing his first regular-season action for the Denver Broncos at a location he is definitely familiar with. In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will play his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, at his former stomping ground, the loud Lumen Field.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Week 1 game vs Russell Wilson's Broncos: ‘I have as much information as you can have’
In a fantastic piece of NFL schedule theater, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome back team legend Russell Wilson in Week 1 of the season and head coach Pete Carroll couldn’t be any more excited about the prospect. One of the biggest stories of the 2022 NFL offseason was the...
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
Russell Wilson absolutely torches Pete Carroll for letting his potential MVP season go up in flames
A new report reveals previously unknown details about the drama brewing between quarterback Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in 2019. All good things must come to an end, especially when it comes to elite quarterbacks. In today’s NFL, talented quarterbacks know what they command on the market....
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Talks Los Angeles Chargers, More
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2022 season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and QB Derek Carr discussed it.
Davante Adams reveals he found out about trade to the Las Vegas Raiders on Twitter
A product of Fresno State and a native of Northern California, star wide receiver Davante Adams grew up a fan
Top-selling NFL jerseys: Josh Allen and Russell Wilson have league’s most popular threads
With the season kicking into high gear, NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. We’ve seen the Russell Wilson
