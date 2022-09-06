Read full article on original website
alamancenews.com
Nearly half of ABSS schools get Ds and Fs on state grades
The state Department of Public Instruction has issued its annual school performance grades, along with End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores, for the 2021-22 school year, marking the first time that the complete results have been released in nearly four years. Thirty-four ABSS schools received A to F school performance grades...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Elementary school principal returns to lead alma mater
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Bessemer Elementary School has a new principal. He's a few weeks into his new job, but the first time he walked those halls he was on his way to class as a student. What You Need To Know. Dr. Jonathan Brooks became principal of...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon faculty express concerns over note taker changes
While Baris Kesgin, political science and policy studies professor, understands the necessity of accessible class notes for students who need accommodations, he is concerned about the effectiveness of Disabilities Resources’ new pilot program, Glean, a service that records and transcribes lectures, eliminating the need for volunteer note takers. Kesgin,...
wfmynews2.com
High Point University receives $30 million from Charman family
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein unveiled a $30 million transformational lead gift from John and Lorraine Charman to help fund a new $80 million library, which is expected to be completed in 2025-2026. The new facility will be named the John and Lorraine...
High Point University
HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
NC A&T students say mold in dorm rooms is making them sick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T University started their fourth week of school this week and some are dealing with health issues they say are related to mold. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake visited NC A&T's campus to get some answers. When you are in college the...
Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
'We give people the training to help save a life and help inspire hope.' | Mental health nonprofit offering free suicide prevention training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confronting someone who you think maybe having suicidal thoughts can be a difficult task. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a Guilford County mental health nonprofit is providing others with the skills needed to help save lives. This month, The Kellin Foundation is offering...
'A medical desert' | Closure of Greensboro health clinic leaves some with few options
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community health center in Greensboro that aimed to help underserved populations is now closed and Greensboro officials said its leaving parts of the city in a "medical desert." The Evans-Blount Community Health Center opened in 2010 in the Bimbo Professional Center on Martin Luther King...
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children. One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat. Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday […]
ourdavie.com
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
Greensboro firefighters spend their Labor Day on the job
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Labor Day holiday is another day on the job for first responders like Greensboro's firefighters. Senior Firefighter Brian Henson has worked his fair share of holidays in his 15 years at the department. He's spending the first Monday in September at Station 52, where he's worked since February.
Greensboro approves installation of 15 more safety cameras
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At Tuesday night's city council meeting, councilmembers voted to approve installation of 15 more Flock safety cameras. It's the second round of cameras installed in the city over the last year. Greensboro put up the first ten in October 2021. The cameras take pictures of car...
Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
Charges sought in fights at NC football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct. Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
38 students receive citations from town of Elon police
Since Sept. 2, the town of Elon has charged 20 students with underage drinking and 18 for open container violations. The department worked undercover Friday night to zone in on underage drinking in partnership with Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Team, which also goes to other towns in the county.
ourdavie.com
Board delays decision on Hillcrest/NC 801 rezoning request
County commissioners are expected to decide Monday whether to rezone 6.7 acres from residential-agricultural to highway business on Hillcrest Drive, just off NC 801 S. in Advance. They postponed the decision after a public hearing at their August meeting when they heard from Jake Miller, who is seeking the rezoning,...
Curfew for teens to curb violent crime rates proposed in North Carolina city
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Violent crimes amongst juveniles are on the rise in the Piedmont Triad area which is causing officials to look into proposing curfews to city council members.
yadkinripple.com
Yadkin Commissioners support future interstate plans
On Monday the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of a future interstate designation for U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkes, Yadkin and Forsyth counties. As reported by WRAL late last year, the interstate designation is part of a newly-passed federal infrastructure bill and would be known...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University welcomes five new minors
Young Commons on Elon University's campus. Elon University welcomed five new interdisciplinary minors this fall for undergraduate students, including Islamic studies, food studies, engineering design, sustainable enterprises and museum studies and public history. All minors are available this fall and are aimed to foster interdisciplinary studies, ranging from foreign languages...
