Guilford County, NC

alamancenews.com

Nearly half of ABSS schools get Ds and Fs on state grades

The state Department of Public Instruction has issued its annual school performance grades, along with End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores, for the 2021-22 school year, marking the first time that the complete results have been released in nearly four years. Thirty-four ABSS schools received A to F school performance grades...
BURLINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Elementary school principal returns to lead alma mater

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s Bessemer Elementary School has a new principal. He's a few weeks into his new job, but the first time he walked those halls he was on his way to class as a student. What You Need To Know. Dr. Jonathan Brooks became principal of...
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon faculty express concerns over note taker changes

While Baris Kesgin, political science and policy studies professor, understands the necessity of accessible class notes for students who need accommodations, he is concerned about the effectiveness of Disabilities Resources’ new pilot program, Glean, a service that records and transcribes lectures, eliminating the need for volunteer note takers. Kesgin,...
ELON, NC
wfmynews2.com

High Point University receives $30 million from Charman family

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein unveiled a $30 million transformational lead gift from John and Lorraine Charman to help fund a new $80 million library, which is expected to be completed in 2025-2026. The new facility will be named the John and Lorraine...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Downtown Greensboro supports local businesses with summer passport program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community spent more than $100,000 at local businesses during its 14-week summer passport program. Customers took pictures of their signed receipts via the Dowtown Greensboro App and were entered into a weekly drawing to receive $500. Additionally, the business on the receipt would receive $500 as well. The event […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'We give people the training to help save a life and help inspire hope.' | Mental health nonprofit offering free suicide prevention training

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confronting someone who you think maybe having suicidal thoughts can be a difficult task. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a Guilford County mental health nonprofit is providing others with the skills needed to help save lives. This month, The Kellin Foundation is offering...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children. One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat. Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville

Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro firefighters spend their Labor Day on the job

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Labor Day holiday is another day on the job for first responders like Greensboro's firefighters. Senior Firefighter Brian Henson has worked his fair share of holidays in his 15 years at the department. He's spending the first Monday in September at Station 52, where he's worked since February.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Charges sought in fights at NC football game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct. Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

38 students receive citations from town of Elon police

Since Sept. 2, the town of Elon has charged 20 students with underage drinking and 18 for open container violations. The department worked undercover Friday night to zone in on underage drinking in partnership with Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Team, which also goes to other towns in the county.
ELON, NC
ourdavie.com

Board delays decision on Hillcrest/NC 801 rezoning request

County commissioners are expected to decide Monday whether to rezone 6.7 acres from residential-agricultural to highway business on Hillcrest Drive, just off NC 801 S. in Advance. They postponed the decision after a public hearing at their August meeting when they heard from Jake Miller, who is seeking the rezoning,...
ADVANCE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Yadkin Commissioners support future interstate plans

On Monday the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of a future interstate designation for U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkes, Yadkin and Forsyth counties. As reported by WRAL late last year, the interstate designation is part of a newly-passed federal infrastructure bill and would be known...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University welcomes five new minors

Young Commons on Elon University's campus. Elon University welcomed five new interdisciplinary minors this fall for undergraduate students, including Islamic studies, food studies, engineering design, sustainable enterprises and museum studies and public history. All minors are available this fall and are aimed to foster interdisciplinary studies, ranging from foreign languages...
ELON, NC
