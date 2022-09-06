Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Skokie aims for downtown makeover with hotel project
Plans to bring a hotel to downtown Skokie are moving forward. Chicago-based E&M Strategic Development has cleared the site at 4930 Oakton Street to make way for a Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel and Conference Center, the Skokie Review reported. Sanford Brown College formerly stood at the site. Mark Meyer,...
therealdeal.com
Jeremy Sclar scores $46M loan for Wilmette retail revival
Jeremy Sclar’s WS Development is putting at least another $46 million into its newly purchased retail assets on suburban Chicago’s North Shore. The Massachusetts-based firm landed a construction loan against Plaza Del Lago, the 100,000-square-foot property on the shore of Lake Michigan that claims to be the nation’s second-oldest outdoor shopping center. Old Second National Bank provided the financing.
therealdeal.com
East Coast investor buys Hyde Park apartment portfolio
An undisclosed East Coast investor has purchased a $17 million multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Hyde Park in a deal that closed this week. The 79-unit portfolio includes 1310 E. Hyde Park Blvd., 1318 E. Hyde Park Blvd., and 1334 E. Hyde Park Blvd. The seller is Pioneer UC II, a Delaware limited liability company, with a headquarters address in New York. Interra Realty, which handled the sale, would not say what entity is behind the LLC nor would they disclose the buyer, who isn’t yet listed in public records. The brokerage did say both the buyer and seller were on the East Coast.
therealdeal.com
Howard Brookins joins wave of Chicago City Council departures
In what has become a regular occurance, another Chicago alderman announced they are leaving Chicago’s City Council. Ald. Howard Brookins, who has represented the Far South Side’s 21st Ward since 2003, said he would retire at the end of his term instead of seeking reelection, Crain’s reported.
therealdeal.com
Lichtenstein’s Lightstone drops $64M on pair of deals
Billionaire investor David Lichtenstein’s firm Lightstone Group dropped $64 million on two Chicago-area lab and distribution facilities totaling 550,000 square feet as the company expands its industrial holdings with a focus on the Midwest. In the pricier of the two deals, Lightstone paid about $35 million for the 226,000-square-foot...
therealdeal.com
Full speed ahead on seven Northwest Indiana development districts
Norwest Indiana got the OK to move forward on development districts around seven South Shore Line stations down the coast from Chicago. The 320-acre districts will be located around the existing stations in East Chicago and Portage/Ogden Dunes and around new stations in north Hammond, Munster, Michigan City and Gary, the Post-Tribune reported.
therealdeal.com
Bridge Industrial buys spec site in Melrose Park
Local firm Bridge Industrial picked up a 12-acre site in suburban Melrose Park for $22.6 million, with plans to add 186,000 square feet to the Chicago area’s spec industrial development pipeline. The project, dubbed Bridge Point Melrose Park II, will be the company’s second industrial facility in the Cook...
therealdeal.com
Lisle-based ExteNet moving headquarters to Texas
Another company is leaving the Chicago area. Suburban telecommunications company ExteNet is headed for the Lone Star state. The company said it’s leaving its space in the Lisle Executive Center at 3030 Warrenville Road in the village of Lisle, which is part of the Chicago area and the Illinois Technology and Research Corridor, the Dallas Morning News reported. The company is moving to a 37,000-square-foot facility in Frisco Station.
therealdeal.com
Chicago jazz club BackRoom revived in Fulton Market
Vocalist and record producer Rickey Rainbow has spent nearly eight years figuring out how to revive The BackRoom since playing the final notes at the famous Gold Coast jazz club. After performing in its last show on New Year’s Eve of 2014, Rainbow bought the rights to the BackRoom brand,...
