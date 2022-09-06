An undisclosed East Coast investor has purchased a $17 million multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Hyde Park in a deal that closed this week. The 79-unit portfolio includes 1310 E. Hyde Park Blvd., 1318 E. Hyde Park Blvd., and 1334 E. Hyde Park Blvd. The seller is Pioneer UC II, a Delaware limited liability company, with a headquarters address in New York. Interra Realty, which handled the sale, would not say what entity is behind the LLC nor would they disclose the buyer, who isn’t yet listed in public records. The brokerage did say both the buyer and seller were on the East Coast.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO