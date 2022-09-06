Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Chattooga County residents share frustrations amid ongoing water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The struggle to get "back to normal" continues across North Georgia tonight. Many people in Chattooga and Floyd Counties still don't have water. What's even more frustrating for these residents, is that some who live right across the line from them do. We spoke to...
allongeorgia.com
Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water
Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
Gov. Kemp tours part of Chattooga County as residents beg for help after flash floods
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Chattooga County residents are still without water several days after flash floods ravaged the area over the weekend. Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp toured several relief stations as help flows in on Wednesday. Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot was with Kemp...
WTVCFOX
Georgia Governor tours Summerville as residents and businesses recover from flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited Summerville Wednesday as residents and businesses continue to recover from damages caused by severe flooding. Governor Kemp is urging Georgians to be weather alert this weekend, because he says the state meteorologist says storms are expected to roll through again.
Chattooga County Schools staying closed through the week after weekend floods
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Chattooga County Schools announced Wednesday that classes would be remain canceled Thursday and Friday following flooding across North Georgia over the weekend. District officials initially closed the schools Tuesday and Wednesday because much of the area has been without running water. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
CBS 46
“Just a little drizzle” | Summerville residents with little or no running water days after flood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Imagine having little-to-no water to drink, shower or even flush toilets in your own home. That’s the reality right now for so many residents in Summerville following Sunday’s flood after the city’s water treatment plant was damaged by the flood and Sunday’s storms.
weisradio.com
Aerial Views from Flooding in Cherokee County Following Weekend Rains
Cherokee County and surrounding areas were hit hard by last weekend’s storms, and first responders, emergency personnel and residents all had to deal with downpours that led to flooding, downed limbs, and with that saturated ground, trees being down across roadways. WEIS Radio News teamed up with commercial drone...
WTVCFOX
Summerville, Georgia residents struggle with water access similar to past crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The water crisis in Summerville, Georgia continues as residents struggle for access to clean water. But this isn't the first time, as two years ago residents found themselves in the same situation. Following severe flooding over the weekend, Summerville residents are wondering why their lives...
WDEF
Recovery from flooding in Summerville begins, and things are looking up
SUMMERVILLE, GA (WDEF) – The flooding in Chattooga County is called a “once in 200 years” kind of event, and the scenes from Sunday are overwhelming. You could see it in Trion. Lyerly saw flooding that had people getting out by boat. Parts of Summerville saw flooding...
weisradio.com
Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA
TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
Farmer says part of property heavily damaged from weekend flooding in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — As heavy rain swept through North Georgia over the weekend, one of the hardest hit areas was Floyd County. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for Floyd and Chattooga counties as the areas received widespread flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 says parts of...
Gov. Kemp to tour damage left from North Georgia floods
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will be traveling to North Georgia on Wednesday to tour the damage left behind by weekend floods. On Sunday, Kemp declared a state of emergency for Floyd and Chattooga counties after heavy rains dumped a massive amount of water in parts of those counties.
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
WTVCFOX
WTVCFOX
“We woke up to a power outage”: Severe flooding, State of emergency in Floyd and Chattooga counties
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — A foot of rain fell Sunday in Chattooga County, causing flash flooding that blocked roads, knocked down trees and damaged homes. Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday issued a state of emergency, and a flash flood warning is still in effect for a large portion of the metro area until Monday.
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
WXIA 11 Alive
Flooding on I-75 in Cobb County
This is south of Bells Ferry Road at mile marker 267. Water is covering some of the lanes on the interstation.
