2 new Barnie’s brewing in Central Florida, remodel coming to flagship Winter Park store
ORLANDO, Fla. — Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. has two new locations brewing in Central Florida. The Orlando-based coffee roaster will also give its flagship Winter Park location a facelift. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company said the new locations will be at the...
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
ocalahorseproperties.com
World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!
For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
sltablet.com
9/11 National Day of Service And Remembrance: Volunteer Opportunities in Lake County
Submitted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Twenty-one years ago, 2,977 people lost their lives during the attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Every year on 9/11, we honor their memory by giving back to our communities through our actions on the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Each of us plays an irreplaceable part in our neighborhoods, our workplaces, and our families.
sltablet.com
The Garden Walk “A Harvest Of Home Gardens” Hosted By The Clermont Garden Club
Members of the Clermont Garden Club have been hard at work over the summer months planning for their 18th Garden Walk: “A Harvest of Home Gardens”. The first Garden Walk was held in 2001 and the tradition has continued. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, when beautiful private residential gardens can be visited and enjoyed.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
orangeobserver.com
Residents: Street racing on Reams will end in tragedy
It’s 3 a.m. and Windermere resident Kat Thomas, who is going through treatment for stage four cancer, is jolted awake from her rare, deep sleep. Although the noise is disruptive and causes her to wake in a panic, Thomas said the screeching sounds are nothing new. Locals in the...
webbweekly.com
Linda Carol Thomas Schwab, 73
Linda Carol Thomas Schwab, 73, of Orlando, FL died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Advent Health Hospice Care in Orlando. Born August 28, 1949 in Anchorage, AK, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Donna (Hughes) Thomas. Linda’s home was open to everyone, and her hospitality made them...
villages-news.com
National company purchases two bowling alleys in The Villages
A national company has purchased two bowling alleys in The Villages. Bowlero Corp. has announced that it has purchased Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes. Both bowling alleys in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown consist of 32 lanes and are home to both competitive and social leagues throughout the year. Bowling...
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital expands with 24,000 square-foot neurological intensive care unit
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, has expanded its neurological services through the addition of a Neurological Intensive Care Unit. The $29 million addition to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital opens on Friday, September 9. In a press release, the hospital stated that the center will add to the array of.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
With population growth, you get medical clinics in Volusia
People are moving to Florida in droves. Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research expects a growth rate of 1.29% between April 1, 2022, and April 1, 2027. To frame that for Volusians, the U.S. Census projects a 2022 population growth rate for the county of 1.27%. In other words, Volusia's population is increasing at the same rate as the state.
villages-news.com
Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool
A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
Plans to restore the Hotel Marion pass their first hurdle
When local philanthropists and real estate developers David and Lisa Midgett announced their intention to restore the tallest building in downtown Ocala back into a boutique hotel called The Hotel Marion, there was one big challenge: they needed to own all of the units in the historic structure. David Midgett...
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
bungalower
New Crisp and Green concept opening in Winter Park Village
Minnesota-based Crisp and Green (Website) is scheduled to open its first Central Florida location in Winter Park sometime in October 2022. The new restaurant will open in Suite A 101 and is one of 40 new locations the chain has planned to open over the next two years. According to a press release, the chain specializes in “nutritious, made-from-scratch food in a fast and convenient setting.”
click orlando
Seminole County school employees step up to troubleshoot after launching transportation app
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – New technology and apps on our phones are supposed to make our life easier and in most cases they do. But sometimes you have to work out the bugs. If you’ll remember, that’s what happened in Seminole County the first day of school. But the team at the Seminole County Public Schools Transportation Services worked through it, and because of that, were nominated for this week’s News 6 Getting Results Award.
Parents of Apopka firefighter killed on duty ask the city for more funding to improve safety
APOPKA, Fla. — The family of an Apopka firefighter who died from a work-related accident says their loved one’s death could have been prevented. 25-year-old Austin Duran died in July after a trailer filled with sand fell on him. In speaking with firefighters over the past two months,...
click orlando
Only comedians in the building: Steve Martin, Martin Short to make Orlando tour stop
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may know these famous funnymen friends from “Three Amigos!” “Father of the Bride,” and most recently, “Only Murders in the Building.”. But critically acclaimed comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their punchlines to Orlando as part of their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour.
