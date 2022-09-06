Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley v. Worcester, 09.09.22
Zach Eflin working his way back to the Phillies, making a rehab start for the Lehigh Valley on Friday night. Eflin worked only two innings, allowing just one run.
Basebaltown has welcomed top pitching prospects throughout the second half
READING, Pa. - Reading has seen some of the best pitching prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies organization come through baseballtown the second half of the season. Two of those prospects, Mick Abel and Andrew Painter having hit the diamond in Baseballtown. Abel has pitched across two level so play in...
One last chance to see Fightin Phils at home
READING, Pa. — Reading Fightin Phils fans have one last week to see their team in person. The R-Phils are hosting the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in their final homestead of the season at FirstEnergy Stadium this week. Some fans came out on a cooler night Wednesday for the...
Emmaus overcomes Nazareth in 2 overtime thriller
EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end. The Hornets and Blue Eagles found themselves in a deadlock for much of the night. Kevin...
Emmaus v. Nazareth boys soccer, 09.07.22
Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end.
Cadillac Pub opens at site of former Klinger's of Fleetwood
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Fleetwood has a new bar and grill that reflects the borough's automotive history. The Cadillac Pub opened Wednesday at 24 E. Main St. The pub's name reflects the history of the area: "Keeping the heritage of the original Cadillac plant down the road," according to its Facebook post.
Car fire slows traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Lehigh Valley, Quakertown
A car fire tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The two-vehicle crash happened during the evening commute between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown exits. A tractor trailer and a hybrid passenger vehicle collided, state police said. The hybrid vehicle’s gas tank ruptured and the vehicle caught fire. Because...
Bridles and Badges event in Bethlehem to feature mounted patrol demonstration, barn tours
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Horses used by the Bethlehem Police Department will get to strut their stuff this weekend. Saturday is the fifth annual Bridles and Badges event at the Quandrant Private Wealth Stable Facility off East Langhorne Avenue. Crews are getting the horses and grounds ready for the festivities. Folks...
LVHN to begin administering updated COVID booster shots Monday
Lehigh Valley Health Network said its COVID-19 vaccination clinics will offer newly authorized and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines starting Monday, and scheduling is now open. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency use authorization last week for updated booster shots manufactured by...
Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought
READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Pop-up thrift store opens at Lafayette College
EASTON, Pa. - A new thrift store "popped-up" on the campus of Lafayette College Thursday afternoon. It offers up clothes, kitchenware, bedding, and more for students. Organizers say the pop-up store will give way to a permanent boutique thrift store on campus in Easton.
Should Coca-Cola Park, Da Vinci Science Center get ARPA funding from Allentown?
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Funding for Coca-Cola Park and the Da Vinci Science Center left members of Allentown City Council split on Wednesday night. Council voted 4-3 to refer two proposed amendments to the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act to the agenda of the budget and finance committee meeting on Sept. 28.
Pa. loan to allow for expansion of farm market in Berks
PENN TWP., Pa. — Visitors to a family farm market in Berks County will soon be able to enjoy fresh pretzels with their ice cream. The Wolf administration announced Wednesday that it has approved Plum Creek Farm in Penn Township for a $400,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
Local woman trying to help people with mental health struggles with some compassion, the sun, and more than 100,000 sunflowers
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Across the road from Pappy's Orchard and Lisa's Kitchen in Coopersburg, Lehigh County, are thousands upon thousands of sunflowers. The bright flowers are doing more than just catching rays and attention. "Labyrinths have a calming effect, and then being in nature also has positive attributes like improving...
Caernarvon police seek tractor-trailer in hit-and-run
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in southern Berks County are on the hunt for a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. Caernarvon Township police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the truck they're seeking. They described it as a white tractor hauling a silver livestock trailer. The truck was...
