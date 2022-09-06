Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
MYSTERY OF PAYNE’S MISSING TIME CAPSULE
Payne’s event committee are entering the final stages of Payne’s Sesquicentennial Celebration planning. The planning committee had been discussing different rumors of the 1972 Centennial time capsule that was supposed to be unveiled at the 150th celebration. Several of the local government leaders have stated it was already dug up. However, nobody could remember when exactly it was dug up, who removed it, or what may have happened to the items inside? The committee researched the local newspaper archives and all that was found was an article that stated that “colored slides from the Centennial would be shown at the August 1972 Chamber meeting and then added to the time capsule”. They also contacted the John Paulding Historical Society to see if maybe the contents were donated to them to display but no records were found. Chad Benschneider went through the Chamber records from 1972-2002 and nothing was found. None of the recent event planners remember digging it up including Jim Hooker, Gary Cadwallader, and Chad Benschneider, who together cover well over 40 years of Payne festival history. Unfortunately, many of the early members are either deceased or were not present when it was deposited.
westbendnews.net
Village Players Presents: “The Most-viewed, Least-Watched Talk Show in History”
EDGERTON, OH – What happens when two people with very different personalities host a talk show full of guests you just can’t imagine seeing anywhere else? The answer is revealed when the Village Players present the comedy, “The Most-viewed, Least-Watched Talk Show in History” by Ken Preuss as its autumn show.
WANE-TV
Yelp: The best breweries in Fort Wayne, ranked
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate National Beer Lovers Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 7, as well as the upcoming “Brewed IN the Fort” craft beer festival set for Sept. 10, WANE 15 decided to look at the best breweries Fort Wayne has to offer, according to Yelp.
wfft.com
Grabill hosts 49th Annual Grabill Country Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Grabill is hosting it's 49th Annual Country Fair. Mary Smith has been coming to the fair since the 1980's, sharing her love of gourds. "They’re just really a joy to work with," Smith said. "You can do anything from paint to carve, wood burn, use them as birdhouses, use them as decorative pieces in your home."
Daily Standard
Secret to bean soup? Nature.
CELINA - For 123 years, the annual Durbin Bean Bake has served up bean soup to all who bring their own pots, pans, bowls, tupperware - just about anything that can hold soup - for free. But how is the titular bean soup made?. Larry Fennig, head bean cooker for...
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 9/6/22
Tommy is a 1 year, 7 month old neutered male, gold and black Pit Bull Terrier and Labrador Retriever. He has been at the shelter since Aug. 12, 2022. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
westbendnews.net
Ties & Bows Opens in Antwerp; Ribbon Cutting with Antwerp Chamber
Antwerp Chamber of Commerce welcomed Marilyn Graft, proprietor of Ties & Bows, to the business community on August 30th with a Ribbon Cutting. Ties & Bows is located at 410 E River St. (CR 424) just past the Riverside Veterans Memorial Park. Ties & Bows offers a wide variety of...
westbendnews.net
Young Professionals of Paulding County Meets in Payne
PAYNE, OH – Last week the Paulding County Young Professionals group met on the patio at the Puckerbrush Pizza in Payne. A group of 19 young professionals gathered to share like ideas and network. Tim Copsey was asked to be the guest speaker. Once giving a brief overview of the PCED office, he provided food for thought challenging the group to understand more history of the county, get more involved with non-profits and county philanthropy, discuss future elected open elected official positions, and make sure you are registered to vote and do vote. Finally, he asked each young professional to bring two more friends with them at the next event.
westbendnews.net
Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County CIC Chooses Logo; Establishes Property Committee
The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board reviewed several new logo samples this month, as the discussion of a positive branding and marketing image continues. Alex Hindenlang, an Antwerp alum, created the logos at the request of the board. Upon review and discussion, a logo was chosen and voted on with some minor adjustments requested. The logo was made with a universal feature that will also allow the other CIC groups in the county the freedom to use their current entity name in the same logo, so that residents around the county will become familiar with, and recognize the logo immediately.
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
WANE-TV
How did the Auburn Auction go without competition this year?
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — With RM Sotheby’s no longer hosting a Labor Day weekend auction in Auburn, it allowed for Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction to once again dominate the weekend in 2022. Owner, Auctioneer, and Chief Appraiser of Worldwide Auctioneers, John Kruse, told WANE 15 that their...
westbendnews.net
Paulding FFA Parent/Member Meeting is a HUGE Success!
Last Monday, August 29th, the Paulding FFA Chapter held their first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. The kickoff meeting included both FFA members and their parents, so they could learn a little more about FFA from the advisors and the officer team. At this meeting there were over 165 members and parents in attendance along with many FFA Alumni members. First everyone enjoyed sausage sandwiches prepared by Alumni members, then the meeting commenced. The FFA advisors, Mrs. Staci Miller and Mrs. Jen Bradford, explained how agriculture education is made up of three parts: Classroom instruction, SAE(supervised agricultural experience), and FFA. They also reviewed this year’s busy schedule of FFA events that members can participate in. Then the FFA officers talked about CDE’s (career development events) and the many opportunities these contests offer. This meeting provided a great opportunity for parents and students to get to know this year’s officers and advisors better. Overall, the meeting was a very successful meeting and the Paulding FFA is ready for the exciting year of FFA events to begin!
WANE-TV
Plan Commission: PetSuites plans to come to the Fort at Rothman and Maplecrest roads
Will there be an in-ground, bone-shaped swimming pool?. PetSuites, a U.S. based company offering pet boarding, daycare, grooming and training, is planning to open a facility at the corner of Rothman and Maplecrest roads on the city’s northeast side, according to local planning documents. The 3.6 acre property will...
westbendnews.net
Kiwanis Club of Paulding Guest Speaker Rhonda Bakle
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Rhonda Bakle (Paulding Exempted Character Academy Board Member) as guest speaker at the September 1, 2022 club meeting. Rhonda came at the invitation of Kevin Stahl (Stahl Stoller Meyer Insurance Center). Rhonda spoke about the Paulding Exempted Character Academy and their plans to build in Paulding and Oakwood, so that LifeWise Academy Paulding Exempted will have permanent locations.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
Times-Bulletin
Congratulations varsity and junior high cheer teams
VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Fair Cheerleading Competition took place Wednesday evening, Aug. 31, at the Van Wert County Fair Grandstands. Local cheer groups placed in multiple junior high and varsity divisions. The Van Wert Middle School team placed first in the Junior High Tumble Division, with...
wfft.com
Truck drivers in Fort Wayne share fears in the wake of recent semi crashes
The possibility of a crash is always on the back of Trucker Leeondra Slaughter’s mind. Eight years in the business, she’s seen plenty of dangerous behavior.
westbendnews.net
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. Celebrates Groundbreaking in Ohio for Fertilizer Facility
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. held a celebratory groundbreaking to mark the commencement of construction on a new liquid fertilizer facility in Defiance, Ohio. The new 50,000-square-foot production facility will occupy 50 acres and is set to become operational in 2024. The facility will service the Eastern Great Lakes Region through its distribution partners and will include terminal loadouts for rail cars and tanker trucks.
westbendnews.net
Rural & Small Town Recognition Award for Two Antwerp Students
Over the past two years, Antwerp High School has had two students earn National Recognition from the College Board based on their PSAT/NMSQT and/or AP Exam scores. Gaige McMichael (Class of 2022) and Rayni Rister (Class of 2023) earned Rural and Small Town Recognition by the College Board for their outstanding academic achievements.
WANE-TV
New apartments planned off Washington Center Road and Fernwood Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local developer plans on building a total of 78 apartment units on two different land parcels in Fort Wayne, one on Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive, and the other at 718 Fernwood Ave. Both are on the city’s north side. Revolver...
