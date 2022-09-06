ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOX Sports

Mariners and White Sox play, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (68-68, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-59, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-5, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -198, White Sox +166; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sent to Oakland's bench on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Vogt will rest at home after Dermis Garcia was named Tuesday's first baseman against Atlanta's right-hander Kyle Wright. numberFire's models project Vogt to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
ESPN

White Sox take advantage of Mariners' miscues for 9-6 win

SEATTLE -- — Scott Servais spent a majority of his pregame time on Wednesday lauding his Seattle Mariners for the work they have done to be a good defensive ballclub this season. And then the Mariners promptly went out and committed three errors in a 9-6 loss to the...
numberfire.com

Mariners give Taylor Trammell a breather on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Trammell will take a break after Jesse Winker was chosen as Seattle's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 64 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.4% barrel rate and a .307 expected...
FanSided

Juan Soto injury: Padres star leaves game after being hit by pitch

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto was removed from the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after getting hit with a pitch. The San Diego Padres were proclaimed the winners of the MLB trade deadline after they brought in huge names to make a run to the postseason, with their biggest player being outfielder Juan Soto. Things had not gone the way the Padres had expected since, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers having a monstrous lead in the NL West. How could things get worse.
Yardbarker

Lance Lynn's Best Start of the Season Halts Mariners' Win Streak at 7

Lance Lynn put together his best start of 2022. He tore through the Seattle lineup striking out a season-high 11, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners' seven-game win streak. Lynn retired the last 17 hitters he faced in a dominant performance. The Mariners seemed exhausted following a long...
NBC Sports

Where Phillies stand in 2022 NL Wild Card playoff race

The Phillies extended their cushion over the Milwaukee Brewers to four games with Wednesday’s win over the Marlins. The Phils are 75-61 with 26 games to play. They and the Padres have bounced back and forth between the fifth and sixth seeds in the National League playoff picture and remained tied after San Diego beat Arizona Wednesday night. Juan Soto left that game for the Padres after being hit on the back by a pitch.
