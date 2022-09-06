Read full article on original website
BBC
Welsh football and rugby called off following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Football matches at all levels of the game and all senior rugby games in Wales have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham's games have been called off, in line with football in the rest of the United Kingdom.
BBC
In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne
The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina & Scotland host Austria in World Cup playoffs
Scotland and Wales have both been handed home ties in the World Cup playoffs against Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
BBC
Hockey World Cup: England and Wales drawn in same pool with hosts India
England and Wales have been drawn in the same pool for the Hockey World Cup, which begins in India on 13 January. It is the first time Wales have qualified for the World Cup and they are joined in Pool D by the hosts and Spain. Defending champions and Olympic...
Adam Lallana is sensationally appointed as interim Brighton coach for this weekend after Graham Potter joined Chelsea on five-year deal... with current midfielder to support Andrew Crofts at Bournemouth
Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana will sensationally make the step up to interim coach this weekend for their trip to Bournemouth. It comes after permanent boss Graham Potter was announced as the new Chelsea boss on a five-year deal. But the 34-year-old will now support Andrew Crofts as interim head coach...
BBC
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.Although only...
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday.The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.Helen Hasnip came to Balmoral on Friday evening to pay respects, and watched Charles’ speech on a mobile phone.The 51-year-old mental health nurse from Newcastle, but living in nearby Aboyne, told PA: “It was...
European nations never closer to southern hemisphere giants, Lawrence Dallaglio claims
Lawrence Dallaglio believes the gap with the southern hemisphere has never been narrower to offer European nations hope a year out from the World Cup.A tournament that begins with a monumental clash between hosts France and New Zealand in Paris on 8 September has never been more open with as many as six teams capable of winning.Dallaglio’s England vintage of 2003 are the only side from north of the equator to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in nine editions of the global event, but recent results have sent shockwaves through the established order.Ireland claimed an historic series victory in...
Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
UEFA・
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
SkySports
Rugby Championship: Kurtley Beale returns to Australia squad for Tests against New Zealand
The 31-year-old utility back has been out for several months with a hamstring injury and hasn't featured in a Wallabies squad since 2021. He joins Australia's 36-man squad along with lock Cadeyrn Neville, 33, after one victory and one defeat in two recent Tests against the World Cup champions South Africa.
Graham Potter Could Pick Chelsea XI At Fulham As £27m Substitution Is Almost Complete
It is said that Potter's release clause at Brighton is worth more than £12m, while Tuchel's compensation pay-out could be as much as £15m.
BBC
Women's football team 'have got a great chance now', fans say
Ecstatic fans reacted to Wales women reaching the World Cup play-offs for the first time after Tuesday's draw with Slovenia, saying it was "a great night for Welsh women's football". "I played as a kid, so seeing ladies perform well is great," said one woman after watching the match. The...
Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director
Chelsea will seek new manager Graham Potter’s advice in their search for a sporting director, the PA news agency understands.The Blues appointed Potter on a five-year contract on Thursday, just a day after sacking Thomas Tuchel.New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to regard the upwardly-mobile coach Potter as a risk taker, innovator and master communicator, in the mould of a blue-chip company chief executive.Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022Chelsea’s ambitious US owners are thought to have raised an eyebrow at the...
'Milner Can Still Play At The Top Level' - Pundit Launches Defence Of Liverpool Midfielder
The 37-year-old was criticised for his performance against Napoli in the Champions League in midweek.
BBC
Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales preparations outlined a year out from France tournament
It might be hard to believe how quickly it comes around but today marks a year to go until the men's Rugby World Cup begins in France. The 2023 competition starts in Paris with a showdown between hosts France and New Zealand on 8 September, with the tournament finale on 28 October.
BBC
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
