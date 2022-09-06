I recently trained for and raced the Steamboat Gravel Black Course, a 142-mile grind in the ranchland and mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs, Colorado. I only had six weeks to train for the race, which worried the hell out of my cycling coach, Matt Cramer, partner at the United Endurance Sports Coaching Academy. His advice with such a narrow window to prepare? Dial in my gear. “There’s only so much you can do in under two months, so your biggest prep strategy will be having the right equipment,” he said. “If your gear isn’t dialed in, it can shatter your day.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO