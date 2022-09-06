ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jones having his usual butterflies as Giants look to Titans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gb4Re_0hkc5kdg00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — At age 25 and entering his fourth NFL season, Daniel Jones isn’t feeling any different in the stretch run to the season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

His excitement level was up and the butterflies were floating in his stomach Tuesday as the Giants began work on the game plan for Sunday’s opener in Nashville. It also will be Brian Daboll’s debut as a head coach.

“It’s all a good thing and it helps you know that you’re getting ready to go,” Jomes said after practicing in light rain. “Once we get out there and the ball gets snapped, that normally calms down a little bit and you get into the flow of the game. I’m excited to get going.”

This is a major year for Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft. His first three seasons have been marked by inconsistency, losing and injuries. He missed the last six games of last season as New York went 4-13 and fired Joe Judge after two years as coach.

Daboll, the former Bills offensive coordinator, will be Jones’ third head coach in his four years. He started with Pat Shurmur. Mike Kafka is his fourth offensive coordinator. They’ll be running the offense Daboll brought from Buffalo.

Even co-owner John Mara admitted after last season the Giants, who have had five straight losing seasons, have seemingly done everything they can to mess up their quarterback.

The pressure on Jones increased earlier this year when new general manager Joe Schoen and the organization opted not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. It’s made this season: either produce or pack up.

Jones knows the stakes, but he has repeatedly said he is focused on this week and getting better.

“It’s been fun this week,” Jones said. “You kind of switch into game-plan mode, you’re preparing for certain looks, scheming up our offense to put us in the best position to make plays and succeed. It’s about us. It’s about us executing our plays and doing what we need to do as a unit and an offense.”

Daboll likes Jones’ work ethic, his knowledge of the game and his leadership abilities.

“You want to have the quarterback feel as comfortable as he can, and you also want to tell him some of the reasons why you’re doing things you want to try to do against the opponent you’re going against,” Daboll said. “But he’s had really good dialogue with us; I think he’s in a good spot.”

Jones should benefit from an improved offensive line which added center Jon Feliciano and right guard Mark Glowinski in free agency. Right tackle Evan Neal was drafted No. 7 overall and left tackle Andrew Thomas has developed into an elite player.

Almost two years after an ACL injury, running back Saquon Barkley is looking very much like the back who was the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The concern is the receivers. Kenny Golladay is coming back from a bad season (no TDs). Kadarius Toney needs to show he can stay on the field, but he missed all the preseason games with nagging injuries. It’s unknown how much veteran Sterling Shepard can contribute after missing most of camp rehabbing an Achilles injury. Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is unproven.

Jones likes the offense, which employs a lot of movement. He also likes that Daboll is constantly finding new ways to run a play.

“I think it allows the quarterback to do a lot in the pocket, outside the pocket, in the run game,” Jones said. “It allows us to get into advantageous looks depending on what the defense does, easily getting in and out of plays. I think from all those perspectives, it’s very quarterback friendly for any quarterback.”

NOTES: Starting outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (leg) remain day to day. ... Daboll will not say who will start at left guard for the injured Shane Lemieux. Ben Bredeson was listed as the starter on the depth chart backed up by rookie Josh Ezeudu. ... There were a couple of numbers changes. Veteran punter Jamie Gillan is wearing No. 6. He wore No. 17 in camp along with receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, the second-round pick. Robinson said the organization made the decision on the number. Rookie LB Micah McFadden switched from No. 43 to 41, a number he wore as a freshman in high school. Fellow rookie LB Darrian Beavers wore No. 41 in training camp, but he will miss the season with a torn ACL. ... Rookie TE Daniel Bellinger is now wearing No. 82 instead of No. 45. ... Marcus Johnson was signed to the practice squad and fellow veteran WR C.J Board was released.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 keys for the New York Giants to beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1

The New York Giants will be kicking off the 2022 regular season with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. Starting the season off with a win will set the Giants up for success in head coach Brian Daboll’s first season. But the Titans are no matchup of which to scoff. The Giants will need these three keys to achieve victory over the Titans in Week One:
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Beat-up Buchner ready to show Irish what he learned in loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner started with a bang against the Buckeyes. Then he followed the script. After impressing his new coach with a poised season-opening performance against No. 2 Ohio State, Buchner will get to show what he learned from his first big test and why coach Marcus Freeman is excited to watch him when No. 8 Notre Dame hosts Marshall on Saturday. “We’ve got ourselves a quarterback,” Freeman said following Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss to the Buckeyes. “There’s a strong belief in what he can do for this football program.”
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Giants Week 1 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have revealed their first respective injury reports of the 2022 campaign ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans had a few players to keep an eye on ahead of the first injury report, as both cornerback Elijah Molden and safety Lonnie Johnson were absent from practice on Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Tennessee Titans Name Team Captains

The Tennessee Titans will begin the 2022 season at home against The New York Giants this Sunday, September 11th. Accordingly, the Titans have named six team captains ahead of Sunday’s matchup. The players making captaincy are: QB Ryan Tannehill (previously captain in 2020 and 2021), RB Derrick Henry (previously...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Associated Press

Bills kick off NFL season playing up to high expectations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For one night — and a big one, no less — the Buffalo Bills played up to the weighty expectations many had hung on them this offseason. Josh Allen was in command of an offense, which scored on three straight second-half possessions. Von Miller’s offseason addition invigorated a pass rush, which registered seven sacks. And the Bills shook off some early rust before thoroughly routing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in front of a national prime-time TV audience on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Giants Reveal Reason For Wide Receiver's Excused Absence

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was excused from practice on Tuesday, much to the confusion of Giants insiders. But the given reason is particularly interesting. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Slayton was excused from practice in order to speak with general manager Joe Schoen. That meeting was apparently very productive - for the Giants at least.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
Person
Kadarius Toney
The Associated Press

Adoree Jackson heading back to Tennessee as Giants No. 1 DB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson isn’t heading back to Tennessee with the New York Giants this weekend, looking to show the Titans they made a mistake releasing him in March 2021. Jackson wants to get a win in the Giants first game under new coach Brian Daboll and he will have a major role in coordinator Wink Martindale’s new defense. He has become the team’s shutdown cornerback after an outstanding training camp. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was intercepted three or four times by Jackson in the camp, and he was impressed how Jackson stepped up and took over the top job in the secondary. “He reads routes, concepts and kind of knows kind of what to expect,” Jones said of Jackson Wednesday. “He studies us, he studies the other team, and he’s smart. I think all the best corners have that awareness and you can tell really study the game and understand all those little pieces.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Titans QB Tannehill has 'burning fire' after playoff loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The questions came at Ryan Tannehill in a variety of ways Wednesday, with reporters trying to draw out any remaining emotion from the Tennessee Titans quarterback’s last game. The man starting his 11th NFL season on Sunday in the opener against the visiting New York Giants didn’t bite. Tannehill covered that in May when he revealed he needed therapy to deal with the Titans’ divisional playoff loss, which featured his third interception, coming with 20 seconds left in a tied game. He also covered the same ground at the start of training camp. “No doubt I have a burning fire inside of me,” Tannehill said Wednesday. “Yeah, there’s no question about that. But at this point, it’s a new season. What happened last year doesn’t matter. But no doubt there’s a there’s a passion and fire.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Benches clear, Schneider ejected, in Orioles-Blue Jays game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore’s game against Toronto on Tuesday night after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal toward the Blue Jays’ dugout. Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh, then appeared to make a “chirping” signal with his hand. Players from both benches were quickly on the field, and the bullpens joined them. The situation didn’t escalate too much from there, although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared particularly agitated for the Blue Jays. Cool heads prevailed, and as players made the long walk back to the bullpen, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” played at Camden Yards. However, during the bottom of the seventh, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected and then came out to give plate umpire Jeff Nelson an earful.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The National Football League (NFL) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation Announce $5.5 Million Continued Partnership Through NFL’s Salute to Service Initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- In keeping with its commitment to positively impact the lives of veterans, service members and their families, the National Football League (NFL) has renewed its support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) with a $5.5 million grant. Through the NFL Salute to Service initiative, the NFL and BWF will continue to invest in best-in-class veteran nonprofits for an additional two years. The NFL’s investment will support programs that promote healthy lifestyles and foster greater community engagement within the veteran population. Since 2018, the NFL and BWF have made a measurable impact in the lives of more than 577,600 veterans, service members, their families, and caregivers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005006/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Giants#Butterflies#American Football#East Rutherford
The Associated Press

Defending champion Rams humbled by Bills in opening rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay knows that one of the prices of longevity in the NFL is that eventually he’s going to experience a lot of good and bad things as a coach. He hasn’t had too many bad experiences, but Thursday night was definitely one of them. The Rams’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first time in six openers that McVay has been on the losing end. Reporters could hear McVay yelling at his team, including a couple expletives, after the game because only a retractable door separates the locker room from the post-game interview room. There was a reason why McVay was incensed. It’s only the fifth time the Rams have lost by at least 21 points since he became coach in 2017. It was also the second-worst loss by a defending Super Bowl champion, with Baltimore’s 49-27 loss at Denver in 2013 the standard.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy