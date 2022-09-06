ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kiké Hernández, Red Sox agree to $10M deal for 2023

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bthaK_0hkc5hzV00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kiké Hernández and the Boston Red Sox agreed Tuesday to a $10 million contract for 2023, preventing the infielder and outfielder from becoming a free agent.

Hernández is hitting .219 with six homers and 37 RBIs over 274 at-bats in his second season with the Red Sox. He has batted .239 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs with Boston, making 44 starts in center field, 47 at second and five at shortstop.

Hernández agreed before the 2021 season to a $14 million, two-year contract that included an $8 million salary this year, of which $1 million is deferred until 2033-36.

He played for Houston and Miami in 2014, then joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped them to the 2020 World Series title.

___

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom keeps dancing around Xander Bogaerts decision

Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom danced around a question about signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox’s 2022 season is nearing its end, and they are outside looking at a postseason berth. Well, 10 games behind for the last AL Wild Card berth, to be exact (entering Sept. 8). This upcoming offseason will be a tense one for Red Sox fans, as shortstop Xander Bogaerts is likely to opt out of his contract to hit free agency. The team did enter negotiations prior to the 2022 season, but they did not go well.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
ESPN

Red Sox experiment with NBA-NHL-style morning workout alternative before night game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox decided to steal a page from the NBA and NHL when it came to a pregame workout before Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. Several players took batting practice in the morning at an indoor facility near the team hotel instead of the standard workout on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field prior to the 6:40 p.m. start.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Associated Press

Pujols chasing home run history as Cardinals chase playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Rodolfo Castro doesn’t remember how old he was when he first met Albert Pujols, or even the exact circumstances, whether it was at a major league game or during one of the big slugger’s charitable trips back to the Dominican Republic. Castro remembers how he felt, though. It was that childlike sense of wonder that comes when you meet your hero. “I know I was a young kid,” recalled Castro, now the 23-year-old infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “And I was very timid in approaching him because I knew his stature and knew what he represented.” It was just last year, after Castro signed with the Pirates and climbed every laborious rung on the minor league ladder, that he learned there was nothing to fear. The Pirates were playing the Dodgers and Castro had drawn a fifth-inning walk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Juan Soto injury: Padres star leaves game after being hit by pitch

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto was removed from the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after getting hit with a pitch. The San Diego Padres were proclaimed the winners of the MLB trade deadline after they brought in huge names to make a run to the postseason, with their biggest player being outfielder Juan Soto. Things had not gone the way the Padres had expected since, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers having a monstrous lead in the NL West. How could things get worse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#The Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge is carrying the Yankees' offense to a historic degree

Aaron Judge is doing his best. As the Yankees continue their long march toward total implosion, the skyscrape-ian outfielder has remained unquestionably elite. Heading into games Wednesday, Judge sat at 54 homers on the season — and then he hit his 55th. If he continues this ludicrous pace, he'll become just the sixth member of the 60-taters-in-a-season club and the first since Mark McGwire to whack 65 dingers in a year.
BRONX, NY
MLB

Javier Báez commits to Puerto Rico for 2023 WBC

There will be a little more magic at next spring's World Baseball Classic. On Wednesday, Javier "El Mago" Báez committed to represent Puerto Rico in the tournament. The infielder previously played for Puerto Rico in 2017, when the squad finished second after losing to the United States in the finals.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Orlando City defeats Sacramento in Open Cup final amid spying controversy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Their raucous capacity crowd of 25,527 fans chanted “We want the cup” before a ball was kicked, and Orlando City delivered Wednesday night, capturing the first major piece of silverware since the club joined Major League Soccer seven years ago. Facundo Torres hammered the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute, and slotted home an insurance penalty five minutes later as the host Lions defeated second-tier Sacramento Republic 3-0 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final. Orlando’s win, however, could be clouded in a bit of controversy after Sacramento — as first reported by ESPN — filed a complaint with...
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Jessica Pegula sips from can of Heineken after US Open loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Exuding “tough day at the office” energy, Jessica Pegula brought a can of beer to her news conference after a quarterfinal loss at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The No. 8-seeed Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is the country’s highest-ranked tennis player, took some swigs of her Heineken between answers to questions from reporters. When one member of the media brought it up, Pegula first responded with something many professional athletes can relate to: “I’m trying to pee for doping.” Then, voicing a thought many adults might understand, she added: “Although it does help ease the loss.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Defending champion Rams humbled by Bills in opening rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay knows that one of the prices of longevity in the NFL is that eventually he’s going to experience a lot of good and bad things as a coach. He hasn’t had too many bad experiences, but Thursday night was definitely one of them. The Rams’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first time in six openers that McVay has been on the losing end. Reporters could hear McVay yelling at his team, including a couple expletives, after the game because only a retractable door separates the locker room from the post-game interview room. There was a reason why McVay was incensed. It’s only the fifth time the Rams have lost by at least 21 points since he became coach in 2017. It was also the second-worst loss by a defending Super Bowl champion, with Baltimore’s 49-27 loss at Denver in 2013 the standard.
NFL
The Associated Press

Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky 72-63 to advance to WNBA Finals

CHICAGO (AP) — The Connecticut Sun made no secret about wanting revenge against Chicago in the teams’ WNBA Playoffs semifinal series, especially after the Sky sent them packing from the semifinals in 2021 while on the way to the title. “We come up here every year and Chicago kicks our (butt),” Sun forward DeWanna Bonner said of the Sky, who swept all four regular-season meetings. Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Sun overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, beating the Sky 72-63 on Thursday night in the decisive fifth game. The Sun scored the final 18 points to overcome a 63-54 deficit with 4:46 remaining. All the Sun starters scored in double figures and Connecticut advanced to the Finals for the third time overall and first time since 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy