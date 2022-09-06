ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Memphis, Tennessee shooting leaves 4 dead, 3 injured

Four people were killed by a gunman in Memphis, Tennessee, who went on an hourslong rampage across the area. The suspect has been charged and is in police custody. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins "CBS News Mornings" from Memphis to share what he has learned about the victims and how the violent attack played out.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
CBS News

Body found in Memphis as police search for abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher

Update: Memphis police confirmed Tuesday morning that Eliza Fletcher's body has been identified. Read the latest here. Our earlier story is below. Police said Monday that a body has been found in south Memphis, an area they have been searching for Eliza Fletcher, the teacher who was abducted while jogging early Friday morning. The deceased person has not been identified and no cause of death has been determined, Memphis police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Memphis abducted mom, Eliza Fletcher, an heiress to family's prominent hardware company

The Memphis, Tennessee, mom who was abducted while jogging last week is reportedly an heiress to a private hardware company that her prominent Tennessee family founded. Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing on Friday at 4:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Memphis and was forcefully taken into a GMC Terrain, according to police who say that there was a struggle. Court documents state that the GMC Terrain sat in a nearby parking lot for four minutes with Eliza Fletcher inside before driving off.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

CBS News

