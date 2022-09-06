Read full article on original website
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
CBS News
Memphis, Tennessee shooting leaves 4 dead, 3 injured
Four people were killed by a gunman in Memphis, Tennessee, who went on an hourslong rampage across the area. The suspect has been charged and is in police custody. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins "CBS News Mornings" from Memphis to share what he has learned about the victims and how the violent attack played out.
West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim
► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice […]
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
Police arrest 19-year-old suspect in Memphis, Tennessee shooting rampage
Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of going on a hourslong shooting rampage in Memphis that was livestreamed on social media. Memphis station WREG's Quametra Wilborn has the latest on the suspect's criminal history.
Four killed in hourslong Memphis shooting rampage before suspect arrested, police say
Memphis, Tenn. — A gunman who livestreamed himself driving around Memphis shooting at people, killing four and wounding three others in seemingly random attacks, was finally arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said early Thursday. The hours-long rampage had police warning people across the city to shelter in...
Body found in Memphis as police search for abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Update: Memphis police confirmed Tuesday morning that Eliza Fletcher's body has been identified. Read the latest here. Our earlier story is below. Police said Monday that a body has been found in south Memphis, an area they have been searching for Eliza Fletcher, the teacher who was abducted while jogging early Friday morning. The deceased person has not been identified and no cause of death has been determined, Memphis police said.
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher
Authorities in Tennessee said on Tuesday that a body found in a Memphis-area neighborhood has been identified as belonging to a missing teacher who disappeared four days ago.
Suspect in Memphis teacher's death held without bond
A judge revoked bond for the suspect accused of abducting and murdering jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee.
Authorities discover body not far from where Memphis jogger went missing
Memphis authorities discovered a body not far from where a jogger was abducted. The deceased person’s identity and cause of death have not been confirmed.Sept. 6, 2022.
Eliza Fletcher’s family breaks silence after Memphis teacher’s body found
Family, friends, and Memphis community leaders expressed their grief after abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher's body was discovered.
Memphis abducted mom, Eliza Fletcher, an heiress to family's prominent hardware company
The Memphis, Tennessee, mom who was abducted while jogging last week is reportedly an heiress to a private hardware company that her prominent Tennessee family founded. Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing on Friday at 4:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Central Avenue in Memphis and was forcefully taken into a GMC Terrain, according to police who say that there was a struggle. Court documents state that the GMC Terrain sat in a nearby parking lot for four minutes with Eliza Fletcher inside before driving off.
Eliza Fletcher murder: Nancy Grace predicts suspect will admit to killing based on previous victim
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace pointed out the similarities in Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher's death and the previous case involving suspect Cleotha Abston on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, predicting he will eventually admit to killing Fletcher. NANCY GRACE: We're waiting for the connection, but I guarantee you there will be...
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
