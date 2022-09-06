Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by Ky. State Police vehicle

A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle driven by a Kentucky State Police employee in Clark County Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release that the pedestrian, who has not been identified, “stepped into the path of a vehicle traveling east on Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway at the 4-mile marker.”

The collision happened at 10:43 a.m.

An on-duty state police employee was driving, Trooper Justin Kearney said. According to the news release, the vehicle that hit the pedestrian is registered to the state police. The Kentucky State Police said their Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.