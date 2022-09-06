Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile looking for input on Brookley waterfront park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the next six months, the City of Mobile will be working with a team of engineers and designers to create the master plan for the park that will be built on the Brookley by the Bay property. As part of this process, the City wants...
The Daily South
The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs
When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
Venue Beer List announced for the 2022 Dauphin Street Beer Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 13 vendors involved in the 2022 Dauphin Street Beer Festival, there will be many beers available to taste. Each venue will have three to four different beers to taste test. These drinks include everything from sours to IPAs, so there is most likely a beer for you. Check out the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is taking place now at The Grounds in Mobile. The event runs from September 7th to the 11th. The show hours are 7 AM to 7 PM every day. The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club are...
utv44.com
Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile to close at end of September
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile has announced it will close at the end of September. It is with great sadness we announce the Crescent Theater will be closing at the end of the month. Revenue from ticket sales has not kept up with expenses, and though the funds raised from donations to the Crescent Theater Film Society have kept the theater afloat in recent months, there is little money to spare. The Film Society was notified last week that the landlord is doubling the rent as of October 1st, making a tenuous situation completely untenable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Historic Blakeley State Park Cruises
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Historic Blakeley State Park is now running multiple cruises out of Five Rivers Delta Resource Center two weekends a month on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Until now, the park’s Delta Explorer has cruised from the Five Rivers dock on one weekend per month. Now there’s double the...
Six public launches tailor-made for Mobile-area kayakers
You’ve got the kayak, you’ve got the paddle, you’ve got the vest. You just need a place to hit the water. If you’re in Mobile, you’re in luck: It’s easy to find a spot that literally was designed for your needs. With all the...
apr.org
The history of Mobile--underfoot!
The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
utv44.com
Speed bumps installed on problematic Prichard street after NBC 15 News Reality Check
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Two months ago we showed you dramatic video of a car crashing into a Prichard home and pointed out how it was far from the first time a speeding car has wreaked havoc on Hinson Avenue. It was the third time a vehicle hit the home, and other homes have been hit also. In 2011, a SUV hit and killed an 82-year-old woman gardening in her front yard. Several neighbors installed poles in their yards to help block cars from driving into their homes. NBC 15 News took their safety concerns to every city council member and the mayor's office, and now leaders are taking action. This week, the city installed speed bumps, and people who live there say they're already working.
utv44.com
Off and on rain today
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Showers and thunderstorms will be off and on today and will cover most of the area. Some nuisance flash flooding may be possible where it rains the heaviest, but the risk is low. Rainfall totals will vary significantly across the area since there will be little rime or reason to the downpours.
Gulf Shores hires first ever arborist to enforce tree protection ordinance
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The City of Gulf Shores has strict rules when it come to trees. To enforce those rules, the city recently hired its first arborist. Among Joel Potter’s duties is telling residents which trees they can cut down and which ones are off limits. Many trees are considered “protected” under a city […]
utv44.com
Spanish Fort spends $8 million to preserve property for nature, park area
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — A multi-million-dollar park and recreational area is one step closer to reality in Baldwin County as the city of Spanish Fort moves forward with plans to purchase more than 100 acres near Mobile Bay. Spanish Fort city officials intend to transform a 100-acre property...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
WALA-TV FOX10
Artificial turf and more pickleball courts coming soon to Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Jubilee City continues to move forward with new additions and improvements to the city’s parks. Daphne will soon be breaking ground on several new pickleball courts. It will also be putting in artificial turf on every ballfield at the Daphne Sports Complex. Daphne mayor,...
opelikaobserver.com
Local Women Selected for ‘Focus Empowered’ 40 Over 40 Awards
OPELIKA — Robyn Bridges, from Auburn-Opelika Tourism and Auburn Univeristy, and Opelikian Tiffany Gibson were recently named as honorees of the Focus Empowers second annual 40/40 Awards. Focus Empowers, a non-partisan women’s organization based in Mobile, Alabama, has selected the 40 honorees last month. These awards honor and celebrate...
Terminal, commercial air service coming to Gulf Shores International Airport
Commercial air service is one step closer to becoming a reality in Baldwin County and it could happen sooner rather than later at Gulf Shores International Airport.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bull caught on camera strolling through a neighborhood in Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - You have to see it to believe it and a bull in Semmes is pretty hard to miss. But even Michelle and Patrick McConico had to do a double take early Sunday morning. “We got in the car and started to follow it trying to figure...
Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
