Poll: Democrats lead Republicans among those who say they'll 'definitely' vote in midterms
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Democrats are heading into the homestretch of the 2022 midterm campaign with a lead over Republicans among registered voters — including those who say they “definitely will vote” this year. According to the survey of 1,634 U.S. adults, which was...
Promote the Vote files lawsuit to put proposal on ballot after elections panel deadlocks
Promote the Vote filed a lawsuit Thursday with the Michigan Supreme Court to place its sweeping voting rights measure on the ballot this fall after the state's elections panel deadlocked along partisan lines, keeping the proposal off the ballot. The Promote the Vote amendment proposes establishing at least nine days of early voting in Michigan, codifying existing voter ID rules in the state constitution and allowing voters to request absentee ballots for all future elections among...
New poll shows Biden approval rising as Democrats overtake Republicans on generic ballot
A new poll from the Wall Street Journal shows the Democratic Party in newly strong shape, just more than two months before the upcoming midterm elections. Thanks to a surge of support from independent voters and a surge in support and enthusiasm from younger voters, women, and voters of color, the poll found that a plurality of voters would now rather see the Democrats control Congress next year than the Republicans — the party’s first generic ballot lead in a Wall Street Journal poll this year.The Democrats have plenty of evidence beyond polling pointing to their political revival as...
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
Republicans more likely than Democrats to 'definitely' vote in November: Poll
Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said they will "definitely" be voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 8, compared to 62% of Democrats.
The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate
Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
Poll finds economy and abortion among top issues for voters ahead of midterms
The midterm elections are about two months away, with Democrats hoping to buck historical trends and hold onto Congress. The economy and abortion were among the top issues for voters ahead of November, according to a new CBS News poll. Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the midterms.
Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
Groups race to recruit poll workers amid fears of shortages. Here's how you can help.
In the spring of 2020, Abhinand Keshamouni was stuck at home in a suburb west of Detroit. The pandemic had driven his high school classes online, and he fretted about the state of the country.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022: Tracking the issues that matter to voters ahead of Election Day
Ahead of Election Day, the Washington Examiner is tracking what issues we believe are top of mind for voters across the country, both nationally and for individual states. The following five concerns are the most important things voters should consider before they head to the polls: abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes. With those key areas identified, the Washington Examiner will use Google Trends data to analyze how interest — in this case, determined by Google Search volume — fluctuates in key swing states ahead of November.
US News and World Report
Court: Michigan Voters May Decide on Expanding Voting Access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures...
Dems use "vote-shaming" to increase turnout
A leading Democratic super PAC is looking to boost young voters' turnout in November through a public pressure campaign, reminding them it's a matter of public record whether individuals cast a ballot or sit out the election, Axios’ Lachlan Markay reports. Why it matters: Studies have shown "vote shaming"...
Vote.org plans $10M-plus spend to engage young voters ahead of election
Vote.org, the nonpartisan voter registration and turnout organization, is investing at least $10 million to engage young voters ahead of the midterm election. ” campaign to reach more than 4 million voters between the ages of 18 and 30, with a focus on young voters of color, according to plans first shared with POLITICO. It’s the largest investment the group has made for a program focused on youth registration.
POLITICO-Harvard poll: Gun policies, along with abortion, inflation and economy, are top concern for voters
Abortion ranked fourth with 44 percent of registered voters saying it is “extremely important.” Guns ranked third with 46 percent.
Vote.org unveils $10M campaign to register young Americans
Voter engagement organization Vote.org is launching a $10 million campaign to boost young voter turnout ahead of the midterm elections. The campaign effort, called Vote Ready, seeks to reach out to 4 million voters ages 18 to 30 and register more than 1 million young Americans by Nov. 8, according to a press release to be published later Tuesday.
