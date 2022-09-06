ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Detroit Free Press

Promote the Vote files lawsuit to put proposal on ballot after elections panel deadlocks

Promote the Vote filed a lawsuit Thursday with the Michigan Supreme Court to place its sweeping voting rights measure on the ballot this fall after the state's elections panel deadlocked along partisan lines, keeping the proposal off the ballot. The Promote the Vote amendment proposes establishing at least nine days of early voting in Michigan, codifying existing voter ID rules in the state constitution and allowing voters to request absentee ballots for all future elections among...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

New poll shows Biden approval rising as Democrats overtake Republicans on generic ballot

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal shows the Democratic Party in newly strong shape, just more than two months before the upcoming midterm elections. Thanks to a surge of support from independent voters and a surge in support and enthusiasm from younger voters, women, and voters of color, the poll found that a plurality of voters would now rather see the Democrats control Congress next year than the Republicans — the party’s first generic ballot lead in a Wall Street Journal poll this year.The Democrats have plenty of evidence beyond polling pointing to their political revival as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lootpress

The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate

Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterms 2022: Tracking the issues that matter to voters ahead of Election Day

Ahead of Election Day, the Washington Examiner is tracking what issues we believe are top of mind for voters across the country, both nationally and for individual states. The following five concerns are the most important things voters should consider before they head to the polls: abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes. With those key areas identified, the Washington Examiner will use Google Trends data to analyze how interest — in this case, determined by Google Search volume — fluctuates in key swing states ahead of November.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Court: Michigan Voters May Decide on Expanding Voting Access

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Dems use "vote-shaming" to increase turnout

A leading Democratic super PAC is looking to boost young voters' turnout in November through a public pressure campaign, reminding them it's a matter of public record whether individuals cast a ballot or sit out the election, Axios’ Lachlan Markay reports. Why it matters: Studies have shown "vote shaming"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POLITICO

Vote.org plans $10M-plus spend to engage young voters ahead of election

Vote.org, the nonpartisan voter registration and turnout organization, is investing at least $10 million to engage young voters ahead of the midterm election. ” campaign to reach more than 4 million voters between the ages of 18 and 30, with a focus on young voters of color, according to plans first shared with POLITICO. It’s the largest investment the group has made for a program focused on youth registration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Vote.org unveils $10M campaign to register young Americans

Voter engagement organization Vote.org is launching a $10 million campaign to boost young voter turnout ahead of the midterm elections. The campaign effort, called Vote Ready, seeks to reach out to 4 million voters ages 18 to 30 and register more than 1 million young Americans by Nov. 8, according to a press release to be published later Tuesday.
ELECTIONS

