Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You
Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
Houston Chronicle
San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
KSAT 12
2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
tpr.org
Large Helotes apartment complex that drew protests gets the green light
Developers can now proceed on construction of a large apartment complex off Highway 16 in the Helotes area. The Ranch Creek Apartments received the go ahead from Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday despite more than 1,000 resident signatures on paper and online against it. Commissioners approved of the apartment's plat.
San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over
The artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured behind a coat of fresh purple paint.
Residents says potholes on the northwest side are problematic for drivers
SAN ANTONIO — Hard hats, heavy machinery and traffic signs fill the road where a construction project is underway on the northwest side. Residents tell us there's also more potholes. Earlier this year, Bexar County Commissioners approved a contract to widen Galm Road between Culebra and the entrance to...
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
Active gang member arrested in Bexar County drug bust
An active gang member was arrested in a Bexar County drug bust where several narcotics, firearms, and stolen were recovered by deputies.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown
New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
News Channel 25
Texas man steals over $1 million from local government
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after embezzling over a million dollars from the City of Johnson City. Federal authorities reported 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled $1.175 million by falsifying city financial records when he was employed by the city and used the funds for personal benefits, including buying a residence in San Antonio.
'Trash on the road, mattresses, shopping carts'; Bexar County cracking down on illegal dumping in northeast-side neighborhoods
SAN ANTONIO — Makeshift mounds of trash popping up on the northeast is causing frustration for residents like John Richard, who often walks around the Camelot neighborhood for some exercise. The cleanup of such cluttered areas is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Richard, who’s lived in the Camelot neighborhood...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio ranks in Top 15 among most polite cities in U.S., according to study
SAN ANTONIO - Differences in local traditions, behaviors, and mannerisms can affect our opinions of the cities we choose to call home. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the US and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio faces uphill battle with problematic landlords, housing crisis
SAN ANTONIO – Last week, San Antonio Councilwoman Melissa Cabello-Havrda, Police Chief William McManus, city staff, and West Side residents dropped in on a local apartment complex that’s been on the city’s radar for years after facing many issues. “I was genuinely shocked at the conditions that...
Brickbat: Should She Not Have Done That?
An arbitrator has ordered the San Antonio, Texas, police department to reinstate officer Elizabeth Montoya, who was fired after punching a handcuffed woman who was six months pregnant. Video showed Montoya dragged Kimberly Esparaza out of her car by her hair, struck her in the head seven times and forced her to sit on the ground in the rain.
seguintoday.com
More jobs, $75 million investment coming to Seguin
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin continues to be a magnet for attracting new jobs to community. The Seguin City Council on Tuesday approved a deal that will allow a Japanese company to bring a new manufacturing facility to Seguin. Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corporation is bringing more than...
Controversial church moved off Mahncke Park campus, San Antonio ISD head tells residents
SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said the evangelical church will now rent an empty district building eight miles from the campus.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
foxsanantonio.com
Schertz manufacturing company hiring for positions with $18.75 an hour starting pay
SCHERTZ -- A manufacturing company located in Schertz is looking for new employees to join their team. Munters will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 13. The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Munter's location at 16900 Jordan Road. The company which makes items such...
