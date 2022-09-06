ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Tom Handy

Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You

Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott

A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Large Helotes apartment complex that drew protests gets the green light

Developers can now proceed on construction of a large apartment complex off Highway 16 in the Helotes area. The Ranch Creek Apartments received the go ahead from Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday despite more than 1,000 resident signatures on paper and online against it. Commissioners approved of the apartment's plat.
HELOTES, TX
Local
Texas Government
Elections
County
Government
Local
Texas Elections
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
News Channel 25

Texas man steals over $1 million from local government

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after embezzling over a million dollars from the City of Johnson City. Federal authorities reported 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled $1.175 million by falsifying city financial records when he was employed by the city and used the funds for personal benefits, including buying a residence in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Trash on the road, mattresses, shopping carts'; Bexar County cracking down on illegal dumping in northeast-side neighborhoods

SAN ANTONIO — Makeshift mounds of trash popping up on the northeast is causing frustration for residents like John Richard, who often walks around the Camelot neighborhood for some exercise. The cleanup of such cluttered areas is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Richard, who’s lived in the Camelot neighborhood...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Reason.com

Brickbat: Should She Not Have Done That?

An arbitrator has ordered the San Antonio, Texas, police department to reinstate officer Elizabeth Montoya, who was fired after punching a handcuffed woman who was six months pregnant. Video showed Montoya dragged Kimberly Esparaza out of her car by her hair, struck her in the head seven times and forced her to sit on the ground in the rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

More jobs, $75 million investment coming to Seguin

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin continues to be a magnet for attracting new jobs to community. The Seguin City Council on Tuesday approved a deal that will allow a Japanese company to bring a new manufacturing facility to Seguin. Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corporation is bringing more than...
SEGUIN, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX

