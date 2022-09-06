These children need their butt whooped, They are so disrespectful and out of control and the fact another child recorded it shows that these kids like confusion and that’s sad. If these grown girls and boys grow up and be parents non of this stuff would be going on. Sad case next time kick all the bad ones off the team
The paddling of football players or athletes in general was common practice when I was in high school back in the 70s. It worked and controlled bad behavior or disobedience. Installed respect as well.
Every child needs discipline, all the kids that’s has timeout and no discipline is the same kids killing and running from the law. I got spankings when I was coming up and it only made me better. Nowadays kids dont know what consequences are, if you frying pork chops you know the frying pan is hot, if you touch it you will get burnt and it’s gone hurt. Hurt makes u remember what not to do!
Comments / 30