ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 30

TaShundra Faush
2d ago

These children need their butt whooped, They are so disrespectful and out of control and the fact another child recorded it shows that these kids like confusion and that’s sad. If these grown girls and boys grow up and be parents non of this stuff would be going on. Sad case next time kick all the bad ones off the team

Reply(5)
22
AP_001877.a30e1c705c12413491a850826730c9f8.1635
1d ago

The paddling of football players or athletes in general was common practice when I was in high school back in the 70s. It worked and controlled bad behavior or disobedience. Installed respect as well.

Reply
13
Amanda Loftin Reaves
1d ago

Every child needs discipline, all the kids that’s has timeout and no discipline is the same kids killing and running from the law. I got spankings when I was coming up and it only made me better. Nowadays kids dont know what consequences are, if you frying pork chops you know the frying pan is hot, if you touch it you will get burnt and it’s gone hurt. Hurt makes u remember what not to do!

Reply
13
Related
AL.com

Mobile high school football coach put on leave after video surfaces

Blount football coach Josh Harris has been put on administrative leave after a lockerroom video surfaced last week that appears to show him spanking a student. Mobile County director of communications Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com on Tuesday night that Harris has been placed on leave with pay while the situation is under investigation. Harris did not coach in Friday’s win over Robertsdale.
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Two former star players arrested with weapons at Gautier High football game

GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Not that long ago, Jordan Irving and Zavionne Payne were on the playing field at Gautier High School, starring for the Gators football team. Last Friday night, the two were arrested at the stadium where they once played during Gautier’s game versus rival Pascagoula -- Irving for carrying a concealed weapon and Payne for disorderly conduct.
GAUTIER, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
City
Mobile, AL
utv44.com

Scholastic Athlete 2022: Week #4

Congratulations to our scholastic athletes for week #4 of the 2022 high school football season, Spanish Fort's Harper Beckham and Saraland's Rodney "Clint" Smith. Harper is a senior at Spanish Fort with a 4.3 GPA. Not only does she play basketball, she is president of Mu Alpha Theta and a member of the French Honors Society. She plans on attending the University of South Alabama in the fall, pursuing a degree in the medical field.
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

Local and national groups finish Eliza's run

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — By now, most of you have probably heard about the abduction and murder of Memphis,Tennessee school teacher and mother of two, Eliza fletcher. Fletcher disappeared about this time last Friday while out for a routine jog. Her body was discovered on Tuesday. Eliza never finished...
MEMPHIS, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

Upcoming events at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CJ Drinkard is the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Manager. He joined us on FOX10 Midday on Tuesday to talk about what’s coming up at Ladd. He touches on the Buccaneers Sports Academy program, concerts at Ladd, the Gulf Coast Challenge and more!. Watch the...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Spanking#Nbc#American Football#Highschoolsports#Blount High School
WKRG News 5

Flomaton police chief resigns

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department chief announced Wednesday that he is resigning from the force. In his resignation letter, Chief Charles Thompson said he will be taking a job at another police department in Alabama. Thompson said he has put his whole heart into serving Flomaton and its citizens. I feel that […]
FLOMATON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Fairhope warns of gator spotted around duck pond beach area

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope animal control officials want people to keep their eyes peeled when down at the duck pond and beach area. This photo taken a few days ago, shows a gator hanging out in the pond. Alligators are federally protected. so far this one isn't posing...
FAIRHOPE, AL
The Daily South

The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs

When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Spire warns of scammers targeting customers in several areas of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spire is raising community awareness of recent scam attempts targeting customers in the Mobile, Prattville and Prichard, Alabama areas. In this scam, customers are contacted by someone posing as a Spire representative and are told if they purchase pre-paid gift cards and divulge the information on the cards, they will receive 50% off their gas bill.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy