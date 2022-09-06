Read full article on original website
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
WWMT
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
Turnto10.com
Michigan police chief accused of selling prescription pills from drug collection box
PAW PAW, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan police chief is accused of stealing and selling painkillers from a police collection box designed to take drugs off the streets, according to unsealed court documents. Two dozen Hydrocodone pills that went missing from the Hartford Police Department drug collection box were...
jack1065.com
Battle Creek man leads police on chase in stolen vehicle and jailed on multiple charges
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Battle Creek man is in jail on several charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Authorities say it happened Wednesday afternoon, September 7, when an Emmett Township Department of Public Safety officer tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding down East Columbia Avenue, but the vehicle fled.
jack1065.com
Fatal car-pedestrian accident under investigation by Marshall Police
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...
VIDEO: Kalamazoo police release body cam footage as use of force is investigated
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Kalamazoo released body camera footage in which officers are seen punching a resisting man in the face as videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen says he is releasing the footage to remain transparent. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at about 11:28 p.m. at an apartment building located at 123 N. Sage St. Police responded to reports of a person waiving a firearm outside of the building. Police say that before officers arrived at the scene, it was reported that the individual with the firearm went...
WWMTCw
Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
WWMTCw
As videos of violent arrests circulate online, Kalamazoo police release bodycam footage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released two clips from officer body cameras Tuesday of a violent arrest that has sparked outrage in the community and accusations of excessive force. Several different video clips have been posted on social media since the Sunday night encounter at...
Bodycam video shows KDPS officers arrest 3, find gun
Kalamazoo police have released body cam video after three people were arrested for resisting arrest during a struggle over a loaded gun on Sunday.
Woman charged with robbing gas station near Kalamazoo
Deputies say they have caught the woman who robbed a Kalamazoo-area gas station last week.
jack1065.com
MSP investigating another catalytic converter theft in Calhoun County
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police along with other law enforcement agencies say the theft of catalytic converters is a serious issue facing Michigan citizens as they are stolen in large numbers and sold due to their high scrap metal value. Troopers from the State Police...
jack1065.com
Wanted fugitive involved in Three Rivers standoff arrested Tuesday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies have arrested the man involved in the hours-long standoff Saturday, September 3, in Three Rivers. 33-year-old Kenneth Scott, a wanted fugitive, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6, while walking his bike in Fabius Township around noon in the area of Hoffman Road near Pulver Road.
Kalamazoo County woman arrested, charged in armed robbery at gas station
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Kalamazoo County woman has been charged in an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, Aug. 28, at a Speedway gas station. The woman, accused of robbing the Speedway at 6150 Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, just east of the Ninth Street intersection, was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Kalamazoo County’s 8th District Court on one charge of armed robbery.
Kalamazoo police searching for bank robber
Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Kalamazoo.
Man gets prison for crash that caused miscarriage
The driver of a stolen car who crashed and caused a teen girl to miscarry has been sentenced to prison.
Possible stolen dog may have led to homicide in Kalamazoo County, court record says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A fatal shooting might have stemmed from an issue over a dog that was possibly stolen, court records say. Collin Mitchell, 23, was fatally shot around 12:20 a.m. Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments in the 1900 block of Elkerton Avenue in Kalamazoo Township. Jayshaun...
townbroadcast.com
Airborne car driver charged with cocaine use in crash
A motorist who drove an airborne car that soared over the Dorr expressway overpass has been charged with driving under the influence of cocaine last Jan. 13. Chandler Cockerham, then 25, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of operating a vehicle with any presence of drugs. Mark Huizinga...
WILX-TV
Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing from a vehicle and running from police. Tuesday morning, Eaton County Deputies were notified by a resident who saw a man trying to steal from a car. When police arrived, the suspect had a head start and ran away from the scene.
jack1065.com
Driver who flew over US-131 overpass in January formally charged
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne while going over an overpass along US-131 and then crashing on the other side of that overpass has been formally charged. Cockerham was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with any...
abc57.com
Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
