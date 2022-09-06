ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
jack1065.com

Fatal car-pedestrian accident under investigation by Marshall Police

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...
MARSHALL, MI
CBS Detroit

VIDEO: Kalamazoo police release body cam footage as use of force is investigated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Kalamazoo released body camera footage in which officers are seen punching a resisting man in the face as videos of the incident have been circulating on social media. Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen says he is releasing the footage to remain transparent. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at about 11:28 p.m. at an apartment building located at 123 N. Sage St. Police responded to reports of a person waiving a firearm outside of the building. Police say that before officers arrived at the scene, it was reported that the individual with the firearm went...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Wanted fugitive involved in Three Rivers standoff arrested Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies have arrested the man involved in the hours-long standoff Saturday, September 3, in Three Rivers. 33-year-old Kenneth Scott, a wanted fugitive, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6, while walking his bike in Fabius Township around noon in the area of Hoffman Road near Pulver Road.
THREE RIVERS, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo County woman arrested, charged in armed robbery at gas station

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Kalamazoo County woman has been charged in an armed robbery that occurred Sunday, Aug. 28, at a Speedway gas station. The woman, accused of robbing the Speedway at 6150 Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, just east of the Ninth Street intersection, was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Kalamazoo County’s 8th District Court on one charge of armed robbery.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Airborne car driver charged with cocaine use in crash

A motorist who drove an airborne car that soared over the Dorr expressway overpass has been charged with driving under the influence of cocaine last Jan. 13. Chandler Cockerham, then 25, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of operating a vehicle with any presence of drugs. Mark Huizinga...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing from a vehicle and running from police. Tuesday morning, Eaton County Deputies were notified by a resident who saw a man trying to steal from a car. When police arrived, the suspect had a head start and ran away from the scene.
EATON COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

